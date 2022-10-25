ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Sisters Giving Smiles’: Local salons hold event to empower survivors of domestic abuse

By George Gandy, Theresa Marsenburg
 2 days ago

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — October is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and on a Monday when many hair salons are closed, stylists from three different salons in Monroe County performed a labor of love.

It’s called “Sisters Giving Smiles,” and at the end of the day, 35 women were pampered at three different salons — there were plenty of smiles, hugs, and love to share.

With every shampoo, trim, curl, and style, these survivors of domestic abuse are gaining or regaining a sense of self.

“The women are always very grateful and they have a lot of different stories,” said Carla Chung Stowe, owner of Textures Beauty Bar.

For Kelly Hall, her story of abuse began when she was a child, but in the past two years, she said she’s remained sober and events such as this remind her how much she’s valued.

“I’m overwhelmed right now with the joy they give us,” Hall said. “I think we get lost and think we don’t have anybody to turn to.”

“We just wanted to pamper as many beautiful women as possible and let them know that they are loved and appreciated,” said Evangela Stanley, the owner of People’s Choice Restaurant.

Stanley said that her sister was in an abusive relationship and, although she has passed away, Stanley has made it her mission to show other survivors how much they are loved.

For three years, Stanley has partnered with salon owners, the YWCA, local law enforcement, and organizations that help victims of domestic abuse.

“It’s priceless, I love it,” Stanley added. “I’ve asked God over and over to use me and to use me until he uses me up, and he’s doing just that.”

In addition to Textures Beauty Bar, Diva Defined and Elegant Hair Designs were the other salons that participated in the event.

