Read full article on original website
Related
DraftKings Ohio promo code: $200 free bet opportunity remains open this month
XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. As prospective Ohio bettors prepare for the big New Year’s launch, new users can apply our DraftKings Ohio promo code here for an...
3 Great Burger Places in Ohio
If you live in Ohio or you have to travel there often, and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of three amazing burger spots in Ohio that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with high-quality ingredients.
purewow.com
5 Truly Exceptional Airbnbs in Ohio
PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and the company may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. You can learn more about that process here. There are some real-deal secret gems in the Buckeye state. From the Lake Eerie shores to majestic Hocking Hills region...
Alcoholic Mountain Dew Coming To Ohio
Hard MTN Dew is only available in nine other states.
Proposed stimulus plan would give Ohio families up to $700
man counting moneyPhoto by Alexander Grey (Creative Commons) As costs continue to soar in Ohio, the cost of food is now 12.7 percent higher than it was a year ago. (source) One individual running for office at the state-level is offering a short-term solution that will help individuals and families with rising costs. Democratic gubernatorial candidate Nan Whaley recently announced her plan to provide the citizens of Ohio with a rebate of $350.
3 Bakeries To Check Out in Ohio
Are you looking for a joint that offers delicious baked goods?. If you're in Ohio, you should check out these local businesses (this list is by no means exhaustive!). If you're vegan, you should visit this bakery in the southwestern part of Ohio. Everything at Happy Chicks is dairy-free, egg-free, and artificial-dye-free, and is made with organic ingredients that are locally sourced whenever possible. And even if you're not vegan, you should check out Happy Chicks' baked goods, which many customers say vegans and non-vegans alike will enjoy. Check out their cupcakes, which come in flavors like yellow dragon (coconut yellow curry cake with almond icing), blueberry lemon, chocolate rose, vanilla lavender, and chocolate strawberry. If you don't have much of a sweet tooth, check out their empanadas and sandwiches. Customers highly recommend the breakfast sandwich, which consists of their homemade "buttermilk" biscuits with spinach frittata, vegan cheese, and greens.
DraftKings Kansas promo is top play for Ravens-Buccaneers
XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. As the NFL season quickly approaches its halfway point, new Kansas customers can access our DraftKings Kansas promo to receive an exclusive offer...
Mike DeWine and Nan Whaley sharply disagree in their only face-to-face meeting: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Gov. Mike DeWine and his opponent, Democrat Nan Whaley, squared off Thursday in their only face-to-face (virtual) meeting during the 2022 election campaign. We’re talking about their statements on abortion, gun control and redistricting on Today in Ohio. Listen online here. Editor Chris Quinn hosts our...
Mike DeWine, Nan Whaley spar over abortion, guns during meeting with Cleveland.com/The Plain Dealer editorial board
COLUMBUS, Ohio — In perhaps the closest thing Ohio will see to a governor candidate debate this year, Republican Gov. Mike DeWine and Democratic nominee Nan Whaley squared off over abortion, guns and other issues during a Thursday morning meeting with the editorial board of cleveland.com/The Plain Dealer. The...
Glenville goes wire to wire atop Division IV: Final AP high school football poll
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Glenville was one of just two teams in the state to hold the No. 1 ranking in their respective divisions for the duration of the season. After finishing 9-0 with seven shutouts the Tarblooders are running full speed into the Division IV playoffs. Maria Stein Marion Local...
Ohio High School Runner Killed by Falling Tree in 'Tragic Accident' at Track Meet
Owen Grubb, a junior at Minerva High School, was attending the OHSAA Eastern District cross-country track meet on Saturday Owen Grubb, a track and field athlete at Minerva High School in Ohio, died over the weekend when a tree fell on top of him. According to FOX affiliate WJW, a group of runners went into a wooded area and attempted to knock over a dead tree following the OHSAA Eastern District cross-country track meet on Saturday. The tree landed on Grubb, who tried to run away before impact, the...
Ohio Man Busted For Going Full Winnie the Pooh in Public
It was just another Tuesday in University Heights, Ohio. Well, except for the pantless man walking around outside. Right smack dab in the middle of rush hour a man was allegedly walking around pantless. Around 5:30 in the afternoon local law enforcement responded to a reported streaker of sorts. Police arrived to find a reportedly intoxicated elderly man walking in a parking lot going full Winnie the Pooh according to Cleveland.com,
TONIGHT at 6: FOX 8’s winter weather outlook
Winter is coming, but will it be a harsh one or mild?
Do Northeast Ohioans trust elections integrity? The Plain Dealer/cleveland.com breaks down Republicans v. Democrats
COLUMBUS – Most Republicans in Northeast Ohio don’t trust U.S. elections, a new poll commissioned by Cleveland.com/The Plain Dealer found, but they feel better about their home state’s results. About 52% of Republicans are either “not too confident” or “not at all confident” that elections are conducted...
CDC map shows where flu activity is already spiking. How does Ohio compare?
The U.S. is starting to see signs of an early flu season this year. According to tracking by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, visits to doctors' offices for respiratory illness are already above baseline levels, and more people are testing positive for influenza.
This Town in Ohio Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United States for 2022
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to the great state of Ohio, you should add the following town to your list.
How to see your Ohio election ballot before you go to the polls
The video above is from the Sunday, Oct. 23 episode of NBC4’s political show “The Spectrum with Colleen Marshall.” COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Election Day is on the horizon and early voting has been underway — which means a number of questions might face Ohio voters, beyond having to pick their preferred candidates. What’s on […]
Bob Evans recalls pork sausage sold in Ohio
Bob Evans Farms Inc. has recalled approximately 7,560 pounds of pork sausage for possible rubber contamination.
ocj.com
Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, October 24, 2022
Another sunny, warm and dry day today with great evaporation and potential for excellent harvest progress. Tomorrow turns out much the same for a large part of the state, but an approaching cold front will bring clouds to far western parts of Ohio Tuesday afternoon. From I-75 west we can see afternoon clouds develop, and showers can move in closer to sunset. The rest of the state will see rain develop after midnight tomorrow night, and the rains last through Wednesday. Right now we are expecting .1″ to .75″ rain totals with coverage at 90% of Ohio. But we still have good potential for field work, whether harvest or wheat planting for the next 24 to 48 hours. The map below shows rain potential from tomorrow night through midnight wednesday night.
Ohio’s candidates for attorney general spar in meeting: Capitol Letter
Can’t spell argument without A-G: Republican Dave Yost and Democrat Jeff Crossman laid out their cases for serving as Ohio’s attorney general for the next four years before the cleveland.com/The Plain Dealer editorial board on Tuesday. And as Jeremy Pelzer reports, things got contentious, with Crossman accusing Yost of “legal malpractice” and Yost claiming Crossman “doesn’t know anything about public law.”
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
90K+
Followers
85K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 0