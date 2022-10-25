Read full article on original website
NBC Miami
Driver to be Cited for Causing Fiery Delray Beach Crash Involving Fuel Tanker: FHP
The driver of a car which caused a fiery chain reaction crash Tuesday in Delray Beach that left three people critically injured will be cited. The Florida Highway Patrol said the citation will be given to the driver of the first car involved in the crash that involved three other cars and a tractor trailer. No additional information was given.
Broward firefighter, girlfriend critically injured in fiery crash on I-95
A Broward Sheriff’s Office Fire Rescue firefighter helped his girlfriend escape after a fiery crash involving a fuel tanker on Interstate 95 in Delray Beach.
wflx.com
Fiery fuel tanker crash highlights I-95 safety concerns
A day after a terrifying fuel tanker crash on northbound Interstate 95 in Delray Beach, the damage from the fireball was still visible on the highway. Drivers passing by could clearly see where the pavement was charred and the barrier separating the south and northbound lanes had pieces missing. Florida...
wflx.com
Car stolen from Broward County crashes 2 hours away, suspects in custody
A crime spree that started with a stolen car in Broward County ended with a crash more than two hours away and multiple people in custody, authorities said Thursday. The Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office said the multi-county investigation stemmed from the theft of a black Dodge Durango in Margate. Calling...
1 injured in rollover wreck in Loxahatchee
One person is recovering in the hospital after a rollover crash Tuesday afternoon. The person was flown to an area trauma center.
NBC Miami
3 Critically Injured in Fiery Crash Involving Fuel Tanker on I-95 in Palm Beach County
Three people were critically injured and a fourth was also hospitalized after a crash involving a fuel tanker truck caused a massive fire on Interstate 95 in Palm Beach County Tuesday. The incident happened on I-95 near Atlantic Avenue in Delray Beach shortly after 1 p.m. Footage showed a tanker...
cbs12.com
Fire causes evacuation at The Ray Hotel in Delray Beach
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A fire broke out on the roof of The Ray Hotel in Delray Beach on Thursday, Oct. 27. Delray Beach Fire Rescue said crews responded to the scene just after 5 a.m. No one was injured, but staff and guests were evacuated. Fire rescue...
wflx.com
Witnesses describe 'insane' tanker fire, traffic on I-95
A three-vehicle collision that set a tanker truck on fireTuesday on Interstate 95 could be heard throughout Delray Beach. "Insane. Insane. I could hear it from inside," resident Paulo Quiroz said. "So really it was like a loud crash, like a loud boom. I stepped outside. At first, it was the smell of smoke and then you could see it started to flame up a little bit."
wflx.com
Vehicle catches fire on I-95 northbound in Delray Beach
There are heavy delays on Interstate 95 in Delray Beach after a vehicle caught fire near the Atlantic Avenue exit, creating large flames and heavy smoke. Drivers could see heavy smoke for miles after the incident occurred at about 1:17 p.m. Tuesday in the northbound lanes, according to the Florida Department of Transportation.
wqcs.org
VIDEO: Three Rescued From an Overturned Vehicle in a Vero Beach Canal
Indian River County - Tuesday October 25, 2022: Two elderly women were rescued by Indian River County Deputies and an unidentified Amazon driver when their vehicle flipped upside down into a canal just east of the Indian River Mall. It happened Saturday October 8th. Body camera footage of the rescue...
wflx.com
4 hurt after I-95 tanker fire in Delray Beach
A fuel tanker caught fire on Interstate 95 in Delray Beach after a three-vehicle crash near the Atlantic Avenue exit, injuring four people. The wreck, which also involved two other cars, occurred at about 1:15 p.m. Tuesday in the northbound lanes, just south of the Atlantic Avenue interchange, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Pedestrian hit, killed by Brightline train in Boca Raton
A northbound train struck a man near Southwest Eighteenth Street, just west of Dixie Highway, at about 4:30 p.m., according to Boca Raton police spokeswoman Jessica Desir.
Deadly crash involving vehicle and pedestrian in West Palm Beach
At least one person is dead following a crash between a vehicle and pedestrian in West Palm Beach on Monday, police said.
wflx.com
I-95 fire in Delray Beach causes major delays
There are major delays on Interstate 95 in Delray Beach after a fuel tanker caught fire near the Atlantic Avenue exit, creating large flames and thick black smoke. The wreck, which also involved two other cars, occurred at about 1:15 p.m. Tuesday in the northbound lanes, just south of the Atlantic Avenue interchange, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
bocaratontribune.com
Boca Raton Police investigate suspicious incident along SW 12th Avenue
On October 26, 2022, Boca Raton Police received a report of a suspicious incident that occurred around 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 25, 2022. An 11-year-old child reported he was walking home from school along SW 12th Avenue, just south of Palmetto Park Road, when he noticed a man standing next to a vehicle in the parking lot of 2 SW 12th Avenue. The man waved his hand, gesturing for the child to walk over to him. The child did not approach the man and continued walking. The man then got into his vehicle, peeled out of the parking lot, and stopped ahead of the child along SW 12th Avenue. The man then made eye contact with the child, and the child started running in the opposite direction. The child ran to a nearby house and asked the resident for a ride home.
cw34.com
Sheriff: First load of colored Fentanyl found in Martin County, two people arrested
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Two men were arrested after deputies intercepted their drug deal. Shain Shaw, 38, and Jacob Groover, 25, brought almost 15 grams of fentanyl and 57.1 grams of cocaine into Martin County. The sheriff's office said dealers working to enhance and market their product, like...
WPBF News 25
Dramatic video: St. Lucie County deputy shoots man on Fort Pierce bridge
FORT PIERCE, Fla. — A St. Lucie County Sheriff’s deputy will not face charges after mistakenly shooting someone in Fort Pierce last month. Deputy Courtney Hoyt told investigators she meant to fire her taser when she shot Dylan De Reivera on the North Causeway Bridge on Sept. 9.
Click10.com
Deputies: Beloved French bulldog survived after being dragged behind truck
BOCA RATON, Fla. – A Palm Beach County man was arrested after deputies said he was seen dragging a dog behind his pickup truck. A witness called police earlier this month and said he saw a red Toyota Tacoma dragging a white dog, which was tied to the pickup, eastbound on Lantana Road.
Sheriff's office intercepts 2 suspected drug dealers in Martin County
The Martin County Sheriff's Office wrapped up a month-long investigation that targeted traffickers bringing dangerous drugs into the county.
Florida man arrested after dragging dog with truck, deputies say
A man is facing animal cruelty charges after investigators said a witness saw him dragging a dog from his truck by its collar. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that a driver reported seeing a man dragging a white French bulldog mix by her leash and collar from his vehicle on Oct. 9. The witness told police he caught the suspect’s attention, believing it to be an honest mistake, but that “the suspect stopped his vehicle, picked the dog up off the ground and threw her in the bed of his truck then drove off.”
