Martin County, FL

wflx.com

Fiery fuel tanker crash highlights I-95 safety concerns

A day after a terrifying fuel tanker crash on northbound Interstate 95 in Delray Beach, the damage from the fireball was still visible on the highway. Drivers passing by could clearly see where the pavement was charred and the barrier separating the south and northbound lanes had pieces missing. Florida...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Fire causes evacuation at The Ray Hotel in Delray Beach

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A fire broke out on the roof of The Ray Hotel in Delray Beach on Thursday, Oct. 27. Delray Beach Fire Rescue said crews responded to the scene just after 5 a.m. No one was injured, but staff and guests were evacuated. Fire rescue...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
wflx.com

Witnesses describe 'insane' tanker fire, traffic on I-95

A three-vehicle collision that set a tanker truck on fireTuesday on Interstate 95 could be heard throughout Delray Beach. "Insane. Insane. I could hear it from inside," resident Paulo Quiroz said. "So really it was like a loud crash, like a loud boom. I stepped outside. At first, it was the smell of smoke and then you could see it started to flame up a little bit."
DELRAY BEACH, FL
wflx.com

Vehicle catches fire on I-95 northbound in Delray Beach

There are heavy delays on Interstate 95 in Delray Beach after a vehicle caught fire near the Atlantic Avenue exit, creating large flames and heavy smoke. Drivers could see heavy smoke for miles after the incident occurred at about 1:17 p.m. Tuesday in the northbound lanes, according to the Florida Department of Transportation.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
wqcs.org

VIDEO: Three Rescued From an Overturned Vehicle in a Vero Beach Canal

Indian River County - Tuesday October 25, 2022: Two elderly women were rescued by Indian River County Deputies and an unidentified Amazon driver when their vehicle flipped upside down into a canal just east of the Indian River Mall. It happened Saturday October 8th. Body camera footage of the rescue...
VERO BEACH, FL
wflx.com

4 hurt after I-95 tanker fire in Delray Beach

A fuel tanker caught fire on Interstate 95 in Delray Beach after a three-vehicle crash near the Atlantic Avenue exit, injuring four people. The wreck, which also involved two other cars, occurred at about 1:15 p.m. Tuesday in the northbound lanes, just south of the Atlantic Avenue interchange, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
wflx.com

I-95 fire in Delray Beach causes major delays

There are major delays on Interstate 95 in Delray Beach after a fuel tanker caught fire near the Atlantic Avenue exit, creating large flames and thick black smoke. The wreck, which also involved two other cars, occurred at about 1:15 p.m. Tuesday in the northbound lanes, just south of the Atlantic Avenue interchange, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
bocaratontribune.com

Boca Raton Police investigate suspicious incident along SW 12th Avenue

On October 26, 2022, Boca Raton Police received a report of a suspicious incident that occurred around 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 25, 2022. An 11-year-old child reported he was walking home from school along SW 12th Avenue, just south of Palmetto Park Road, when he noticed a man standing next to a vehicle in the parking lot of 2 SW 12th Avenue. The man waved his hand, gesturing for the child to walk over to him. The child did not approach the man and continued walking. The man then got into his vehicle, peeled out of the parking lot, and stopped ahead of the child along SW 12th Avenue. The man then made eye contact with the child, and the child started running in the opposite direction. The child ran to a nearby house and asked the resident for a ride home.
BOCA RATON, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Florida man arrested after dragging dog with truck, deputies say

A man is facing animal cruelty charges after investigators said a witness saw him dragging a dog from his truck by its collar. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that a driver reported seeing a man dragging a white French bulldog mix by her leash and collar from his vehicle on Oct. 9. The witness told police he caught the suspect’s attention, believing it to be an honest mistake, but that “the suspect stopped his vehicle, picked the dog up off the ground and threw her in the bed of his truck then drove off.”
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL

