On October 26, 2022, Boca Raton Police received a report of a suspicious incident that occurred around 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 25, 2022. An 11-year-old child reported he was walking home from school along SW 12th Avenue, just south of Palmetto Park Road, when he noticed a man standing next to a vehicle in the parking lot of 2 SW 12th Avenue. The man waved his hand, gesturing for the child to walk over to him. The child did not approach the man and continued walking. The man then got into his vehicle, peeled out of the parking lot, and stopped ahead of the child along SW 12th Avenue. The man then made eye contact with the child, and the child started running in the opposite direction. The child ran to a nearby house and asked the resident for a ride home.

BOCA RATON, FL ・ 16 HOURS AGO