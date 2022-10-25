Read full article on original website
Mayfield voters to decide whether mayor’s salary should be increased, elected officials should get annual cost-of-living increases
MAYFIELD, Ohio -- Mayfield voters are being asked this election season, via Issues 64 and 65, whether the salary for the position of mayor should be increased from $26,000 annually, to $50,000 per year, and if all elected officials should get an annual cost-of-living increase of 2.5 percent, beginning in January, 2024.
Cleveland’s picks for Community Police Commission are in “direct violation of the charter,” Issue 24 backers say
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Mayor Justin Bibb’s interpretation of the Issue 24 charter-change approved by voters last year cuts out representation for specific groups on the powerful new Community Police Commission – a reading of the law that flies in the face of the intentions of the drafters of the charter amendment, which Bibb himself campaigned for, according to Issue 24′s principal author.
Fearing lawsuit, Cleveland City Council may re-consider contract it already rejected in rare ‘no’ vote
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland City Council members this week cast a rare “no” vote against a tech contract requested by municipal Clerk of Courts Earle B. Turner – a move that city lawyers now say could allow Turner to sue council, according to a council spokeswoman.
Mayor Justin Bibb, City Council name their picks for powerful new Community Police Commission
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Nearly a year after Cleveland voters overwhelmingly approved Issue 24 to strengthen civilian oversight of police, Mayor Justin Bibb on Monday formally nominated his 10 choices to serve on the Community Police Commission. City Council also has decided its three picks for the commission, according to...
3 on the ballot for Akron City Council Ward 1
AKRON, Ohio – Three candidates are running for an unexpired term on Akron City Council representing Ward 1, which covers downtown Akron and the University of Akron campus; the West Exchange and West Market Street corridors; West Hill; Highland Square; Merriman Hills; the eastern part of Akron’s Merriman Valley; part of former Northampton and West Bath.
Akron Leader Publications
Falls to clean up contaminated property
CUYAHOGA FALLS — Cuyahoga Falls City Council approved three ordinances at its Oct. 24 meeting that will make it possible for the city to clean up a lead-contaminated property for future use as community green space. The three ordinances allow the city to work with the Community Improvement Corporation...
Mayor Bibb wants to double the size of Cleveland’s mental health response team: Stimulus Watch
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb is seeking to double the size of a pilot program that integrates mental health professionals into 911 responses. The Crisis Intervention Team sends specially trained officers and mental health professionals to calls where someone is having a mental health crisis to reduce arrests, uses of force and hospital referrals.
Cuyahoga County, surrounding counties to receive more than $3 million in ARPA funds to address court backlogs
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cuyahoga County and its six surrounding counties will receive more that $3 million in grants aimed at addressing court backlogs as part of $10.2 million awarded statewide, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced on Monday. The grants came from the $250 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding...
Weymouth Preservation Society Donates Plaque to Northrop Elementary School
MEDINA, Ohio -- Who was Eliza Northrop? Thanks to the Weymouth Preservation Society, students and staff at Eliza Northrop Elementary School know a little bit more about Medina County’s first teacher. On Oct. 21, Principal Amanda Dodez welcomed a small group of guests to the school at 950 E....
Cleveland-Cuyahoga Port Authority gets $27 million grant from bipartisan infrastructure bill
WASHINGTON, D. C. – The Cleveland-Cuyahoga County Port Authority got a a $27.2 million U.S. Department of Transportation grant that it will use to modernize and expand its electrical and stormwater infrastructure, U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown, a Cleveland Democrat, announced Wednesday. The money came from a port infrastructure development...
Stark County school board member accused of stealing critics’ yard signs
A longtime member of a school board in Stark County finds himself in hot water amid allegations that he has been stealing yard signs.
Mike DeWine and Nan Whaley sharply disagree in their only face-to-face meeting: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Gov. Mike DeWine and his opponent, Democrat Nan Whaley, squared off Thursday in their only face-to-face (virtual) meeting during the 2022 election campaign. We’re talking about their statements on abortion, gun control and redistricting on Today in Ohio. Listen online here. Editor Chris Quinn hosts our...
At least three youth arrested during barricade incident at Massillon juvenile correctional facility are from Cuyahoga County
MASSILLON, Ohio – At least three of the 12 youth arrested at a juvenile correctional facility in Massillon over the weekend are from Cuyahoga County, court records show. State officials on Tuesday released the names of those arrested during a barricade incident at the Indian River Juvenile Correctional Facility but have not provided further details about what happened.
Cleveland voters need to send a resounding ‘no’ to anti-gun-reform politicians Nov. 8: Jenny Spencer
CLEVELAND -- Cleveland City Council spent nearly 10 hours deliberating a piece of legislation this month regarding technology known as ShotSpotter. The California-based ShotSpotter Inc. has made a name for itself selling its proprietary technology to cities grappling with the gun violence epidemic. I do not feel unsafe in my...
Post-pandemic, Fairview Park City Schools partners with Baldwin Wallace to offer tutoring
FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio -- The lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on students continues to find school districts seeking interventions to put them back on track. In the Fairview Park City Schools, Teaching and Learning Director Melanie Wightman said the good news is that internal data reveals that, academically speaking, students didn’t suffer the level of learning loss that has been reported around the nation.
These 25 Medina County restaurants had the most food inspection violations in 2021-2022
MEDINA, Ohio - Here are the Medina County restaurants and retailers cited for the most food inspection violations during the 2021-2022 inspection year ending Feb. 28, according to state records. A total of 480 of the nearly 627 different restaurants and other food retail businesses in Medina County cited were...
Cleveland introduces $15 million in new ‘housing for all’ requests: Stimulus Watch
CLEVELAND -- Mayor Justin Bibb wants to spend $15 million on two newly detailed proposals aimed at improving housing throughout the city. The largest of the two proposals would establish a $10 million fund to help homeowners and landlords pay for improvements on their homes. Officials also proposed spending an additional $5 million to create a revolving loan fund to repair 100 vacant and abandoned homes throughout the city. Both requests would be funded entirely by the American Rescue Plan Act.
City of Cleveland launching public meetings on future of the downtown lakefront
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Hey Cleveland: It’s finally time to sound off on the future of the city’s downtown lakefront. At 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 3, in the City Hall Rotunda, the city will host the first of six public listening sessions on the proposed North Coast Connector as part of a broader effort to reimagine the downtown lakefront.
Akron joins 10 other Ohio cities in banning conversion therapy for minors
AKRON, Ohio — Akron City Council this week approved a city-wide ban on conversion therapy for minors. Signed by Mayor Dan Horrigan and council members Tara Mosley, Nancy Holland, Shammas Malik and Sharon Connor, the ordinance was passed unanimously by City Council after several speakers representing local agencies addressed the rules committee earlier in the day.
School Board Member Faces New Theft Charge
CANTON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A new theft charge for a Canton Local School Board member. Scott Hamilton is accused of taking down campaign-style signs that ask for his resignation from the board. The sheriff’s office indicates it happened on Friday in the city of Canton...
