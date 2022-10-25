ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medina County, OH

Comments / 0

Related
Cleveland.com

Mayfield voters to decide whether mayor’s salary should be increased, elected officials should get annual cost-of-living increases

MAYFIELD, Ohio -- Mayfield voters are being asked this election season, via Issues 64 and 65, whether the salary for the position of mayor should be increased from $26,000 annually, to $50,000 per year, and if all elected officials should get an annual cost-of-living increase of 2.5 percent, beginning in January, 2024.
MAYFIELD, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland’s picks for Community Police Commission are in “direct violation of the charter,” Issue 24 backers say

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Mayor Justin Bibb’s interpretation of the Issue 24 charter-change approved by voters last year cuts out representation for specific groups on the powerful new Community Police Commission – a reading of the law that flies in the face of the intentions of the drafters of the charter amendment, which Bibb himself campaigned for, according to Issue 24′s principal author.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

3 on the ballot for Akron City Council Ward 1

AKRON, Ohio – Three candidates are running for an unexpired term on Akron City Council representing Ward 1, which covers downtown Akron and the University of Akron campus; the West Exchange and West Market Street corridors; West Hill; Highland Square; Merriman Hills; the eastern part of Akron’s Merriman Valley; part of former Northampton and West Bath.
AKRON, OH
Akron Leader Publications

Falls to clean up contaminated property

CUYAHOGA FALLS — Cuyahoga Falls City Council approved three ordinances at its Oct. 24 meeting that will make it possible for the city to clean up a lead-contaminated property for future use as community green space. The three ordinances allow the city to work with the Community Improvement Corporation...
CUYAHOGA FALLS, OH
Cleveland.com

Mayor Bibb wants to double the size of Cleveland’s mental health response team: Stimulus Watch

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb is seeking to double the size of a pilot program that integrates mental health professionals into 911 responses. The Crisis Intervention Team sends specially trained officers and mental health professionals to calls where someone is having a mental health crisis to reduce arrests, uses of force and hospital referrals.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

At least three youth arrested during barricade incident at Massillon juvenile correctional facility are from Cuyahoga County

MASSILLON, Ohio – At least three of the 12 youth arrested at a juvenile correctional facility in Massillon over the weekend are from Cuyahoga County, court records show. State officials on Tuesday released the names of those arrested during a barricade incident at the Indian River Juvenile Correctional Facility but have not provided further details about what happened.
MASSILLON, OH
Cleveland.com

Post-pandemic, Fairview Park City Schools partners with Baldwin Wallace to offer tutoring

FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio -- The lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on students continues to find school districts seeking interventions to put them back on track. In the Fairview Park City Schools, Teaching and Learning Director Melanie Wightman said the good news is that internal data reveals that, academically speaking, students didn’t suffer the level of learning loss that has been reported around the nation.
FAIRVIEW PARK, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland introduces $15 million in new ‘housing for all’ requests: Stimulus Watch

CLEVELAND -- Mayor Justin Bibb wants to spend $15 million on two newly detailed proposals aimed at improving housing throughout the city. The largest of the two proposals would establish a $10 million fund to help homeowners and landlords pay for improvements on their homes. Officials also proposed spending an additional $5 million to create a revolving loan fund to repair 100 vacant and abandoned homes throughout the city. Both requests would be funded entirely by the American Rescue Plan Act.
CLEVELAND, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Akron joins 10 other Ohio cities in banning conversion therapy for minors

AKRON, Ohio — Akron City Council this week approved a city-wide ban on conversion therapy for minors. Signed by Mayor Dan Horrigan and council members Tara Mosley, Nancy Holland, Shammas Malik and Sharon Connor, the ordinance was passed unanimously by City Council after several speakers representing local agencies addressed the rules committee earlier in the day.
AKRON, OH
whbc.com

School Board Member Faces New Theft Charge

CANTON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A new theft charge for a Canton Local School Board member. Scott Hamilton is accused of taking down campaign-style signs that ask for his resignation from the board. The sheriff’s office indicates it happened on Friday in the city of Canton...
CANTON, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
90K+
Followers
85K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy