Huge 'Snakey Crocodile-Face' Sea Monster Discovered in Wyoming
A new species of prehistoric marine reptile has been identified in the Wyoming badlands.
Florida Duck Hunter Fires Warning Shots At Alligator Who Eats His Downed Duck, And Then Comes After Him
Nothings worse than having your fresh kill stolen. Well, unless if the thing that stole it wants to eat you too. Alligators are everywhere in Florida, so much so that sportsmen have to be on their toes when they’re near the water. Whether it’s duck hunting, fishing, or even just hiking along the lake… head on a swivel people.
Video Of Schnauzer Defending its Minnesota Home From Bear Goes Viral
A 12-year-old schnauzer has become a star on the internet after he stands his ground in the face of a black bear. USA Today posted the video to its Twitter and YouTube channel showing the dog from Duluth, Minnesota defending his home. The bear must have been roaming around for...
a-z-animals.com
How Many Alligators Live in Mississippi?
In Mississippi, alligators are just a fact of life. In fact, the American alligator’s scientific name is actually Alligator mississippiensis. There are only two species of alligator in the world, the American alligator, and its smaller, critically endangered cousin, the Chinese alligator. American alligators live across the coastal southeastern United States; they can be found as far north as North Carolina, and as far west as Texas’s Rio Grande River. But, just how many alligators live in Mississippi?
