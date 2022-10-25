In Mississippi, alligators are just a fact of life. In fact, the American alligator’s scientific name is actually Alligator mississippiensis. There are only two species of alligator in the world, the American alligator, and its smaller, critically endangered cousin, the Chinese alligator. American alligators live across the coastal southeastern United States; they can be found as far north as North Carolina, and as far west as Texas’s Rio Grande River. But, just how many alligators live in Mississippi?

MISSISSIPPI STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO