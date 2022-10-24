Read full article on original website
Nasdaq futures fall after weak Amazon guidance adds pressure to tech rout
Nasdaq 100 futures have been decrease Thursday night time after disappointing Amazon earnings added to the already pressured index. Futures tied to the Nasdaq dropped 0.6%. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures fell 0.5%, and S&P 500 futures misplaced 0.08%. Amazon led the declines in prolonged buying and selling, having plunged...
World shares lower, led by 3.7% drop in Hong Kong
Shares have skidded in Europe and Asia, with heavy selling of technology shares pulling Hong Kong's benchmark 3.7% lower
Tech’s biggest companies are sending worrying signals about the economy
Google this week reported a steep decline in income. Social media corporations similar to Meta stated that promoting gross sales — the guts of its companies — have quickly cooled off. And Microsoft, maybe the tech business’s most dependable performer, predicted a slowdown by way of a minimum of the tip of the yr.
GM's plan to build 400,000 EVs in North America has been delayed by up to 6 months because it hasn't been able to make batteries fast enough
CEO Mary Barra said in February that GM would hit the target by the end of 2023, but said in GM's Q3 results, that battery production had been slower.
Despite ‘lackluster’ iPhone 14 series demand, Apple totally crushed it in China last quarter
As the world’s most populous nation and the only largest smartphone market, China has captured a big chunk of Apple’s non-domestic promoting, distribution, and even production focus in the previous few years. While the world’s quantity two handset vendor hasn’t managed to attain and retain the same place...
Big Eyes Could Explode Like Decentraland And Kava In The Coming Months
A brand new meme coin, Big Eyes (BIG) , is providing the cryptocurrency market an opportunity to make a fast respectable revenue. Meme cash are among the many most up-to-date explosive developments within the cryptocurrency market. Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) are glorious examples as a result of in addition they triggered a bull market.
Kolabtree highlights AI in medtech capabilities
According to Insider Intelligence, synthetic Intelligence (AI) within the healthcare market is estimated to have a year-on-year progress of between 34.9% and 48% over the subsequent 5 years. To assist healthcare practitioners improve their AI capabilities, scientific freelance platform Kolabtree has launched an infographic highlighting the advantages of utilizing AI...
Foxconn’s iPhone Factory in China — the World’s Largest — Hit by Covid Outbreak – NBC Connecticut
Foxconn stated Tuesday that its manufacturing unit in Zhengzhou, China — the world’s largest meeting plant for Apple’s iPhones — was hit with a small Covid outbreak. But a spokesperson for the Taiwanese agency, formally referred to as Hon Hai Technology Group, advised CNBC that operation and manufacturing at its Zhengzhou facility is “comparatively secure.”
Ecovacs reveals robotic lawnmowner, floor cleaning robots
Ecovacs, a distinguished title on the planet of house service robots, is expanding its lineup with a robotic lawnmower and business ground cleansing robotic. The two merchandise are anticipated to reach in China subsequent yr, though pricing and North American launch dates are but to be decided. The robotic lawnmower,...
AI helping Japan convenience stores profit from reduced waste
In a bid to extend gross sales and cut back meals waste, increasingly of Japan’s comfort shops and supermarkets are letting synthetic intelligence analyze knowledge corresponding to previous gross sales figures to determine what reductions to use to perishable merchandise. At about 3 p.m., in a department of the...
Inside TheTruthSpy, the stalkerware network spying on thousands • TechCrunch
The leaked knowledge consists of name logs, textual content messages, granular location knowledge and different private system knowledge of unsuspecting victims whose Android telephones and tablets have been compromised by a fleet of near-identical stalkerware apps, together with TheTruthSpy, Copy9, MxSpy and others. These Android apps are planted by somebody...
Anti-trust cases against Google, how regulator decided fine
Over two weeks, the Competition Commission of India (CCI) has fined Google twice — for abusing its dominant place out there with its Android cellular working system (OS) and for anti-competitive insurance policies in its in-app billing and fee processing. Apart from levying a complete high-quality of over Rs 2,000 crore, the anti-trust physique has issued a slew of instructions that would influence Google’s enterprise.
Meta will release a new consumer-grade VR headset next year • TechCrunch
The firm introduced this throughout at present’s Q3 earnings call, through which the corporate marked yet one more $3 billion quarterly loss to its metaverse investments. But CFO David Wehner says that a few of this continued value may be defined by way of Meta’s continued funding in new {hardware} growth, together with one other consumer-grade headset that can come out subsequent 12 months.
Zillow Lays Off 300 Staff Employees In Shift Towards Technology
Approximately 5% of Zillow’s workforce have been let go as the corporate shifts its focus in the direction of expertise, in response to a brand new report printed Wednesday. Inman Connect New York delivers the right mix of outside-the-box thinkers, cutting-edge leaders, and hard-working, profitable brokers. Join us Jan. 24-26 for essential content material, schooling, and networking alternatives that can assist you thrive in at the moment’s altering market. Register here.
What is the Metaverse? | Kiplinger
The time period “metaverse” feels like one thing out of a science fiction novel. There’s a very good motive for that – it’s. The time period was coined in Neal Stephenson’s 1992 novel Snow Crash. Like the same time period “cyberspace”, it describes a...
7 “Best” AI Transcription Software & Services (October 2022)
One of essentially the most helpful capabilities supplied by synthetic intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) is clever transcription software program, which routinely converts audio and video recordsdata into textual content. This lets you do issues like create transcriptions for a variety of on-line content material, resembling podcasts, movies, conferences, on-line programs, and far more.
Google will reportedly let Android partners launch smart TVs with Amazon Fire TV OS
Google is now reportedly easing its restrictions on platforms from utilizing Amazon’s Fire TV OS. There has seemingly been a deal between Google and Amazon that allows Amazon to work with manufacturers like TCL and Hisense so as to add Fire TV OS on their good TVs. The problem...
Now’s a Good Time to Buy a Samsung Foldable
Samsung is cooking this week, earlier providing the Galaxy Z Fold 4 for as little as $570, as long as you had the best trade-in for it. The identical factor applies for the Galaxy Z Flip 4, which Samsung is providing for the extremely low worth of $310, simply so long as you commerce in a tool they worth excessive sufficient.
Amazon Will Now Accept Venmo As A Payment Option
Just earlier than the beginning of the vacation season, Amazon introduced it would now permit customers to pay utilizing Venmo. The e-commerce big first introduced its partnership with Venmo final yr, stating it would begin accepting funds in 2022. As per Amazon, this selection will likely be obtainable to pick customers from in the present day and will likely be obtainable to all US-based customers by subsequent month earlier than Black Friday. The fee choice will likely be obtainable utilizing Amazon.com and its iOS and Android cell apps.
Ford ditches Argo AI while Meta sticks with the metaverse
Bet on the long run, or deal with the current. Bear markets and fears of financial slowdown have a method of lending urgency to the query for public firms. Driving the information: Meta and Ford Motor Co. — two fully completely different firms with two vastly completely different existential challenges to confront — are taking divergent routes as they navigate an identical choice tree.
