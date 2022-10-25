ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

Get your tickets! Powerball Jackpot soars to $800 million - the second largest of all time - jumping $100 million in one night after no one won last night's 36th draw

The Powerball jackpot now sits at a whopping $800 million after no winners were declared during Wednesday night's drawing for the $700 million pot. The exceedingly high figure - the second highest ever in the game's 30-year history - will be drawn for on Saturday night and could grow even more before then.
KIII TV3

No $700M Powerball winner, but 6 tickets worth $1M

WASHINGTON — It's been months since Powerball had a grand prize winner -- and the streak held Wednesday night, sending the next jackpot into the top five largest lottery prizes in U.S. history. Powerball's jackpot for Wednesday night's drawing had already surged to become the eighth-largest U.S. jackpot in...
