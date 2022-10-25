River Hill golf opens 4A/3A state golf tournament with team best score led by Benjamin Siriboury and Helen Yeung

River Hill golfers Helen Yeung, left, and Benjamin Siriboury, right, pose with coach Matt Graves after winning last year's Class 4A/3A state championships. Each golfer is again atop of their respective leaderboards after the first round of this year's tournament. Zach Bolinger/AP

River Hill golf is no stranger to success at the state tournament. The Hawks return a pair of defending individual state champions in juniors Benjamin Siriboury and Helen Yeung.

Their experience correlated to great success on the opening day of the 4A/3A state tournament, with the Hawks leading all teams with 284 points, 14 ahead of second-place Sherwood. The Hawks are one of 10 teams to qualify for the state finals, and one of two from Howard County along with Marriotts Ridge, which finished totaled 307 points.

A state champion as a sophomore, Siriboury set a course record on Day 1, breaking the previous one set by Brit Musser of Wooton in 1997. Siriboury finished with a 7-under-par 64. He was just one of just four male golfers to finish even or under par. Siriboury concluded the round with seven birdies and an eagle on the par-5 16th hole. The junior closed out his first nine holes with an eagle and back-to-back birdies.

Yeung also helped the Hawks rise to the top of the leaderboard, finishing with her personal best a 3-under 68. She was the only female golfer to finish under par, five shots better than the next best finisher. She completed the round with three birdies, two of which came on Nos. 13 and 17.

Mark Berg and Justin Choi rounded out River Hill’s team score with a 75 and 77, respectively. All four Hawks improved on their qualifying scores from districts by at least three strokes. River Hill will continue playing in the state finals on Wednesday.