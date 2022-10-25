Read full article on original website
daystech.org
Pimax teams up with Flight Simulation Association, offers fresh VR discounts
VR YouTuber and a flight simulator fanatic all the way in which again to the early days of Microsoft Flight Simulator 95. Martin is predicated in Sweden and has been working with Pimax since 2019 in media administration, advertising and marketing, technical evaluation, in addition to software program growth. Over the years, his ardour for Virtual Reality and flight simulation has given him a broad technical information and deep perception of how VR immersion has taken superior flight simulation to an entire new and ground-breaking stage.
notebookcheck.net
Clockwork uConsole: Fantasy console arrives in multiple variants with optional 4G
Clockwork has unveiled the uConsole, a compact PC with a keyboard and a built-in display. Described as the realisation of a 'fantasy console', the uConsole utilises a 5-inch IPS display that operates at 1,280 x 720 pixels and a keyboard with 74 backlit keys. According to Clockwork, the latter is customisable and reprogrammable, which is always good to hear.
daystech.org
How to dramatically improve the sound from your Pixel 7 for even better musical enjoyment
I like music. In reality, it is a uncommon event that I’m not listening to something as I work, train, and simply usually at all times have some type of music enjoying. The factor is, telephones by no means actually have the most effective sound. It would not matter how a lot an organization brags about its onboard sound processors and audio system, telephones all sound like telephones.
daystech.org
Virtual reality shows promise for transforming TAVR procedures
Being capable of “transport the person contained in the human physique” forward of surgical procedure interprets to raised process planning, wrote a bunch led by Dr. Xavier Ruyra of Quironsalud Teknon Heart Institute in Barcelona. The investigators’ work was revealed October 18 in Interactive CardioVascular and Thoracic Surgery.
daystech.org
Journalism, AI and satellite imagery: how to get started
In the primary of two visitor posts for OJB, first published on ML Satellites, MA Data Journalism pupil Federico Acosta Rainis explains how one can get began with satellite tv for pc journalism — and keep away from widespread pitfalls. Working with satellite tv for pc imagery and AI...
notebookcheck.net
ECOVACS GOAT G1 robot lawn mower unveiled with dual cameras and ToF sensors
ECOVACS has announced the GOAT G1 robotic lawn mower. A TrueMapping localization system, with a 360° panoramic camera and a 150° fish-eye camera, provides a visible range of 100 m (~328 ft) and scans at up to 25 frames per second. With GPS technology, the robot has a position accurate to within a few centimeters, and ultra-wideband wireless carrier wave communication ensures the device always has signal.
daystech.org
Kolabtree highlights AI in medtech capabilities
According to Insider Intelligence, synthetic Intelligence (AI) within the healthcare market is estimated to have a year-on-year progress of between 34.9% and 48% over the subsequent 5 years. To assist healthcare practitioners improve their AI capabilities, scientific freelance platform Kolabtree has launched an infographic highlighting the advantages of utilizing AI...
daystech.org
Blueshift Memory Awarded Innovate UK Smart Grant to Develop AI Computer Vision Module
CAMBRIDGE, England–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Blueshift Memory, innovator of a novel proprietary high-speed laptop structure, has introduced that it has been chosen to obtain one of many prestigious Smart Grants awarded by Innovate UK throughout early 2022. The highly-competitive £25 million Smart fund helps a gaggle of UK SMEs to swiftly commercialise the very best game-changing concepts, that are required to be genuinely new and novel in addition to disruptive inside their sector.
daystech.org
7 “Best” AI Transcription Software & Services (October 2022)
One of essentially the most helpful capabilities supplied by synthetic intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) is clever transcription software program, which routinely converts audio and video recordsdata into textual content. This lets you do issues like create transcriptions for a variety of on-line content material, resembling podcasts, movies, conferences, on-line programs, and far more.
daystech.org
Big Eyes Could Explode Like Decentraland And Kava In The Coming Months
A brand new meme coin, Big Eyes (BIG) , is providing the cryptocurrency market an opportunity to make a fast respectable revenue. Meme cash are among the many most up-to-date explosive developments within the cryptocurrency market. Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) are glorious examples as a result of in addition they triggered a bull market.
daystech.org
Ascent partners with Halo Ai to transform enterprise risk and compliance management
CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ascent, the pioneer of AI-enriched regulatory intelligence, at this time introduced it has partnered with Halo Ai, a number one holistic enterprise danger administration platform, to remodel work for danger and compliance groups by means of the facility of automation. Through this partnership, Halo Ai customers can...
daystech.org
Meta will release a new consumer-grade VR headset next year • TechCrunch
The firm introduced this throughout at present’s Q3 earnings call, through which the corporate marked yet one more $3 billion quarterly loss to its metaverse investments. But CFO David Wehner says that a few of this continued value may be defined by way of Meta’s continued funding in new {hardware} growth, together with one other consumer-grade headset that can come out subsequent 12 months.
PC Magazine
Nothing's Ear (Stick) Bluetooth Earbuds Arrive on Nov. 4 for $99
Nothing, the startup from OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei, is back with new earbuds that go on sale Nov. 4 for $99 which is about AED/SAR 370 . The Ear (stick) follows Nothing’s first product, the Ear (1), a pair of noise-cancelling headphones that will get a price bump to $149 starting today.
Phys.org
'Kagome' metallic crystal adds new spin to electronics
A multinational team of researchers, co-led by a City University of Hong Kong (CityU) physicist, has found that a novel metallic crystal displays unusual electronic behavior on its surface, thanks to the crystal's unique atomic structure. Their findings open up the possibility of using this material to develop faster and smaller microelectronic devices.
techaiapp.com
GaN Systems extends Class D audio portfolio
GaN Systems has expanded its GaN-powered Class D audio family with two GaN FET amplifier boards and two audio boost converter solutions. Adding to its building blocks of GaN-powered audio solutions, GaN Systems has expanded its Class D audio portfolio with the launch of two Class-D high-performance GaN FET amplifier modules and two audio boost converter solutions for marine, automotive, and battery-powered vehicles. With these new devices, GaN Systems now provides a portfolio of turnkey amplifier designs, power supplies, and boost converters for audio systems designers across automotive, home, and professional markets.
yankodesign.com
This ultra-compact power adapter floored me with its transparent aesthetics and speeds to charge the iPhone
Quick and efficient charging is a demand created not only by the sprouting gadgetry, but it’s also a prerequisite for all of us living in the fast-paced world. We need our phones charged before boarding the subway and the laptop battery full to the brim ahead of a presentation. Catering to this demand, fast charging tech is evolving by leaps and bounds, bringing charging duration down to mere minutes.
techunwrapped.com
Five tips before buying a refurbished mobile
More and more consumers are betting on refurbished phones when they have to change mobile. Not only to save some money, but also to take care of the environment by giving a second chance to products that have been previously used. However, not all refurbished phones are the same, so we must ensure that we choose the right option.
Aviation International News
ART Pairing Flightlab with Brunner's NovaSim VR Sim
Advanced Rotorcraft Technology (ART) plans to demonstrate its Flightlab software using Brunner’s NovaSim virtual reality (VR) flight simulator that provides a 360-degree external view. The combination will allow clients to “fly” various models of helicopters to differing degrees of fidelities. “Partnering with ART shows the full potential...
