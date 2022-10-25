VR YouTuber and a flight simulator fanatic all the way in which again to the early days of Microsoft Flight Simulator 95. Martin is predicated in Sweden and has been working with Pimax since 2019 in media administration, advertising and marketing, technical evaluation, in addition to software program growth. Over the years, his ardour for Virtual Reality and flight simulation has given him a broad technical information and deep perception of how VR immersion has taken superior flight simulation to an entire new and ground-breaking stage.

1 DAY AGO