Vanessa Hudgens, The Queen Of Halloween, Reveals Her Natalie Portman-Inspired Costume
The Queen of Halloween, Vanessa Hudgens, is rocking this Natalie Portman-inspired costume.
Vanessa Hudgens Breaks Silence On Whether She’d Return To ‘HSMTMTS’ After Visiting School
Vanessa Hudgens has revealed if she would be down to return to her High School Musical days by appearing in the spinoff series, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, four months after she sent fans into a frenzy by visiting the high school at which the original films took place. “I don’t know,” she told Entertainment Weekly during an Oct. 21 interview. “We leave it up to fate. Leave it up to the gods.” That might not be the answer fans are hoping for, but it certainly wasn’t a refusal!
Britney Spears Says Mom Hit Her 'So Hard' After Party With Paris Hilton And Lindsay Lohan
Britney Spears is surely saving some bombshells for her upcoming memoir, but she’s got enough to keep people talking in the meantime. The “Hold Me Closer” singer claimed in an Instagram post on Tuesday that her mother, Lynne Spears, once slapped her “so hard” for staying out late while Lynne took care of her two sons.
Alyssa Scott Is Pregnant, Expecting Third Baby Following Death of Son Zen with Nick Cannon
Nick Cannon and Alyssa Scott share son Zen, who died at 5 months old after being diagnosed with brain cancer Alyssa Scott is expanding her family. The model — who shares son Zen, who died at five months old in December 2021, with Nick Cannon — is pregnant, expecting her third baby, she announced on Instagram Wednesday. Scott did not share any further details. Scott revealed her pregnancy with a photo showing her baby bump under a bodycon dress. In the picture, Scott holds 4-year-old daughter Zeela, from a previous relationship, as the two match in...
ETOnline.com
Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake Reveal They Renewed Their Vows in Italian Ceremony
It's the year of tin for Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel! The beloved couple celebrated their 10-year anniversary on Wednesday, and revealed they recently renewed their vows to honor the milestone. Biel took to her Instagram story Wednesday evening to share a snapshot of herself and her husband smiling and...
‘Dancing With The Stars’: A Beloved Competitor Makes The Shocking Decision to Drop Out
It’s most memorable year night on Dancing with the Stars! It’s also the halfway point of season 31, which means if you haven’t subscribed yet to Disney+ to watch your favorite pros, then you probably never will. And that’s okay! We watch so you don’t have to. Bring on those unforgettable moments from the past! Selma Blair and Sasha Farber. Once she was finally diagnosed with MS in 2018, Blair felt the “beginning of my recovery as a person.” But like a record scratch, Blair followed up her most memorable year with very sad news. After undergoing a recent MRI,...
Pregnant Kaley Cuoco Shows Off Baby Bump While Pumpkin Picking with Tom Pelphrey — See Photos!
The couple is expecting their first baby together, a daughter Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey are getting into the fall spirit with their baby girl on the way! The Flight Attendant star, 36, shared a series of adorable photos on her Instagram Story from her and Pelprey's outing to a pumpkin patch on Sunday, where she showed off her baby bump in a pair of overalls. The couple, who is expecting their first baby together, a daughter, had a cute photo shoot in front of a wall of pumpkins,...
Jennifer Hudson Wants This Grammy Winner to Appear on Her Talk Show: 'That Would Be Cool'
There's one special Grammy winner who has an open-door invitation to The Jennifer Hudson Show. Jennifer Hudson, 41, revealed her dream guest in an interview with Entertainment Tonight at theGrio Awards. After already hosting big names on the show like American Idol judges Simon Cowell and Randy Jackson, Emmy winner Sheryl Lee Ralph, Earvin "Magic" Johnson, and Kelly Rowland, there's one singer she's really hoping to interview.
Justin Timberlake’s Kids: Everything To Know, Plus Rare Photos Of His 2 Children With Jessica Biel
Justin Timberlake is one of the most famous singers in the world, from his time with NSYNC to his solo career and acting. He’s been married to Jessica Biel since 2012. The couple have two sons: Silas and Phinneas. Justin and Jessica celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary on Wednesday.
Britney Spears’ Son Jayden, 16, Is Taller Than Dad Kevin Federline On Pumpkin Patch Outing
Britney Spears‘ ex Kevin Federline and their 16-year-old son Jayden James enjoyed a rare public outing that involved fall festivities on Sunday, October 23. The father-son duo were pictured at a pumpkin patch in Woodland Hills, California, with Kevin’s wife Victoria Prince and their daughters Jordan, 11, and Peyton, 8. Jayden towered over his 44-year-old father at the pumpkin patch in THESE PHOTOS, which show the family loading pumpkins into the trunk of their car.
Kim Kardashian's Kids Recreate Iconic Looks from Aaliyah, Snoop Dogg, Eazy-E and Sade Adu: Watch
Kim Kardashian might have just revealed her family's theme for Halloween. On Tuesday, the SKIMS founder, 42, shared a behind-the-scenes look at a family photo shoot on TikTok that saw her four kids dressed up as some major music icons. The video, set to Aaliyah's 2002 single "Miss You," showed...
Christina Hall Shares Photos from Son's Emotional Reunion with Siblings After a 'Week Away'
Christina Hall showed that her kids miss each other when they're apart in a sweet moment shared on her Instagram Story Christina Hall loves the sweet bond between her children. The mom of three shared a heartwarming photo on her Instagram Story this weekend as son Brayden James, 7, returned home after being away at camp for a week. In one of the sweet photos, Brayden hugs older sister Taylor Reese, 12 — both of whom she shares with ex Tarek El Moussa — tight upon his return. The...
2 Women Return to Bachelor in Paradise — Only to Learn Their Connections Pursued Other Relationships
Host Jesse Palmer announced the end of the split-beach twist on Tuesday's episode of BiP This post contains spoilers from the latest episode of Bachelor in Paradise. The time has finally come for all of the singles to reunite on Bachelor in Paradise. Host Jesse Palmer informed the original ladies during Tuesday's episode that they could return to the beach, but warned, "You're going back to a very different beach." Jesse said the women didn't need to head back together and could start returning as soon as they desired. Shanae Ankney and Genevieve Parisi made the journey...
Sissy Spacek and Dustin Hoffman Star with Their Real-Life Kids in Sam & Kate Trailer
Sissy Spacek and her daughter Schuyler Fisk star alongside Dustin Hoffman and his son Jake Hoffman in Sam & Kate Dustin Hoffman and Sissy Spacek are taking family bonding to the big screen. On Thursday, Vertical Entertainment released the first trailer for Sam & Kate, in which Hoffman, 85, and Spacek, 72, play parents to each of their real-life children: Jake Hoffman (whom the actor shares with wife Lisa) and Schuyler Fisk (whom the actress shares with husband Jack Fisk). The film meets Bill (Dustin) as his son Sam (Jake) returns to...
Agent Denies Sam Asghari Planted To Spy on Britney Spears by Conservators
A casting agent responsible for hiring Sam Asghari to work on the Britney Spears music video where the pair met has denied theories he was planted as a mole. Conspiracy theories have long existed on the internet about the legitimacy of the couple's relationship after they met on the music video set for "Slumber Party" in 2016.
Matthew Perry Takes Several Digs at Keanu Reeves in His Memoir, but Why?
Few actors in Hollywood are more universally beloved than Keanu Reeves, who has been a movie star for 30 years but still seems remarkably grounded. However, in a new memoir called Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing, Matthew Perry takes a couple of shots at the Speed actor that led some to wonder whether the Friends alum has something against him.
Nicki Minaj Celebrates Her Son's 2nd Birthday with Minions-Themed Party: 'You're Perfect'
"Your Dad & I love you so much. You make us so happy," the rapper wrote Monday in an Instagram tribute to her son, whom she shares with husband Kenneth "Zoo" Petty Nicki Minaj is celebrating her son's second birthday! In honor of the milestone, the "Super Freaky Girl" rapper hosted a Minions-themed party for her son, nicknamed "Papa Bear," whom she shares with husband Kenneth "Zoo" Petty. She posted a carousel of videos and pictures from the event on Instagram Monday. The first clip shows the celebration venue,...
Jon Voight Steps Out for Rare Appearance With Son James Haven in Los Angeles: Photos
Academy Award winner Jon Voight stepped out for a rare appearance in Los Angeles on Saturday, October 22. The Midnight Cowboy actor was joined by his son, James Haven, for lunch. Jon, 83, wore his signature blue button-down shirt and a khaki jacket for the meetup with his eldest child....
Kim Kardashian Shows Off Her Terrifying Halloween Decorations: 'We Have a Really Creepy Situation'
Kim Kardashian does not mess around when it comes to Halloween decorations!. The SKIMS founder, 42, and her daughter North, 9, gave followers a glimpse of all the spooky decorations she adorned her house with in a new Instagram Reel. "I decided to do a skeleton theme," Kardashian says as...
EW.com
Olivia Wilde tosses special salad dressing recipe to the public after nanny drama
Olivia Wilde has tossed a little chaos into her ongoing salad-centric feud with a former nanny she worked with while still in a relationship with actor Jason Sudeikis. After the nanny claimed in a Daily Mail interview that Sudeikis once laid himself in front of Wilde's car after she prepared a salad in the family kitchen with a "special dressing" for her eventual boyfriend Harry Styles, the Don't Worry Darling director shared in an Instagram Story an excerpt from Nora Ephron's 1983 novel, Heartburn, featuring a simple vinaigrette recipe.
