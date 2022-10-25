Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
KING-5
Live in timeless luxury in this historic Seattle home - Unreal Estate
SEATTLE — In one of Seattle's oldest and grandest neighborhoods, a historic home awaits a new owner. "So the house was built in 1924," said Brian Flynn, the owner of the home. "They started working on it about 100 years ago. It was built for the CEO of what's now Puget Sound Energy."
KING-5
New play looks at Jimi Hendrix's early life growing up in Seattle
SEATTLE — He is known as one of the greatest guitar players that ever lived. But we sometimes forget, even icons like Jimi Hendrix were once just kids. "For young people, I think it's particularly important to show them that all of these giants started out as children," said Seattle Children's Theatre artistic director Idris Goodwin.
KING-5
Snohomish Pie Company: Now is the time to order pies for Thanksgiving!
SNOHOMISH, Wash. — Snohomish Pie Company may be known for its pies with the perfect crust, but owner Jenny Brien, believes the key to their 26 years of success is community. "We are so involved in the community. We have now become part of people's lives," Brien explained. "What makes us special is our customers that keep coming back year after year, becoming part of their table, their memories, weddings, anniversary, and also the sad side of life."
KING-5
Ezell's twins are cooking up a movie career
WOODINVILLE, Wash. — Nathan and Jeremy Rudd are cooking up an onscreen career. “A lot of good things in the works right now,” Jeremy said. The twins are part of the family behind Ezell’s Famous Chicken, where they’ve spent most of their lives bringing deep-fried goodness to the masses. But these days, this spicy two-piece combo is hard at work taking a shot at showbiz.
KING-5
Scarecrows get the royal treatment at Swanson's Nursery in Seattle
SEATTLE — What do Poison Ivy, the Tin Man and Queen Elizabeth have in common?. They’re the inspiration behind this year’s Scarecrow Contest at Swanson’s Nursery in Seattle’s Ballard Neighborhood. Employees bring their artistry to the annual event — they’re required to use a pumpkin...
KING-5
It's never too late to start BMX racing - Field Trip Friday
SEATAC, Wash. — This Evening Field Trip outing filled at least a couple of our hosts with complete dread. “At first I was really excited about this,” Angela Poe Russell said. “And then I saw the track.”. That track is the newly refurbished course at SeaTac BMX....
KING-5
Korean hot dogs are a texture sensation at this Snohomish County restaurant
LYNNWOOD, Wash. — Introducing the snack you might have been missing all your life: a breaded hot dog, topped with sugar. It’s the featured item on the menu at Seoul HotDog in Lynnwood. "In Korea, it’s a must do. 99.9% must have sugar powder,” said owner A Ram...
KING-5
Costumes stolen from Bellevue production but the show will go on
BELLEVUE, Wash. — The Bellevue Opera is working to remake dozens of costumes ahead of its production next month after someone stole its entire collection of costumes from a storage locker. The value of everything taken is estimated at more than $25,000, according to Bellevue Opera co-founder Pamela Casella.
KING-5
Flying bats and out of this world ghosts: DIY projects to get your yard looking spooky!
SEATTLE — It's the spookiest time of year, even for handymen!. No matter what he's making, we always learn something when Handyman Huffines stops by. He joined us to share how to make some DIY Halloween decorations!. Bat Paper Lanterns!. Made with Ikea paper lanterns and tissue paper!. 1....
KING-5
Making roasted carrot and pork dumplings
SEATTLE — Seattleite Frankie Gaw is the author of the new cookbook "First Generation," and it's got more than just recipes. It weaves together Frankie's experiences of being first generation Taiwanese American, as well as being gay. He joined the show to talk about the book and share a recipe!
KING-5
Wow guests with your bartending skills this holiday: 3 Cocktails you’ll want to have in your line up
SEATTLE — In his new book, "Pour Me Another," J.M. Hirsch, editorial director at Milk Street, has 250 ways to find your favorite drink. He joined the show to demonstrate how to make three of them!. Daiquri. The basic Daiquiri is a model of simplicity and balance. Variations date...
KING-5
It's sweater weather season!
SEATTLE — Sweater weather is a favorite season for many and it's finally here!. From the cozy to the on-trend, we can always count on blogger Dawn Parsons to know what we need. She joined us to share some of her favorite fall finds.
KING-5
Reach your health goals with surgical or non-surgical weight loss options
SEATTLE — Patients looking for medical help losing weight often want to know what their options are. This includes information on if they qualify for surgery, risks, timelines, and insurance requirements. “They generally ask personal questions about themselves, and then of course what does the journey look like,” said...
KING-5
Investigation finds software company's algorithm could be artificially inflating rent prices in Seattle
The software uses an algorithm and analyzes data to suggest rent prices. It's used by some of the nation’s largest property management companies.
KING-5
Over 5,000 students in Monroe School District could be impacted if levy fails
MONROE, Wash. — A critical levy is set to expire that could take teachers and programs in the Monroe School District with it, but it is facing stiff opposition. School officials are quick to point out this is not a new tax. It's a continuation of one that has been in effect for years. Losing it would be a first.
