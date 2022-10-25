Read full article on original website
KELOLAND TV
An inside look at Jon Crane Gallery and Custom Framing
If you’ve already pulled out the docks, packed away the water toys, and locked up the cabin in the Black Hills, you’re probably already missing your great summer getaway. Thankfully, there’s an artist in Hill City, South Dakota who has captured the Black Hills in ways few watercolor artists have. Perhaps it’s because each of his works capture the love Crane himself has for the area. Whatever it is, the results are pieces of art you’ll want to have in your home. But Jon Crane’s art isn’t the only thing you’ll find at Jon Crane Gallery and Custom Framing in Hill City. We stopped by recently to find more about all treasures the have on-hand.
KEVN
Mayor Steve Allender, Rapid City children kick off ‘Red Ribbon Week’ at The Monuent
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Children from Rapid City schools participate in the kickoff to ‘Red Ribbon Week’ in South Dakota. The week is in memory of a DEA agent who was killed by drug traffickers in the 1980s. The event takes place every year for community leaders...
newscenter1.tv
Get ready to handle winter like a pro!
RAPID CITY, S.D.- October 26 is Winter Weather Preparedness Day, and current warm and sunny conditions actually present the perfect opportunity to prepare for the upcoming season. Here are a few tips from Alexa White, Deputy Director of Rapid City/Pennington County Emergency Management, and City of Rapid City Communications Coordinator Darrell Shoemaker so that you’re ready to help yourself and your neighbor by the time the first big snow hits your front porch.
newsfromthestates.com
Millions in housing help on the way for abuse victims, veterans and others
The Veterans Helping Hands Project in Hot Springs will include a factory where veterans will learn building trades after completing substance abuse treatment. (Courtesy of Veterans Helping Hands Project) Victims of domestic violence, veterans, and those who’ve struggled with housing insecurity in South Dakota will soon have more options for...
dakotanewsnow.com
Incoming and outgoing members of the Children’s Home Society and Foundation
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Children’s Home Society of South Dakota (CHS) and the Children’s Home Foundation (CHF) welcomed new members at their annual meeting on Oct. 13, 2022. “Our two boards are a very strong group of outstanding South Dakotans,” said CHS CEO Michelle...
KEVN
Black Hills starter homes may not be out of reach
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - With the Black Hills expanding quickly, and inflation rising, it has become harder to find affordable housing, but getting that starter home may not be out of reach. Not sure what to look for or where to start? Here are some details on how you can buy your first home.
kotatv.com
Gigantic jack-o-lanterns make for spooky décor as well as social media sensation for Rapid City business
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The spooky season is upon us. Candy is purchased, costumes are receiving final touches, and homes are decked out in skeletons and pumpkins. One Rapid City family takes their décor to a whole new level though, one that will have you saying ‘oh my gourd’.
KEVN
Rapid City police chief talks about ‘challenging’ times
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Rapid City Police Department begins community video briefings to keep the public informed about serious issues affecting their neighborhoods. Chief Don Hedrick, with community relations specialist Brendyn Medina, discussed the RCPD’s response to an increase in violence over the summer in the neighborhood that includes North Maple, Knollwood, “and specifically the apartment complexes there,” Hedrick said.
sdpb.org
Mayors, law enforcement concerned about marijuana legalization
A group of mayors and law enforcement across the state are raising concerns about a ballot question to legalize marijuana possession. They say it will compromise public safety and public health. Rapid City mayor Steve Allender said the ballot measure comes at the worst possible time. “This is a measure...
KELOLAND TV
Authorities identify 3 people killed in Fall River County crash
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The three men killed in a crash east of Oelrichs last Thursday have been identified. The Department of Public Safety says a Chevy Spark was traveling eastbound on U.S. Highway 18 when the driver lost control. The vehicle rolled several times. 26-year-old Michael Walking...
KEVN
Snow for tonight through Monday
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Snowfall will start tonight in the Big Horns. By the morning tomorrow, Sheridan will see snow, and then it will slowly spread into the rest of Northeast Wyoming during the morning and early afternoon. By the evening tomorrow, the Black Hills and northern counties will see snow. Snow showers will continue for northern and western counties throughout the night into Monday morning. Accumulation totals could be up to 6 inches for the northern Black Hills, Northeast Wyoming, and northern counties. Rapid City and areas to the south and east will not see a lot of snow and almost no accumulation. Temperatures tonight will still be mild with lows in the 40s. However, temperatures tomorrow will not rise very much. Highs will only be in the 40s and 50s for South Dakota and 30s for Wyoming. We also will see some windy conditions with gusts up to 40 mph tomorrow afternoon. The windy conditions will continue throughout the night tomorrow and into Monday morning. Monday will be a bit windier with gusts up to 50 mph possible. The good news is that the winds will die down by Monday evening. Temperature wise, Monday will be the coldest day with highs around 40°. After Monday, highs throughout next week will be in the 50s.
KELOLAND TV
With a campaign focused on character, Jamie Smith sees ‘genuine’ shot at upsetting Gov. Kristi Noem
On debate night in South Dakota, Karen Marso parked her car and quickly scooted across a road in Rapid City to join a group of three dozen backers of gubernatorial candidate Jamie Smith. The gaggle of Smith supporters was there to await the arrival of the Democratic nominee just before...
KEVN
Woman killed in four-vehicle crash in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A woman was killed in a four-vehicle crash Monday night in the area of Catron and Black Hills boulevards. The woman’s name is being withheld pending notification of her family. According to a release from the Rapid City Police Department, the woman was driving...
newscenter1.tv
Active weather to start the week, will we see any more precipitation?
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Let’s check out what the weather will be like for the fourth week of October!. After the system that brought the first snow of the season to many areas moves out of the area, we’ll se temperatures climbing the rest of the week. High temperatures will mainly be in the 50’s for most of the week.
newscenter1.tv
WATCH: See what it looks like around the Black Hills area through our tower cameras
During severe weather, you may be interested to see what it looks like around the Black Hills area. NewsCenter1’s tower cameras provide a unique window into what the weather looks like in a variety of locations including Rapid City, Deadwood, Box Elder, Angostura and Sheridan, WY. You can see...
KEVN
Rapid City fight leaves man with life-threatening stab wound
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A fight between two groups of juveniles in North Rapid leaves an adult with serious, life-threatening injuries. The fight was around 4 p.m. Wednesday at a home on the 200 block of Curtis Street. Witnesses reportedly told police that the fight was arranged through social media.
newscenter1.tv
NewsCenter1 Top Stories of the Week: October 16-21
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Check out the top stories from this week below. Breaking News; breaks first on the NewsCenter1 APP. Download the app on your iPhone or Android device today for breaking news and weather alerts in the palm of your hand.
kotatv.com
Man shot in North Rapid Wednesday night
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Police arrested James Peterson Jr., 26 of Rapid City, following a shooting at the Ridge Stone mobile home community on Lindbergh Avenue. The shooting happened around 6 p.m. Wednesday. Police say they found the shooting victim and escorted him to the Ridge Stone entrance where he was treated for serious, but non-life threatening injuries before being taken to the hospital. His name was not released.
kotatv.com
Man accused of killing 14-year-old in hit-and-run makes first court appearance
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Rapid City man made his first appearance in court Wednesday, after being charged with killing a 14-year-old in a hit-and-run October 14. 27-year-old Jordan Hare is charged with failure to stop his vehicle and destruction of evidence for washing his truck and rims after the crash. According to police, they found security photos and videos of a 2008 Chevy Silverado leaving the scene. They then tracked the vehicle to a home in south Rapid City. They arrested Hare on October 18.
