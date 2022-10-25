ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapid City, SD

KELOLAND TV

An inside look at Jon Crane Gallery and Custom Framing

If you’ve already pulled out the docks, packed away the water toys, and locked up the cabin in the Black Hills, you’re probably already missing your great summer getaway. Thankfully, there’s an artist in Hill City, South Dakota who has captured the Black Hills in ways few watercolor artists have. Perhaps it’s because each of his works capture the love Crane himself has for the area. Whatever it is, the results are pieces of art you’ll want to have in your home. But Jon Crane’s art isn’t the only thing you’ll find at Jon Crane Gallery and Custom Framing in Hill City. We stopped by recently to find more about all treasures the have on-hand.
HILL CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Get ready to handle winter like a pro!

RAPID CITY, S.D.- October 26 is Winter Weather Preparedness Day, and current warm and sunny conditions actually present the perfect opportunity to prepare for the upcoming season. Here are a few tips from Alexa White, Deputy Director of Rapid City/Pennington County Emergency Management, and City of Rapid City Communications Coordinator Darrell Shoemaker so that you’re ready to help yourself and your neighbor by the time the first big snow hits your front porch.
RAPID CITY, SD
newsfromthestates.com

Millions in housing help on the way for abuse victims, veterans and others

The Veterans Helping Hands Project in Hot Springs will include a factory where veterans will learn building trades after completing substance abuse treatment. (Courtesy of Veterans Helping Hands Project) Victims of domestic violence, veterans, and those who’ve struggled with housing insecurity in South Dakota will soon have more options for...
HOT SPRINGS, SD
KEVN

Black Hills starter homes may not be out of reach

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - With the Black Hills expanding quickly, and inflation rising, it has become harder to find affordable housing, but getting that starter home may not be out of reach. Not sure what to look for or where to start? Here are some details on how you can buy your first home.
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

Rapid City police chief talks about ‘challenging’ times

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Rapid City Police Department begins community video briefings to keep the public informed about serious issues affecting their neighborhoods. Chief Don Hedrick, with community relations specialist Brendyn Medina, discussed the RCPD’s response to an increase in violence over the summer in the neighborhood that includes North Maple, Knollwood, “and specifically the apartment complexes there,” Hedrick said.
RAPID CITY, SD
sdpb.org

Mayors, law enforcement concerned about marijuana legalization

A group of mayors and law enforcement across the state are raising concerns about a ballot question to legalize marijuana possession. They say it will compromise public safety and public health. Rapid City mayor Steve Allender said the ballot measure comes at the worst possible time. “This is a measure...
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Authorities identify 3 people killed in Fall River County crash

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The three men killed in a crash east of Oelrichs last Thursday have been identified. The Department of Public Safety says a Chevy Spark was traveling eastbound on U.S. Highway 18 when the driver lost control. The vehicle rolled several times. 26-year-old Michael Walking...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KEVN

Snow for tonight through Monday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Snowfall will start tonight in the Big Horns. By the morning tomorrow, Sheridan will see snow, and then it will slowly spread into the rest of Northeast Wyoming during the morning and early afternoon. By the evening tomorrow, the Black Hills and northern counties will see snow. Snow showers will continue for northern and western counties throughout the night into Monday morning. Accumulation totals could be up to 6 inches for the northern Black Hills, Northeast Wyoming, and northern counties. Rapid City and areas to the south and east will not see a lot of snow and almost no accumulation. Temperatures tonight will still be mild with lows in the 40s. However, temperatures tomorrow will not rise very much. Highs will only be in the 40s and 50s for South Dakota and 30s for Wyoming. We also will see some windy conditions with gusts up to 40 mph tomorrow afternoon. The windy conditions will continue throughout the night tomorrow and into Monday morning. Monday will be a bit windier with gusts up to 50 mph possible. The good news is that the winds will die down by Monday evening. Temperature wise, Monday will be the coldest day with highs around 40°. After Monday, highs throughout next week will be in the 50s.
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

Woman killed in four-vehicle crash in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A woman was killed in a four-vehicle crash Monday night in the area of Catron and Black Hills boulevards. The woman’s name is being withheld pending notification of her family. According to a release from the Rapid City Police Department, the woman was driving...
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Active weather to start the week, will we see any more precipitation?

RAPID CITY, S.D. – Let’s check out what the weather will be like for the fourth week of October!. After the system that brought the first snow of the season to many areas moves out of the area, we’ll se temperatures climbing the rest of the week. High temperatures will mainly be in the 50’s for most of the week.
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

Rapid City fight leaves man with life-threatening stab wound

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A fight between two groups of juveniles in North Rapid leaves an adult with serious, life-threatening injuries. The fight was around 4 p.m. Wednesday at a home on the 200 block of Curtis Street. Witnesses reportedly told police that the fight was arranged through social media.
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

NewsCenter1 Top Stories of the Week: October 16-21

RAPID CITY, S.D. – Check out the top stories from this week below. Breaking News; breaks first on the NewsCenter1 APP. Download the app on your iPhone or Android device today for breaking news and weather alerts in the palm of your hand.
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

Man shot in North Rapid Wednesday night

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Police arrested James Peterson Jr., 26 of Rapid City, following a shooting at the Ridge Stone mobile home community on Lindbergh Avenue. The shooting happened around 6 p.m. Wednesday. Police say they found the shooting victim and escorted him to the Ridge Stone entrance where he was treated for serious, but non-life threatening injuries before being taken to the hospital. His name was not released.
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

Man accused of killing 14-year-old in hit-and-run makes first court appearance

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Rapid City man made his first appearance in court Wednesday, after being charged with killing a 14-year-old in a hit-and-run October 14. 27-year-old Jordan Hare is charged with failure to stop his vehicle and destruction of evidence for washing his truck and rims after the crash. According to police, they found security photos and videos of a 2008 Chevy Silverado leaving the scene. They then tracked the vehicle to a home in south Rapid City. They arrested Hare on October 18.
RAPID CITY, SD

