Dennis Block
2d ago
She should provide a description of the person and vehicle, to police, so they can at least talk to him about the incident. Seems to me that she was "held" against her will, at least briefly, thus, kidnapping!?
7
deleted account
2d ago
That's one reason I refuse to use Uber or ride share. Once you're in that car anything can happen.. Once you're in that car hes got control of you. I'll walk or ride a bike 1st and yes even in Winter
5
MarquittaJayne Schrader
1d ago
Be Safe People My daughter ALWAYS calls me and I stay on the phone with her until she reaches her destination.
4
KELOLAND TV
Pedestrian safety tips after 2 deaths in one week
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — On October 19, a man crossing 12th Street west of downtown Sioux Falls in a wheelchair was struck by a driver and later died. On October 25, another pedestrian died after being struck crossing 12th street outskirts of western Sioux Falls. Both crashes happened...
KELOLAND TV
2 people fall victim to Xcel scam
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police have received two reports of scammers posing as an Xcel employee. In the first case, the caller told the victim they were late on a bill and gave instructions to get a re-loadable credit card. The person followed the directions, losing...
KELOLAND TV
Pedestrian killed in Sioux Falls crash
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities are investigating a vehicle vs pedestrian crash that left one person dead. The crash happened in the area of west 12th Street and Cherry Lake Avenue around 7:41 p.m. At this time, very little is being released about the incident. We expect to...
KELOLAND TV
Man arrested after threatening Sioux Falls hospital
GRANVILLE, Iowa (KELO)– A Granville, Iowa, man is behind bars this morning after threatening a local hospital. The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office says 60-year-old Ryan Betcke was arrested Wednesday afternoon. Authorities say he called Sanford Hospital in Sioux Falls and threatened to shoot employees with an A-K-47. Because...
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Man shot store clerk in northwest Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say they have custody of a suspect who shot a store clerk twice in the arm. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said the incident took place around 12:50 a.m. in northwest Sioux Falls. A man told a store clerk that he was going to leave a dog and some other items inside the store for some time and walked out. The store clerk notified her boss, who then went to collect the dog and the items and returned them to the man, saying they could not be responsible for his things.
dakotanewsnow.com
Sioux Falls police look for suspect car involved in pedestrian fatality
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities are looking to identify the driver of one of the cars involved in a pedestrian versus car fatal crash Tuesday night. Patrol Captain Adam Zishka with the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office said around 7:45 p.m., police were called regarding a pedestrian who was struck by a car while walking on the roadway of Highway 42 and Cherry Lake Ave. in Sioux Falls. Nearby deputies responded quickly to the scene, and a medical professional who happened to be in the area helped provide life-saving measures. Medical professionals with the on-scene ambulance said the pedestrian was dead. The pedestrian has been identified as 33-year-old Aaron Exendine.
KELOLAND TV
Woman facing several charges related to hit and run crash
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls woman faces her 2nd DWI charge, along with child abuse and hit and run. In court this afternoon, prosecutors said Markida Cox had her niece and nephew in the car while she was driving intoxicated. Prosecutors also claim Cox kept driving...
KELOLAND TV
Canton man identified as person killed in Harrisburg crash
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The person killed in a crash Friday night east of Harrisburg has been identified. Authorities say a Ford F-150 Supercrew pickup was traveling southbound on 480th Avenue when the driver lost control while heading eastbound on a curve onto 274th Street. The pickup went into the ditch and rolled.
KELOLAND TV
Man acquitted in manslaughter trial
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls jury has acquitted a man of manslaughter in a deadly shooting two years ago. Marcus Anderson, 34, was also acquitted of aggravated assault with a dangerous weapon. The jury did find him guilty of having a firearm after being convicted of a violent crime.
dakotanewsnow.com
Dell Rapids UPS delivery man lands unforgettable bank shot
DELL RAPIDS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - An endearing moment caught on a Ring security camera shows a Dell Rapids UPS delivery man joining in some fun with the neighborhood kids. Several Dell Rapids kids were playing a pick-up game of hoops in a driveway when the local UPS guy was delivering a package. The basketball started to roll into the street as the delivery man was leaving, and the kids yelled at him to shoot it. The UPS man made a one-handed long-distance bank shot- a moment the kids will never forget.
KELOLAND TV
Arrest made after man steals phone from woman
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 24-year-old Sioux Falls man faces a list of charges after taking a woman’s cell phone. Around 7 Sunday morning, people say the victim was walking in a hotel parking lot on Carolynn Avenue when a man got out of a car and approached her with a knife.
KELOLAND TV
Phoumy enters not guilty plea, Aberdeen garage fire
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, October 26 and here’s today’s KELOLAND On The Go:. Now the suspect, 26-year-old Chris Phoumy, has entered a not guilty plea after being indicted on nine counts of sexual contact with children by a grand jury in Lincoln County.
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Sioux Falls man stabs 3 in knifing rampage
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Police say a Sioux Falls resident faces charges after attacking three people in a knifing rampage. None of the victim’s injuries were life-threatening. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said the suspect seemingly chose his victims at random. The first incident took place in...
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: 24-year-old man stole phone, car in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Police say a Sioux Falls man driving a stolen car robbed a woman at knifepoint in a hotel parking lot. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said on Sunday around 7 a.m. in southwest Sioux Falls, a man pulled up to a woman walking in a hotel parking lot and wanted her purse, threatening her with a knife. The woman said she did not have a purse, so the suspect took her cell phone and drove away. The victim was not physically injured.
dakotanewsnow.com
Canton man identified in Friday’s fatal crash
HARRISBURG, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Canton, S.D., man has been identified as the person who died Friday night in a car crash east of Harrisburg. The Department of Public Safety said a 2002 Ford F-150 Supercrew pickup was southbound on 480th Avenue when the driver lost control of the car on a curve onto 274th Street, causing the car to go into a ditch and roll. The 62-year-old driver, Gary Rang, was not wearing a seatbelt and was pronounced dead at the scene.
KELOLAND TV
Man hit by vehicle dies, Sioux Falls police say
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police provided an update on a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash that happened last Wednesday in Sioux Falls. Sioux Falls police say the 64-year-old man, who was in a wheelchair and hit while trying to cross 12th Street, has died. His name has not been...
KELOLAND TV
Suspects in meat theft ring accused of stealing from several local businesses
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A multi-state crime spree – involving millions of dollars in stolen meat – included stops in Sioux Falls, Sioux City and southwest Minnesota. Federal investigators used cell phone data and a tracking device to follow three Florida men with commercial drivers licenses.
kiwaradio.com
Paullina Teen Wounded In Minnesota Drive-By
Hills, Minnesota — Minnesota authorities are investigating a drive-by shooting in Hills, Minnesota Saturday night that left a Paullina teen injured. KELO Radio reports that the Rock County Sheriff’s Office was called to a home over possible shots fired. Upon arrival, they found 18-year-old Savannah Johnson, of Paullina, had been shot in the leg.
KELOLAND TV
Parents can search SD day care complaints, inspections through DSS site
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As KELOLAND Investigates recent charges of sexual contact between a day care employee and children, parents may be wondering how safe their children’s day cares are. The South Dakota Department of Social Services (DSS) has a tool available for the public to view...
KELOLAND TV
3 local companies victims of national meat theft ring
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A multimillion-dollar theft ring crossing state lines targeting meat packaging plants has been stopped. The ring included businesses in Sioux Falls, Worthington and Pipestone. According to court documents, investigators used cell phone data and GPS tracking devices to follow three Florida men, who all...
