Boston, MA

The Spun

NBA World Reacts To The Celtics Suspension News

Earlier this week, Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams found himself in some hot water with the NBA. Williams made contact with an official on Monday night during a contest against the Chicago Bulls. He was ejected as a result of the contact, but more has come to light. According to...
BOSTON, MA
BlueDevilCountry

Kyrie Irving takes part in making NBA history

Memphis Grizzlies teammates Ja Morant and Desmond Bane each scored 38 points. Brooklyn Nets superstars Kevin Durant and former Duke basketball one-and-done Kyrie Irving poured in 37 apiece. RELATED: Stacking up all 26 Duke one-and-dones in history Together, those four totaled 150 points in the ...
DURHAM, NC
MassLive.com

FanDuel promo code: NBA bets backed with $1,000 no-sweat

XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to masslive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The latest FanDuel promo code, which new users can enable here, creates an exciting four-digit wagering opportunity for this week’s NBA action.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

Mac Jones interception appears to hit ESPN SkyCam wires in loss to Bears (video)

It looks like Mac Jones was the victim of some brutal luck on Monday Night Football. After being intercepted by Jaquan Brisker early in the second quarter of a 33-14 loss to the Bears, Jones was replaced by Bailey Zappe and didn’t return to the game. The second-year quarterback was looking for Jonnu Smith down the right sideline and Brisker jumped in front to pick the pass off.
CHICAGO, IL
MassLive.com

Thunderbirds head into three-game weekend with Providence Bruins, Bridgeport Islanders

SPRINGFIELD - The Springfield Thunderbirds (2-3-0-0) return to the MassMutual Center on Friday and Saturday for a pair of matchups against the Bridgeport Islanders (4-1-0-0) and Providence Bruins (3-1-1-0) respectively, with a 7:05 p.m. puck drop each night. The three-game weekend concludes with a visit to Providence on Sunday at 3:05 p.m. at Amica Mutual Pavilion.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

