Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Will, Grundy, Kankakee, Kendall, La Salle, Livingston by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-27 05:47:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-27 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Eastern Will; Grundy; Kankakee; Kendall; La Salle; Livingston; Northern Will; Southern Cook; Southern Will Patchy Dense Fog Early this Morning Patchy fog will continue through about 8 A.M. this morning. Some of this is dense in and near river valleys, such as the Illinois and Kankakee River Valleys, as well as near lakes. Allow extra travel time this morning, and expect rapidly fluctuating visibility when crossing bodies of water or tracking across low- lying locations.
Special Weather Statement issued for Bureau, Putnam by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-27 05:40:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-27 07:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bureau; Putnam PATCHY DENSE FOG THIS MORNING Pockets of dense fog will be possible this morning especially in low lying areas and river valleys. Be prepared for sudden changes in visibilities in a short distance, dropping under a quarter mile at times. If traveling, slow down and use your low beam headlights in fog.
