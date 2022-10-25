Effective: 2022-10-27 05:47:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-27 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Eastern Will; Grundy; Kankakee; Kendall; La Salle; Livingston; Northern Will; Southern Cook; Southern Will Patchy Dense Fog Early this Morning Patchy fog will continue through about 8 A.M. this morning. Some of this is dense in and near river valleys, such as the Illinois and Kankakee River Valleys, as well as near lakes. Allow extra travel time this morning, and expect rapidly fluctuating visibility when crossing bodies of water or tracking across low- lying locations.

COOK COUNTY, IL ・ 6 HOURS AGO