Obama's trip to Milwaukee comes as Democrats face the challenge of energizing young voters and voters of color
When former President Barack Obama comes to Milwaukee on Saturday, his job will be a very familiar one: driving up Democratic turnout. That task comes with extra urgency this year. Democrats face the classic midterm perils of a party in power. President Joe Biden is unpopular. His support is especially...
Democrats hit Sen. Ron Johnson on Jan. 6 remarks in new Wisconsin Senate ad
Democrats are ramping up their attacks on Republican Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin over his remarks downplaying the Jan. 6 riot with a new TV ad in the homestretch of the pivotal Senate race. The 30-second ad, first shared with NBC News, will hit airwaves in the battleground state Wednesday....
GOP's Cheney endorsing Michigan Democrat Slotkin in a first
Republican Rep. Liz Cheney is expected to endorse and campaign for Rep. Elissa Slotkin of Michigan, the first time that the critic of former President Donald Trump who lost her GOP primary has crossed party lines to formally support a Democrat.Cheney, of Wyoming, planned to announce her support for the two-term House member from Holly, Michigan, on Thursday morning, according to Slotkin aides, then join her in the Lansing-area district for a public event next Tuesday.The Slotkin aides spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the announcement publicly.Slotkin is competing against Republican state Sen....
Johnson, Barnes neck and neck in Wisconsin Senate race: poll
Incumbent Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) and Democratic challenger Mandela Barnes are neck and neck in Wisconsin’s Senate race, according to a new CNN poll. The new survey found Johnson up just 1 percentage point among likely Wisconsin voters, with 50 percent saying they’d learn toward the Republican if the election were held today and 49 percent saying the same of Barnes. Notably, the margin of error was 4.5 percentage points.
Nike co-founder and Oregon's richest man Phil Knight says he will do whatever it takes to end Democrats' 40-year hold on the state as he throws his $35.9b fortune behind Republican Christine Drazan
Oregon's richest man said he would do whatever he could to end Democrats' 40-year hold on the state and prevent its nominee Tina Kotek winning the race to be the next governor. Last week, Phil Knight, the billionaire co-founder of Nike, donated $1 million to Republican candidate Christine Drazan after...
Meet the Black Republican who’s aiming to flip a Democratic held House seat in heavily blue Connecticut
It’s been 16 years since a Republican has won in Connecticut’s 5th Congressional District, but George Logan has a good shot at breaking the losing streak. "I believe that Connecticut Republicans have a better message," the former two-term state senator, small business owner and frontman in a Jimi Hendrix tribute band said in an interview with Fox News.
No More Mr. 'Iowa Nice' Guy: Former GOP Giant Jim Leach On Siding Against Chuck Grassley
The genteel ex-House Financial Services chairman says he’s “appalled” at today’s GOP, and has switched his registration to Democratic.
Liz Cheney says electing Arizona GOP nominees for governor and secretary of state could put US at risk
CNN — Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney told Arizona voters on Wednesday that they will play a critical role in “ensuring the future functioning of our constitutional republic” – warning that election deniers like GOP gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake and Secretary of State nominee Mark Finchem could put the republic at risk.
Tiffany Smiley Seeks to Become State’s First Republican U.S. Senator Since 2001
Editor's Note: For a story focused on Democrat Sen. Patty Murray's candidacy, click here. Laying equal claim to the relatable mom Sen. Patty Murray, D-Bothell, has long marketed herself as, Tiffany Smiley, R-Pasco, is taking on the sixth most senior senator in the United States in hopes of representing Washington.
Embattled Georgia Republican Herschel Walker's Chicken Company Accused Of Benefitting From Unpaid Prison Labor
Herschel Walker’s chicken company stands accused of potentially benefitting from the unpaid labor of drug offenders, RadarOnline.com has learned. Back in 2002, Walker found a company called Renaissance Man Food Services. On the website, it calls out a specific partnership with a company called Simmons Food. “RMFS joins with Simmons Foods to bring quality poultry, pork and bakery products to the retail and food service marketplace,” the website states. According to court documents obtained by The Associated Press that suggests, “Walker’s food distributorship has gotten a boost, through a firm he touts as a principal partner and supplier, from the...
Oregon's GOP Candidate For Governor Is Tying Herself To Violent Extremists
As the polls tighten in Oregon’s gubernatorial race, Republican candidate Christine Drazan appears to be tightening her ties to right-wing extremists, too. Drazan, who served in the state legislature from 2019 to 2022 and was also the House minority leader, has taken a total of $70,000 this year from conservative megadonor David Gore and his wife, per a review of Drazan’s campaign finance records.
Murray and Smiley spar over abortion, crime in Senate debate
SPOKANE, Wash. — U.S. Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., and Republican challenger Tiffany Smiley argued over abortion, crime and inflation on Sunday in their only scheduled debate before the Nov. 8 election. Smiley made numerous references to Murray's 30 years in the Senate during the hour-long debate televised from Gonzaga...
Ryan Zinke’s return to Washington far from certain
MISSOULA, Mont. — Ryan Zinke is encountering some resistance here in his quest to return to the House. The Republican former Interior secretary, who served in Congress from 2015 to 2017, has long been favored to win the state’s newly drawn 1st District. But analysts and polls suggest Democrat Monica Tranel may be catching up.
Wisconsin governor’s race heats up ahead of midterm elections
As the Wisconsin governor’s race heats up, the state’s election commission says more than 300,000 people have already cast their ballots ahead of November 8. NBC News’ Shaq Brewster breaks down the differences between Governor Tony Evers and his Republican challenger Tim Michels.Oct. 27, 2022.
Trump hits midterms campaign trail but will not appear with DeSantis – live
Ex-president to stump for Republican candidates in Florida, Ohio and Iowa – follow all the latest politics news
US labor secretary, Baldwin, Pocan visit labor training center in DeForest
DEFOREST, Wis. — U.S. Secretary of Labor on Wednesday joined Sen. Tammy Baldwin and Rep. Mark Pocan at the recently-expanded Laborers Apprenticeship and Training Center in DeForest. The trio visited the facility to tout the Biden-Harris administration’s commitments to union labor and reducing costs for consumers. The facility, operated by the Wisconsin Laborers District Council of the Labor Internation Union...
20 years after Paul Wellstone’s death, his legacy may be stronger than ever
Sen. Tina Smith remembers exactly when she knew, the morning of October 25, 2002, that Sen. Paul Wellstone had died. She was a DFL operative then, advising Roger Moe’s ill-fated gubernatorial bid, and was calling Jeff Blodgett, Wellstone’s campaign manager, to coordinate the final stretch. “I got Jeff on the phone, and he was like ‘Hey! Hey!’ and immediately hung up,” she says. “I thought, ‘That’s weird.’ And then I saw the television reports, and realized I’d been on the phone with him as he was receiving the news that the plane had crashed.”
