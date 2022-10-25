ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Superior, WI

The Independent

GOP's Cheney endorsing Michigan Democrat Slotkin in a first

Republican Rep. Liz Cheney is expected to endorse and campaign for Rep. Elissa Slotkin of Michigan, the first time that the critic of former President Donald Trump who lost her GOP primary has crossed party lines to formally support a Democrat.Cheney, of Wyoming, planned to announce her support for the two-term House member from Holly, Michigan, on Thursday morning, according to Slotkin aides, then join her in the Lansing-area district for a public event next Tuesday.The Slotkin aides spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the announcement publicly.Slotkin is competing against Republican state Sen....
MICHIGAN STATE
The Hill

Johnson, Barnes neck and neck in Wisconsin Senate race: poll

Incumbent Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) and Democratic challenger Mandela Barnes are neck and neck in Wisconsin’s Senate race, according to a new CNN poll. The new survey found Johnson up just 1 percentage point among likely Wisconsin voters, with 50 percent saying they’d learn toward the Republican if the election were held today and 49 percent saying the same of Barnes. Notably, the margin of error was 4.5 percentage points.
WISCONSIN STATE
Daily Mail

Nike co-founder and Oregon's richest man Phil Knight says he will do whatever it takes to end Democrats' 40-year hold on the state as he throws his $35.9b fortune behind Republican Christine Drazan

Oregon's richest man said he would do whatever he could to end Democrats' 40-year hold on the state and prevent its nominee Tina Kotek winning the race to be the next governor. Last week, Phil Knight, the billionaire co-founder of Nike, donated $1 million to Republican candidate Christine Drazan after...
OREGON STATE
Fox News

Meet the Black Republican who’s aiming to flip a Democratic held House seat in heavily blue Connecticut

It’s been 16 years since a Republican has won in Connecticut’s 5th Congressional District, but George Logan has a good shot at breaking the losing streak. "I believe that Connecticut Republicans have a better message," the former two-term state senator, small business owner and frontman in a Jimi Hendrix tribute band said in an interview with Fox News.
CONNECTICUT STATE
RadarOnline

Embattled Georgia Republican Herschel Walker's Chicken Company Accused Of Benefitting From Unpaid Prison Labor

Herschel Walker’s chicken company stands accused of potentially benefitting from the unpaid labor of drug offenders, RadarOnline.com has learned. Back in 2002, Walker found a company called Renaissance Man Food Services. On the website, it calls out a specific partnership with a company called Simmons Food. “RMFS joins with Simmons Foods to bring quality poultry, pork and bakery products to the retail and food service marketplace,” the website states. According to court documents obtained by The Associated Press that suggests, “Walker’s food distributorship has gotten a boost, through a firm he touts as a principal partner and supplier, from the...
GEORGIA STATE
HuffPost

Oregon's GOP Candidate For Governor Is Tying Herself To Violent Extremists

As the polls tighten in Oregon’s gubernatorial race, Republican candidate Christine Drazan appears to be tightening her ties to right-wing extremists, too. Drazan, who served in the state legislature from 2019 to 2022 and was also the House minority leader, has taken a total of $70,000 this year from conservative megadonor David Gore and his wife, per a review of Drazan’s campaign finance records.
OREGON STATE
KOMO News

Murray and Smiley spar over abortion, crime in Senate debate

SPOKANE, Wash. — U.S. Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., and Republican challenger Tiffany Smiley argued over abortion, crime and inflation on Sunday in their only scheduled debate before the Nov. 8 election. Smiley made numerous references to Murray's 30 years in the Senate during the hour-long debate televised from Gonzaga...
SPOKANE, WA
eenews.net

Ryan Zinke’s return to Washington far from certain

MISSOULA, Mont. — Ryan Zinke is encountering some resistance here in his quest to return to the House. The Republican former Interior secretary, who served in Congress from 2015 to 2017, has long been favored to win the state’s newly drawn 1st District. But analysts and polls suggest Democrat Monica Tranel may be catching up.
MONTANA STATE
Travel Maven

Visit Wisconsin's Largest Antique Store

There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. Wisconsin is home to many wonderful antique shops but none are as big as the infamous Columbus Antique Mall in Columbia County. Keep reading to learn more.
COLUMBUS, WI
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Wisconsin

If you live in Wisconsin and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, and you also happen to love burgers, then you are definitely in the right place, so keep on reading. That's because below I have put together a list of four amazing burger places in Wisconsin that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

US labor secretary, Baldwin, Pocan visit labor training center in DeForest

DEFOREST, Wis. — U.S. Secretary of Labor on Wednesday joined Sen. Tammy Baldwin and Rep. Mark Pocan at the recently-expanded Laborers Apprenticeship and Training Center in DeForest. The trio visited the facility to tout the Biden-Harris administration’s commitments to union labor and reducing costs for consumers. The facility, operated by the Wisconsin Laborers District Council of the Labor Internation Union...
DEFOREST, WI
MinnPost

20 years after Paul Wellstone’s death, his legacy may be stronger than ever

Sen. Tina Smith remembers exactly when she knew, the morning of October 25, 2002, that Sen. Paul Wellstone had died. She was a DFL operative then, advising Roger Moe’s ill-fated gubernatorial bid, and was calling Jeff Blodgett, Wellstone’s campaign manager, to coordinate the final stretch. “I got Jeff on the phone, and he was like ‘Hey! Hey!’ and immediately hung up,” she says. “I thought, ‘That’s weird.’ And then I saw the television reports, and realized I’d been on the phone with him as he was receiving the news that the plane had crashed.”

