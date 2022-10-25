Republican Rep. Liz Cheney is expected to endorse and campaign for Rep. Elissa Slotkin of Michigan, the first time that the critic of former President Donald Trump who lost her GOP primary has crossed party lines to formally support a Democrat.Cheney, of Wyoming, planned to announce her support for the two-term House member from Holly, Michigan, on Thursday morning, according to Slotkin aides, then join her in the Lansing-area district for a public event next Tuesday.The Slotkin aides spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the announcement publicly.Slotkin is competing against Republican state Sen....

