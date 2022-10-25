BURNSVILLE, Minn. -- A man who pleaded guilty to criminal vehicular homicide in a crash that killed a 16-year-old girl has been sentenced to nearly five years in prison.Alejandro Saavedra received a 57-month sentence in court Monday. He will receive credit for 198 days already served.Saavedra pleaded guilty to criminal vehicular homicide and criminal vehicular operation resulting in great bodily harm, both felony charges, in July.According to a criminal complaint, Saavedra told officers he drank alcohol and used marijuana and cocaine before the April 9 crash that killed Sydney Kohner, a student at Lakeville North High School. A 15-year-old girl was also found in the car. She suffered multiple fractures as well as bleeding and swelling in her brain. The crash occurred during a chase after officers responding to a noise complaint at the Best Western Inn on Nicollet Avenue saw three people speed off in a Lexus.

BURNSVILLE, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO