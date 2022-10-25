ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Minnesota

Woman sitting alone inside her vehicle shot, suffers potentially life-threatening wound, MPD says

MINNEAPOLIS -- A woman is in the hospital with a potentially life-threatening wound after a shooting in north Minneapolis Wednesday, according to police.Minneapolis police say officers from the 4th Precinct responded to the report of a shooting shortly after 5:15 p.m. on 33rd and Logan avenues north. According to the initial investigation, the victim was alone in her vehicle when another motorist pulled up and shots were fired. The victim drove to the 1800 block of Lowry Avenue to call 911.No arrests have been announced. The investigation is ongoing. 
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

2 hospitalized after fight at Brooklyn Park apartment building

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. -- Two men are in the hospital after fighting each other in Brooklyn Park late Wednesday night.The city's police department said it happened at the Autumn Ridge Apartments around 11:55 p.m.Investigators said one of the men was stabbed. The other was injured from being hit with something.It's not clear what led to the fight. Police said no one at the scene would talk about what happened.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
CBS Minnesota

Alejandro Saavedra sentenced for Burnsville crash that killed 16-year-old Lakeville North student

BURNSVILLE, Minn. -- A man who pleaded guilty to criminal vehicular homicide in a crash that killed a 16-year-old girl has been sentenced to nearly five years in prison.Alejandro Saavedra received a 57-month sentence in court Monday. He will receive credit for 198 days already served.Saavedra pleaded guilty to criminal vehicular homicide and criminal vehicular operation resulting in great bodily harm, both felony charges, in July.According to a criminal complaint, Saavedra told officers he drank alcohol and used marijuana and cocaine before the April 9 crash that killed Sydney Kohner, a student at Lakeville North High School. A 15-year-old girl was also found in the car. She suffered multiple fractures as well as bleeding and swelling in her brain. The crash occurred during a chase after officers responding to a noise complaint at the Best Western Inn on Nicollet Avenue saw three people speed off in a Lexus.
BURNSVILLE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Police chase ends in crash in south Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS -- A Minneapolis police chase was caught on tape Tuesday.Police said they tried to stop a vehicle that had been used in a Roseville robbery earlier in the day. Minneapolis police pursued the vehicle south on Interstate 35W into Richfield and then back into Minneapolis.Police said they stopped their pursuit near West 54th Street and Lyndale Avenue South. The speeding driver kept going and crashed into a car near 58th and Lyndale.The suspect took off running, but police stopped him. They said they found a gun in the vehicle.The woman in the car that was hit went to a hospital, but police said her injuries were not life-threatening.  
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Edina teen who started construction company gets license revoked

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - An industrious teen that impressed many, including FOX 9, by starting his own construction company when he was only 16 has now had his contractor's license revoked. Caden Fritz, who started Fritz Construction, had his license revoked last week by the Minnesota Commissioner of Labor and...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Police ID victim killed in Roseville homicide

ROSEVILLE, Minn. — Roseville Police say an 88-year-old woman was killed and multiple family members were injured during an attack inside a home on the 1100 block of Ryan Avenue West. On Tuesday, Oct. 25, the attack prompted Ramsey County to issue a "shelter-in-place" alert that was accidentally sent...
ROSEVILLE, MN
1520 The Ticket

Fiery Crash on Freeway Claims Life of Minnesota Man

Burnsville, MN (KROC-AM News)- A single-vehicle crash on a freeway in the Twin Cities has taken the life of a Lakeville man. The State Patrol incident reports says 56-year-old David Enright was traveling south on I-35W in Burnsville near Buck Hill when he veered off the road to the right. His vehicle then entered the ditch, hit the sound barrier and started on fire around 4:30 Sunday afternoon.
BURNSVILLE, MN
willmarradio.com

Three-year-old shot, wounded in North Minneapolis

(Minneapolis, MN) -- A three-year-old girl is the victim of weekend gun violence in north Minneapolis. Police say the toddler was shot late Saturday night and taken to the hospital for treatment. Officers say she suffered an apparent non-life threatening gunshot wound. No word on any arrests in the case. Investigators are trying to determine what led up to the shooting.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy