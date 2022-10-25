Read full article on original website
Woman sitting alone inside her vehicle shot, suffers potentially life-threatening wound, MPD says
MINNEAPOLIS -- A woman is in the hospital with a potentially life-threatening wound after a shooting in north Minneapolis Wednesday, according to police.Minneapolis police say officers from the 4th Precinct responded to the report of a shooting shortly after 5:15 p.m. on 33rd and Logan avenues north. According to the initial investigation, the victim was alone in her vehicle when another motorist pulled up and shots were fired. The victim drove to the 1800 block of Lowry Avenue to call 911.No arrests have been announced. The investigation is ongoing.
Mother of 17-month-old speaks out after Maplewood man charged in daughter's death
MAPLEWOOD, Minn. — "Go Jamari, go," can be heard in a cell-phone video showing happier times. "My baby was always happy from birth," said 17-month-old Jamari's mother. That's what she remembers most about her only daughter. "Even in the womb, she was always shy, always covering her face, when...
2 hospitalized after fight at Brooklyn Park apartment building
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. -- Two men are in the hospital after fighting each other in Brooklyn Park late Wednesday night.The city's police department said it happened at the Autumn Ridge Apartments around 11:55 p.m.Investigators said one of the men was stabbed. The other was injured from being hit with something.It's not clear what led to the fight. Police said no one at the scene would talk about what happened.
Minneapolis nightclub shooting: Victim's family reacts after verdict: RAW
Jawan Carroll was found guilty on all counts in connection to a shooting outside a Minneapolis nightclub that left two people dead, including Charlie Johnson. Johnson's family was in court on Wednesday for the verdict, and they spoke after the verdict.
Police: Drunk-driver crashed while pulling boat on a trailer
A drunk-driver from the Twin Cities crashed a pickup while hauling a boat and trailer in northern Minnesota on Friday. The crash happened in Akeley Township, Hubbard County, around 7:30 p.m. with police arriving to find a 2003 Chevy pickup in a ditch "with severe damage." Opposite the ditch was...
ROSEVILLE, Minn. (FOX 9) - The teen who was the subject of a manhunt Tuesday in Roseville, that led to an emergency alert being sent out, is now accused of killing his grandmother, police say. In an updated release on Wednesday, police say the victim in the homicide, the 17-year-old...
Minnesota Man Accidentally Shoots Himself While Getting Corn Out Of Boot
Luckily, no other injuries or property damage were reported.
The man charged with nine counts of second-degree murder has been found guilty in Hennepin County Court. A jury found Jawan Carroll guilty Wednesday after deliberating for four hours.
Alejandro Saavedra sentenced for Burnsville crash that killed 16-year-old Lakeville North student
BURNSVILLE, Minn. -- A man who pleaded guilty to criminal vehicular homicide in a crash that killed a 16-year-old girl has been sentenced to nearly five years in prison.Alejandro Saavedra received a 57-month sentence in court Monday. He will receive credit for 198 days already served.Saavedra pleaded guilty to criminal vehicular homicide and criminal vehicular operation resulting in great bodily harm, both felony charges, in July.According to a criminal complaint, Saavedra told officers he drank alcohol and used marijuana and cocaine before the April 9 crash that killed Sydney Kohner, a student at Lakeville North High School. A 15-year-old girl was also found in the car. She suffered multiple fractures as well as bleeding and swelling in her brain. The crash occurred during a chase after officers responding to a noise complaint at the Best Western Inn on Nicollet Avenue saw three people speed off in a Lexus.
WCCO has an update on the Roseville incident that led to the widespread news alert in the Twin Cities yesterday: The victim of the homicide was the grandmother of the suspect — the 17-year-old who was the subject of the news alert. Other victims remain injured. KARE 11 has...
Police chase ends in crash in south Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS -- A Minneapolis police chase was caught on tape Tuesday.Police said they tried to stop a vehicle that had been used in a Roseville robbery earlier in the day. Minneapolis police pursued the vehicle south on Interstate 35W into Richfield and then back into Minneapolis.Police said they stopped their pursuit near West 54th Street and Lyndale Avenue South. The speeding driver kept going and crashed into a car near 58th and Lyndale.The suspect took off running, but police stopped him. They said they found a gun in the vehicle.The woman in the car that was hit went to a hospital, but police said her injuries were not life-threatening.
Edina teen who started construction company gets license revoked
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - An industrious teen that impressed many, including FOX 9, by starting his own construction company when he was only 16 has now had his contractor's license revoked. Caden Fritz, who started Fritz Construction, had his license revoked last week by the Minnesota Commissioner of Labor and...
ROSEVILLE, Minn. — Roseville Police say an 88-year-old woman was killed and multiple family members were injured during an attack inside a home on the 1100 block of Ryan Avenue West. On Tuesday, Oct. 25, the attack prompted Ramsey County to issue a "shelter-in-place" alert that was accidentally sent...
Fiery Crash on Freeway Claims Life of Minnesota Man
Burnsville, MN (KROC-AM News)- A single-vehicle crash on a freeway in the Twin Cities has taken the life of a Lakeville man. The State Patrol incident reports says 56-year-old David Enright was traveling south on I-35W in Burnsville near Buck Hill when he veered off the road to the right. His vehicle then entered the ditch, hit the sound barrier and started on fire around 4:30 Sunday afternoon.
A sobering look at youth violence told through a (twice) lived experience in north Minneapolis
I almost died twice in the last couple weeks. I was carjacked in front of my house as I was getting into my car, gun to my head while he took my purse. A week later they totaled my car. This weekend I took my 6-year-old daughter and her cousin...
Park High School employee killed in Cottage Grove crash
A Cottage Grove high school employee died in a fiery crash in the early hours of Friday morning. Corbin Buss, 27 was identified as the driver killed in the crash reported at the 8400 block of East Point Douglas Road at 1:07 a.m. An email from Park High School was sent to parents and staff addressing Buss' death Sunday night.
A man accidentally shot himself in the leg while attending a fall festival attraction in Brooklyn Park Saturday morning. According to an alert from the Brooklyn Park Police Department, officers responded to a report of a 38-year-old man from Circle Pines who had shot himself on the 8000 block of 109th Avenue North just before noon.
Mother charged after her baby tests positive for cocaine
A Minneapolis mother has been charged after her baby tested positive for cocaine. Annalee Mays, 26, was charged with child endangerment on Tuesday after toxicology reports for her child, who was born in 2021, came back with traces of cocaine. The criminal complaint says that the child was tested on...
Three-year-old shot, wounded in North Minneapolis
(Minneapolis, MN) -- A three-year-old girl is the victim of weekend gun violence in north Minneapolis. Police say the toddler was shot late Saturday night and taken to the hospital for treatment. Officers say she suffered an apparent non-life threatening gunshot wound. No word on any arrests in the case. Investigators are trying to determine what led up to the shooting.
The Brooklyn Park Police Department released information Monday about a shooting at the Twin Cities Corn Maze in Brooklyn Park. Initial information provided indicate that a man may have “accidently shot himself while attending the event”.
