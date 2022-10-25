Brock Lesnar to appear on next week's WWE Raw

Additionally, Johnny Gargano teased he will reveal The Miz's secret regarding Dexter Lumis.

Brock Lesnar is set to return on next week’s Raw.

Towards the end of Monday’s Raw, it was announced that Lesnar would be appearing on the Halloween nigh edition of Raw at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

Lesnar is currently embroiled in a feud with Bobby Lashley after Lesnar attacked Lashley unprovoked several weeks ago on Raw. Lashley retaliated last week after getting the upper hand against Lesnar in a brawl, sending him through a barricade and through the announce table. The two are scheduled to meet at Crown Jewel on November 5 in Saudi Arabia.

It was also teased on Monday that The Miz’s secret regarding Dexter Lumis could be revealed. A show-long storyline on Monday had Gargano pressuring The Miz to reveal the secret, or he would use a whistle to summon Lumis. The Miz failed to tell the truth in the ring, instead losing to R-Truth after a distraction from Gargano who was in the stands disguised in a hoodie similar to Lumis.

Later, after Gargano lost a match to Baron Corbin, he told Miz backstage that if Miz didn’t tell the truth next week, he would.