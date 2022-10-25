ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX 17 News West Michigan

Student wounded in Oxford shooting reacts to Crumbley guilty plea

By Dave LewAllen, Michael Glover
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hg8wk_0ilKvW1t00

“It was scary at first, you know, it was a lot,” Aiden Watson said.

Shot in the leg in a classroom by Ethan Crumbley, Aiden Watson is still dealing with his emotions nearly a year after that horrifically tragic day at Oxford High School.

On Monday, Watson was in the courtroom, with his parents, when Crumbley took responsibility for his actions last Nov. 30, 2021.

“When I saw Ethan walk into the room, I got a feeling in my gut, you know, sort of like an angry feeling,” Watson said.

“Count 12, is it true that on November 30th, 2021, you assaulted Mr. Aiden Watson, by shooting him with a 9mm handgun, was your intention to kill him?” stated the Oakland County Assistant Prosecutor during the allocution.

“Yes,” Crumbley said.

“When he said that he was guilty of having the gun in the backpack, that gave me a lot of relief, because that’s a big thing, that’s a huge thing,” Watson said.

“Just hearing the charges and hearing your kid’s name, it was too much. And then it’s also incredibly difficult because I seen my son cry, but I think about there are four families that don’t get to see their kids cry. It’s incredibly sad, and it makes you angry at the same time and it’s not over," mom Linda Watson said.

WXYZ photojournalist Mike Glover asked, “Is the guilty plea a relief?”

“Yes,” Aiden Watson said. “It’s a big relief because there won’t be a hearing and it’ll just be a lot more easier on me, my parents, and all the victims just knowing that he knows exactly what he did, and he knows that he did it wrong.”

Aiden Watson is still undergoing physical therapy as he works to heal from the trauma — physically and emotionally — while also returning to school.

“It’s a lot to comprehend. It’s a lot to handle. You know, marching band, football, school, you know, my leg hurts all the time. I just have to deal with it. It’s something that happens every day and it’s something that’s just part of my life now,” Aiden Watson said.

It's something that will stay with him forever.

“How do you stay positive?” Glover asked.

“I stay positive, I want to have a fun life, I don’t want to let this let me down. I don’t want to let this destroy the rest of my life. I just want to stay positive; I wish things were back to before the 30th,” Aiden Watson.

Comments / 0

Related
The Ann Arbor News

There could have been 18 more victims, Michigan sheriff says of Oxford High School shooting

There were 18 more bullets. There might have been 18 more victims. That’s if Oakland County sheriffs deputies and other area law enforcement hadn’t reacted as quickly as they did after 15-year-old sophomore Ethan Crumbley opened fire on classmates and staff at Oxford High School in Michigan on Nov. 30, 2021, said Oakland County Sheriff Michael J. Bouchard.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
The Oakland Press

Trial date set for Ethan Crumbley’s parents

A new trial date has been scheduled for the parents of Ethan Crumbley, who killed four students and wounded several others in a mass shooting at Oxford High School on Nov. 30, 2021. Jury selection is set to start Jan. 17, 2023 in Oakland County Circuit Court for the trials...
CBS Detroit

Wales Township man killed in single car crash in St. Clair County

ST. CLAIR COUNTY (CBS DETROIT) - Authorities say a driver, who may have suffered a medical episode, crashed in St Clair County and was declared deceased at the scene. St. Clair County Sheriff's say that just before 9 p.m. on Tuesday, a 53-year-old Wales Township man, driving a 2010 Honda Civic, crashed while exiting the expressway via the Welcome Center entrance. Witnesses observed the vehicle to go over the entrance drive curb and continue into the marshy area where it collided with a large steel barrier, according to authorities.The driver was the only occupant of the vehicle and was pronounced deceased at the scene.At this time, neither alcohol nor speed appear to be a factor. The St. Clair County Accident Investigation Unit and the St. Clair County Medical Examiner's Office are continuing the investigation.
SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, MI
103.3 WKFR

Who Would Buy The Home Of The Michigan Cannibal Killer?

It’s now official. A Michigan man who acknowledged killing another man and hanging the mutilated body from a ceiling will face life in prison without parole. A judge said Wednesday, October 19th, that the killing was premeditated murder. It was also extremely gruesome and involved cannibalism. Judge Matthew Stewart called it a “crime of cold calculation.”
SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Disabled train in Northville blocking 2 railroad crossings

NORTHVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A train has become disabled in Northville Township Tuesday afternoon and is blocking two railroad crossings in the area. As of about 1:48 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 25, a disabled train is blocking two railroad crossings: One on Baseline Road east of Novi Street, and another on 7 Mile Road east of Northville Road.
NORTHVILLE, MI
FOX 17 News West Michigan

FOX 17 News West Michigan

37K+
Followers
15K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox17online.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy