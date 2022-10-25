ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Nation's Report Card: Education gap between Black, white WI students continues

By Taylor Lumpkin
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xNEBB_0ilKvPqo00

A new report from The National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP), known as the Nation's Report Card, shows the education gap between Black and white students in Milwaukee has not gotten better since the pandemic.

"One out of five children here in Milwaukee can read and do math at grade level. That means four out of five children are not at grade level," said Brittany Kinser.

Kinser, the executive director of City Forward Collective, a non-profit aiming to eliminate educational inequity, believes the best way to help close that gap is for equal government funding. Kinser also believes schools should be transparent as possible so parents can choose the best place to send their children.

"They need to be able to see the information so they know how well are the schools doing based on what that family needs," said Kinser.

Anthony McHenry runs the Milwaukee Academy of Science. He says barriers including housing, crime, and poverty contribute to the disparities gap.

"The data is just a result of all the things that are plaguing our community and making it more difficult to educate our babies," said McHenry.

That's why McHenry says the school has implemented a number of programs to elevate the stressor so families and kids can concentrate on learning. Services like providing citywide transportation, support for the homeless, and a curriculum that fosters emotional learning.

To show this progression in 2019, the Milwaukee Academy of Science received a four-star report card from the Department of Public Instruction, and following the pandemic they received two stars in 2021. In their most current report card, they got back up to three stars. Officials say with the new programs they're implementing, they are sure they'll be able to get back to pre-pandemic numbers and beyond.

"We are certainly seeing our young people respond and bounce back," said McHenry. "That's a testament to the types of support and the depths that we are willing to go to to make sure that our young people have the best opportunity to be successful."

And by continuing to have these conversations and sharing ideas with one another, educators are hopeful.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Comments / 9

MedicFFRN
1d ago

MPS is the highest funding per pupil in WI. So please tell me how things aren't fair? "MPS receives $16,700 in state, local and federal funding per student, compared to public charter schools' roughly $10,637 and private voucher schools' $9,000." If students are failing you need to look at the teachers and administration. Do an audit of the schools.

Reply
4
Lori
1d ago

Gov Evers was superintendent of wisc public schools starting in 2009 until he became Governor of the state. He supported Dr Jill Uderley who was elected and serves as superintendent. So it would seen that neither has done anything to fix this racial gap. But Evers isn't talking about that is he.

Reply
2
Lori
1d ago

But luckily the Evers Barnes administration is fully supported by the teachers union who is also not talking about the issue

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
whbl.com

Middle School Curriculum Changes Dominate Emotional SASD Board Meeting

A meeting discussing changes to the Sheboygan Area School District’s Middle School Health and Human Development curriculum became emotional on Tuesday night as the public…and school board members…spent more than two hours questioning and opining upon three changes to the 7-10 day unit in health classes. Public...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
communityjournal.net

Milwaukee residents can apply for federal student loan debt relief

Alderman Khalif J. Rainey is urging eligible borrowers to pursue the student loan debt relief option announced Monday (October 17) byPresident Joe Biden. The U.S. Department of Education officially opened the window Monday to applications for student loan debt relief, following a weekend test of the online application form. On Monday, President Biden announced the formal launch of the applications, saying, “We’re going to make sure the system works as smoothly as possible.” During the “beta test” of the online form more than 8 million people successfully submitted applications in under 72 hours.
MILWAUKEE, WI
kazu.org

Young voters in Milwaukee share the biggest issues motivating them to vote

UNIDENTIFIED SINGERS #1: (Chanting in non-English language). SUMMER: Mark Denning, a member of the Oneida Nation of Wisconsin, rallied the crowd. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) MARK DENNING: This is the largest Native population in the state of Wisconsin, and your vote matters. (CHEERING) DENNING: We - it does. Go ahead,...
MILWAUKEE, WI
empowerwisconsin.org

Tool of the Week: Tony Evers, bureaucratic bungler

MADISON — The absentee governor has done it again. Gov. Tony Evers has compromised public safety in numerous ways. From appointing a Wisconsin Parole Commission chairman who set free hundreds of killers and rapists to moving slowly while riot-ravaged Kenosha burned, the Democrat has put lives and communities at risk.
WISCONSIN STATE
wortfm.org

WE Energies Faces Pushback for Rate Hikes

Wisconsin’s top energy provider is asking the state’s Public Service Commission to increase energy prices by nearly 13% for regular households starting next year, drawing criticism from both state lawmakers and watchdog groups. Milwaukee-based WE Energies is one of Wisconsin’s top energy providers, providing energy to over a...
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Froedtert sues Tim Michels' campaign

MILWAUKEE - Wisconsin hospital group, Froedtert Health, is suing the campaign of Tim Michels, candidate for governor. Froedtert alleges Michels webpage and advertisements infringed on Froedtert's trademark by using photos from an event where the Michels family announced a $15 million pledge to set up the Michels Rare Cancers Research Lab at the Medical College of Wisconsin.
MILWAUKEE, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Inflation and food prices in Washington County, WI

October 26, 2022 – Washington County, WI – As inflation is top of mind for many in the community and across the country, WashingtonCountyInsider.com will review some price comparisons and track family grocery staples. Neighbors across Washington County, WI are welcome to chime in on food prices you’re...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Menomonee Falls, WI

Menomonee Falls is a suburb of Milwaukee located in Waukesha County, Wisconsin, named after the Menomonee River. In the early 1800s, Native Americans lived in Menomonee Falls before European settlers arrived. Menomonee Falls combined rural living, active citizenship, and economic expansion in the industrial, health, and service sector. In the...
MENOMONEE FALLS, WI
TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

32K+
Followers
14K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Milwaukee, Wisconsin news and weather from TMJ4 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.tmj4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy