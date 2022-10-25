Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pennsylvania to monitor emerging drugs in the addiction and overdose epidemic
Traditional opioid prescribing and related overdoses across the state are steadily declining, but fentanyl continues to fuel overdose deaths in Philadelphia and across Pennsylvania. Now, state officials say they’re closely monitoring other drugs that are becoming increasingly prevalent in fatal cases. “There continues to be a critical need for...
thevalleyledger.com
Saturday Hours at the Elections Office – Northampton County
The Elections Office is increasing their office hours prior to the November 8th General Election. The office, located on the Lower Level of the Government Center at 669 Washington Street, Easton, PA 18042, will be open this Saturday, October 29th from 8:00AM – Noon. The office currently has extended hours and is open Monday – Friday from 8:30AM – 7:00PM through October 31st.
2 face felony drug charges after morning police action in Easton
Two men face felony drug charges after an investigation by Palmer Township police and the Northampton County Drug Task Force led to two arrest warrants and a search warrant being served just after 6 a.m. Tuesday in a home in the 800 block of Spruce Street in Easton, court papers and authorities say.
WFMZ-TV Online
Allentown denies funding for Coca-Cola Park, gives $1M to Da Vinci
ALLENTOWN, Pa. – In an unexpected move Wednesday night, Allentown City Council denied giving any funding to Coca-Cola Park for renovations being required by Major League Baseball. The vote was sharply divided, with Daryl L. Hendricks, Cynthia Mota and Joshua Siegel opposed to the zero funding. There was a...
Standoff with 30-year-old man ends in Lehigh County with no injuries
A 30-year-old man was taken to a hospital for a mental health evaluation after an hours long standoff Wednesday afternoon in Heidelberg Township, Pennsylvania State Police report. A trooper from the Bethlehem barracks was dispatched just after noon to the Germansville Post Office in Lehigh County where the man was...
sanatogapost.com
Local Tower Hospitals Earn Healthgrades Rankings
WEST READING PA – The Pottstown and Phoenixville hospitals operated by Tower Health “have been recognized for outstanding clinical outcomes” by Healthgrades, a marketplace connecting doctors and patients, the health care system announced Tuesday (Oct. 25, 2022). Phoenixville Hospital was recognized as a five-star recipient in natural...
BUSTED: PA Man, 53, Arrested On Felony Meth, Cocaine Distribution Warrant: Police
A 53-year-old PA man was arrested on a felony warrant charging him with possession and intent to deliver meth and cocaine, authorities announced. Keith Lee Werkheiser, of Forks Township, was arrested around 3:45 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26 by Palmer Township Police on a felony warrant, Forks Township Police said. He...
Most pediatric centers, including CHOP, seeing surge of RSV cases
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Health officials are worried and hospitals are overwhelmed with an unprecedented spike in respiratory illnesses, babies are being especially hard hit. We have the triple threat of COVID, flu, and RSV.Currently, it's the RSV, respiratory syncytial, that's causing a surge of young patients at pediatric hospitals. It can cause lung problems for young babies but adults can also get and spread RSV. Seven-week-old Adrian is among thousand of babies with RSV. "He was struggling to breathe and struggling to cough all at the same time," father Stephen Balka said. Dad says when there were long pauses in the babies breathing...
thevalleyledger.com
Emergency Fuel Assistance Program – Northampton County
The Northampton County Area Agency on Aging will begin its Emergency Fuel Assistance Program on November 1, 2022. This program is for once-a-season fuel assistance of $780. In order to be eligible, an individual needs to be 60-years of age or older, reside in Northampton County, and have already applied for and received or been denied Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) benefits. Their fuel tank needs to be at 1/4 full or less. For assistance with gas or electric heat, a shut-off notice is required.
thevalleyledger.com
The Allentown Rescue Mission’s Drive to Feed Homeless Men for the Holidays is Back
(ALLENTOWN, PA) – The holidays are right around the corner and the Allentown Rescue Mission will hold its 22nd annual Thanks for Giving Food and Supplies Drive the weekend before Thanksgiving. The Allentown Rescue Mission relies on the event to feed its guests throughout the holidays and to restock its pantry shelves for the upcoming year.
thevalleyledger.com
Latest “KidsPeace Stories” Video Highlights Mural Project at Allentown Clinic
ALLENTOWN, PA (October 26, 2022) – KidsPeace has posted the latest installment of its “KidsPeace Stories” video series – told by a mural artist inspired by the care provided at the organization’s outpatient clinic in Allentown, PA. Artist Monica Salazar was commissioned by KidsPeace, People...
thevalleyledger.com
Ballot-on-Demand voting available until November 1st
The Northampton County Elections Office announces that the deadline for voting by Ballot-on-Demand for the General Election is Tuesday, November 1st at 5:00PM. Ballot on Demand voting is available at the Elections Office, located on the Lower Level of the Courthouse at 669 Washington Street, Easton, PA 18042. Residents of Northampton County who are eligible to vote can come to the Elections Office, fill out a ballot application, vote on a paper ballot and turn it in all in the same visit. Showing ID is required before you can receive your ballot. Registered voters who have already applied for a mail-in ballot are not eligible for Ballot-on-Demand and must wait to receive their ballot in the mail.
thevalleyledger.com
BASD United Way Be A Housing Hero Fundraiser and Raffle
Bethlehem, PA – October 2022 – The Liberty/Freedom football game is not just about football, it is also a day when the Bethlehem community comes together. Please watch this video as Dr. Roy explains the BASD United Way Be a Housing Hero Fundraiser and Raffle…Dr. Roy – Be A Housing Hero Video.
doylestownpa.org
Mortgage and Housing-Related Assistance for PA Homeowners!
Mortgage and Housing-Related Assistance for Pennsylvania Homeowners who were impacted by COVID-19 is available through the PA Homeowner Assistance Fund. For more information on this program, please visit https://pahaf.org/.
Big National Chain to Close Another Store in Center City Philadelphia, PA
The retail woes in Philadelphia continue as another big retailer has announced they are closing a two-story store in Center City. Within the past few days, Wawa made headlines when they announced that they would be shutting down a pair of locations over, "continued safety and security challenges and business factors," according to a statement. Those stores are located on Market Street, one at 12th and the other at 19th Street.
WFMZ-TV Online
State Theatre to add security measure in front of building
EASTON, Pa. – Easton City Council on Wednesday night approved a certificate of appropriateness for the State Theatre to alter the front of its business. The plan involves the installation of seven black bollards, or short vertical posts, under the State Theatre marquee at 453 Northampton St. The bollards will be installed and evenly spaced 5 feet apart and 2 feet from the curb along Northampton Street.
Pa. woman charged with homicide by vehicle while intoxicated after killing motorcyclist: DA
A 20-year-old Allentown woman is charged with homicide by vehicle while intoxicated and related offenses from a July 17 crash in Bethlehem when the car she was driving struck a motorcycle, killing its driver, the Lehigh County District Attorney’s Office and city police reported Wednesday. Kyeemah J. Lane was...
Wisdom from some of the 31 centenarian residents honored in Northampton County
At 99 years old, Theresa Esposito, of Forks Township, is as quick as a whip and evidently not at war with time. She’ll turn 100 years old in December. “I’m very proud of myself,” she said. ”I go on regular walks, with my walker. I dance everyday and I can still thread a needle.”
thevalleyledger.com
Tips for voting on Election Day – Northampton Count
On November 8, 2022, Northampton County’s 154 precincts will be fully staffed for voters who prefer to cast their ballot on the ES&S ExpressVote XL machine. It is suggested that voters wear comfortable shoes and bring a chair if standing is difficult. Facemasks are recommended, but not required. Polls...
thevalleyledger.com
WDIY Picks Up 8 Awards at the 2022 Keystone Media Awards, Including ‘Outstanding News Operation’
(Lehigh Valley, PA) – WDIY 88.1 FM, Lehigh Valley Public Radio, won 8 awards at the 2022 Keystone Media Awards earlier this month. WDIY swept the Radio II category for small market stations across the Commonwealth, capturing all available awards. WDIY’s awards include being named Outstanding News Operation, taking...
