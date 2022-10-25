ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allentown, PA

thevalleyledger.com

Saturday Hours at the Elections Office – Northampton County

The Elections Office is increasing their office hours prior to the November 8th General Election. The office, located on the Lower Level of the Government Center at 669 Washington Street, Easton, PA 18042, will be open this Saturday, October 29th from 8:00AM – Noon. The office currently has extended hours and is open Monday – Friday from 8:30AM – 7:00PM through October 31st.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Allentown denies funding for Coca-Cola Park, gives $1M to Da Vinci

ALLENTOWN, Pa. – In an unexpected move Wednesday night, Allentown City Council denied giving any funding to Coca-Cola Park for renovations being required by Major League Baseball. The vote was sharply divided, with Daryl L. Hendricks, Cynthia Mota and Joshua Siegel opposed to the zero funding. There was a...
ALLENTOWN, PA
sanatogapost.com

Local Tower Hospitals Earn Healthgrades Rankings

WEST READING PA – The Pottstown and Phoenixville hospitals operated by Tower Health “have been recognized for outstanding clinical outcomes” by Healthgrades, a marketplace connecting doctors and patients, the health care system announced Tuesday (Oct. 25, 2022). Phoenixville Hospital was recognized as a five-star recipient in natural...
CBS Philly

Most pediatric centers, including CHOP, seeing surge of RSV cases

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Health officials are worried and hospitals are overwhelmed with an unprecedented spike in respiratory illnesses, babies are being especially hard hit. We have the triple threat of COVID, flu, and RSV.Currently, it's the RSV, respiratory syncytial, that's causing a surge of young patients at pediatric hospitals. It can cause lung problems for young babies but adults can also get and spread RSV. Seven-week-old Adrian is among thousand of babies with RSV. "He was struggling to breathe and struggling to cough all at the same time," father Stephen Balka said. Dad says when there were long pauses in the babies breathing...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
thevalleyledger.com

Emergency Fuel Assistance Program – Northampton County

The Northampton County Area Agency on Aging will begin its Emergency Fuel Assistance Program on November 1, 2022. This program is for once-a-season fuel assistance of $780. In order to be eligible, an individual needs to be 60-years of age or older, reside in Northampton County, and have already applied for and received or been denied Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) benefits. Their fuel tank needs to be at 1/4 full or less. For assistance with gas or electric heat, a shut-off notice is required.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
thevalleyledger.com

Ballot-on-Demand voting available until November 1st

The Northampton County Elections Office announces that the deadline for voting by Ballot-on-Demand for the General Election is Tuesday, November 1st at 5:00PM. Ballot on Demand voting is available at the Elections Office, located on the Lower Level of the Courthouse at 669 Washington Street, Easton, PA 18042. Residents of Northampton County who are eligible to vote can come to the Elections Office, fill out a ballot application, vote on a paper ballot and turn it in all in the same visit. Showing ID is required before you can receive your ballot. Registered voters who have already applied for a mail-in ballot are not eligible for Ballot-on-Demand and must wait to receive their ballot in the mail.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
thevalleyledger.com

BASD United Way Be A Housing Hero Fundraiser and Raffle

Bethlehem, PA – October 2022 – The Liberty/Freedom football game is not just about football, it is also a day when the Bethlehem community comes together. Please watch this video as Dr. Roy explains the BASD United Way Be a Housing Hero Fundraiser and Raffle…Dr. Roy – Be A Housing Hero Video.
BETHLEHEM, PA
SoJO 104.9

Big National Chain to Close Another Store in Center City Philadelphia, PA

The retail woes in Philadelphia continue as another big retailer has announced they are closing a two-story store in Center City. Within the past few days, Wawa made headlines when they announced that they would be shutting down a pair of locations over, "continued safety and security challenges and business factors," according to a statement. Those stores are located on Market Street, one at 12th and the other at 19th Street.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

State Theatre to add security measure in front of building

EASTON, Pa. – Easton City Council on Wednesday night approved a certificate of appropriateness for the State Theatre to alter the front of its business. The plan involves the installation of seven black bollards, or short vertical posts, under the State Theatre marquee at 453 Northampton St. The bollards will be installed and evenly spaced 5 feet apart and 2 feet from the curb along Northampton Street.
EASTON, PA
thevalleyledger.com

Tips for voting on Election Day – Northampton Count

On November 8, 2022, Northampton County’s 154 precincts will be fully staffed for voters who prefer to cast their ballot on the ES&S ExpressVote XL machine. It is suggested that voters wear comfortable shoes and bring a chair if standing is difficult. Facemasks are recommended, but not required. Polls...
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA

