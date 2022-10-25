Read full article on original website
Penn State under fire after blaming students for violence around cancelled event featuring Proud Boys founder
Penn State student spits on right-wing provocateur Alex Stein. Pennsylvania State University is under fire for chastising students over violence that occurred during protests of a planned campus event featuring Proud Boys founder Gavin McInnes, which was later cancelled. Some observers suggested right-wing demonstrators bore more responsibility for the clashes,...
Penn State Cancels Far-Right Event, Slams the Students Who Protested
Penn State pulled the plug on a speaking event hosted by far-right Proud Boys founder Gavin McInnes less than an hour before it was set to take place on Monday, citing a “threat of escalating violence.” Administrators admonished McInnes’ allies for instigating unrest, but it multiple statements also slammed the students protesting, some of whom were pepper sprayed on their own campus.
Police apologize, pay Christian evangelist who was wrongfully arrested twice
A female Christian evangelist in the United Kingdom garnered an apology from police in London and £10,000 in compensation after she was wrongfully arrested twice in 2020.
