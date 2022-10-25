ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Columbus woman claims 1986 guilty plea was forged, fights to have conviction expunged

By Kerry Charles
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZYsua_0ilKuuua00

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A woman trying to plead her case, a case that dates back to the mid-1980s, was dealt a blow Monday.

Betty Hines served four years on a felonious assault charge, was released, and went to work. She said her name, signed on a form that ultimately entered the guilty plea, was forged.

That conviction would show up years later and cost her a job.

Hobby Lobby owner announces he’s giving away the company, for God

“I was a home health aide,” Hines said. “I graduated in 2002. In 2013, the law changed. I didn’t do anything wrong, but the law changed, preventing me to work in that healthcare field and because of that, I lost my job.”

In 2014, Hines unsuccessfully filed to have the conviction expunged from her record. She tried a different route in 2020, which is when she said she retrieved documents from the courthouse and saw someone else had signed her name and entered the guilty plea.

“Ever since then, I’ve been seeking to try to find out the truth of what happened, how I was convicted,” she said.

The events of the case date back to August 1985 in an incident that took place inside a duplex on Sherman Avenue in East Columbus, where Hines’ family lived at the time.

Remember the Equifax breach? You might have payout options in your email

According to Franklin County Court Records, Hines, then Betty Albert, used a knife to cause serious harm to her brother, for which she was charged with felonious assault. A judge sentenced her to three to 15 years in the Ohio Reformatory for Women in Marysville. She ended up serving four years.

Hines said she was acting in self-defense.

“Paperwork came to me in 2020 showing that there was a guilty plea contract signed with my name on it and I did not sign it and ever since then, I’ve been trying to get to the bottom of it and find out what happened,” she said.

In 1986, Hines said she had asked for her public defender to get a March hearing rescheduled.

“There’s a court entry that says she appeared in court on March 19,” said attorney Byron Potts, who is currently serving as Hines’ lawyer. “There’s no transcript to show she entered a plea to anything.”

Some Ohioans may ditch party affiliation in governor, US Senate races

“I told her to please reschedule it because I’m caring for my mother,” Hines said of that March hearing. “I was pregnant, and I had my sons there, and she said, ‘Okay, come in on May the first.’ I said, ‘Okay.’”

While Hines recalls arriving at court on May 1, for what turned out to be a sentencing hearing, the transcript said the hearing took place a day earlier. The signature on the entry of the guilty plea form appears to be Hines’ maiden name, Betty Albert.

“First I thought, ‘I don’t remember this paper. I’ve never seen this paper before,’ and I kept looking at the signature and I kept looking at the signature and I kept looking at it and I…, ‘This is not my signature,’” Hines said.

Hines said she called a private detective who told her to get a polygraph test.

“I did the stress test first and it confirmed I never went to the plea hearing, which I know I didn’t go to, but it also revealed I was telling the truth, that I didn’t sign that paper,” she said.

Nov. 8 election: Who’s on the ballot for Ohio Supreme Court?

Hines then hired a handwriting expert.

“The handwriting analysis proved that that was not my signature,” she said.

The test compared Hines’ known signatures throughout the years to the one on the form that led to the guilty plea. The examiner concluded the questioned signature of Betty J. Albert was not written by the same hand that wrote the comparison signatures. The expert goes on to say the questioned signature carries similarities in slant, letter height position, spacing, skill level, and writing fundamentals to the signatures of Doris Clanton, Hines’ public defender.

“There’s something wrong with this,” Potts said. “So if there is something wrong with her, how can she be the only one that this has happened to?”

Because she, according to the signed form, pleaded guilty, Hines didn’t have a chance to defend herself in court.

“I don’t think she got a fair opportunity to present her case,” Potts said.

‘When I lost my job in 2013, it really, really shook my whole world because I lost my job because of this charge and they said I can only come back to work in this field if this charge is removed from my record,” Hines said.

Columbus sues judge for inaction on gun law case

On Monday, the judge denied Hines’ motion to withdraw her plea and have the conviction set aside, saying her claims are “contradictory and defy logic,” and that Hines has had more than 30 years to present her claims.

The judge’s opinion suggests that “If Hines has led a law-abiding life and had no other convictions, perhaps the state and defense could agree on some resolution to allow her to expunge the case if she were allowed to withdraw her plea agreement and plead to some other offense.”

Potts said he’s contacted the prosecutor’s office to begin that conversation. When asked on Tuesday, a spokesperson said the prosecutor’s office has no comment.

Hines’ brother, her public defender, and the case’s original judge are all deceased.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC4 Columbus

North Columbus stabbing suspect surrenders to police

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A suspect in a stabbing Monday afternoon on Columbus’ north side has surrendered to police. According to Columbus police, Najah Ahmed Mohamed, 34, turned himself in to a Clinton Township police officer Wednesday afternoon. He was then taken to Columbus police headquarters for processing. He was being held in Franklin County […]
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

After release of autopsy, Donovan Lewis's mother describes being in limbo

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — An autopsy report confirmed that a gunshot wound to the abdomen killed Donovan Lewis in August. "I have good days and I have bad days," Donovan's mother, Rebecca Duran, said. "Some days I am able to smile at his memories, some days I spend more time crying than not. Ultimately, the goal is to get his justice."
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Suspect charged in north Columbus stabbing

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A suspect in a north Columbus stabbing that left a man in critical condition is in custody. Columbus police said Najah Ahmed Mohamed, 34, turned himself into Clinton Township police Wednesday afternoon. He is charged with felonious assault in connection with the stabbing that took...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

New $1M grant will help clear Columbus police evidence backlog

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Columbus Division of Police is trying to get through its backlog of cases more efficiently, with city leaders saying it isn’t just important for public safety, but also to bring closure to victims and their families. The division of police is getting a $1 million federal grant to help get […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Two stabbed at assisted living facility

POWELL, Ohio (WCMH) - Suspect who is accused of attacking a married couple was arrested by police. POWELL, Ohio (WCMH) - Suspect who is accused of attacking a married couple was arrested by police. NBC4 Today weather 102722. NBC Today eastside crash. NBC4 Today OSU Greek sanctions. NBC 4 at...
COLUMBUS, OH
WLWT 5

Feds: Ohio man pleads guilty to making, selling 'ghost guns'

COLUMBUS, Ohio — An Ohio man has pleaded guilty to making and selling "ghost guns." A ghost gun is a gun that lacks a serial number by which it can be identified and that is typically assembled by the user (as from purchased or homemade components), as defined by Merriam-Webster.
COLUMBUS, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Columbus youth influencer falls victim to teen car thieves

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Chanel Jack is one of many victims to car theft at the hands of teens. Franklin County Sheriffs Office said that there have been 42% more juvenile crime reports than at same time in 2021. FCSO said crimes have frequently involved groups of 2-3 teens. Chanel...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man arrested in fatal shooting outside Columbus bar

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A suspect wanted in connection with fatally shooting a man outside a bar Saturday is in custody. According to online records with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Charles B. Williams Jr., 35, is currently in Franklin County Jail facing a murder charge. Williams is accused of shooting Jeffery Chandler, 40, outside […]
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

5 shootings near 5 Columbus bars in past 2 months

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Our CrimeTracker 10 team is tracking five shootings near five different bars in Columbus in just over the past two months. Police say a 40-year-old man was shot Saturday night just before midnight. According to reports, many of these shootings are spilling out into parking lots late at night.
COLUMBUS, OH
Times Gazette

Cottrell receives 2 life sentences

Following a three-day trial, it took the jury only 30 minutes to find Jeremy B. Cottrell guilty of the brutal murder of Annette Lowery and their unborn child. The 37-year-old Washington C.H. man was sentenced Friday morning to two consecutive terms of life in prison without the possibility of parole.
FAYETTE COUNTY, OH
Xenia Daily Gazette

Former physician facing 50 felony charges

YELLOW SPRINGS — A former physician from Yellow Springs was indicted by a Grand Jury on 50 felony charges following a year-long investigation involving the Greene County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO), the Bureau of Criminal Investigations (BCI), and other entities. Donald A. Gronbeck was arrested Oct. 21 by the...
YELLOW SPRINGS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus homicide investigating north side stabbing

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is in critical condition after Columbus police said he was stabbed Monday afternoon on the city’s north side. Police said the incident was reported at approximately 2:40 p.m. on the 2100 block of Fitzroy Drive. The victim, identified as a 39-year-old man, was taken to OhioHealth Riverside Hospital in […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WHIZ

Muskingum County most wanted suspects

ZANESVILLE, Ohio–The Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office has added two names to its list of most wanted suspects. Authorities are searching for 37-year-old Wendy May Norman and 41-year-old Ryan Andrew Norman. Wendy Norman is wanted on a felony indictment for charges of Endangering Children, Domestic Violence, Corrupting Another w/Drugs,...
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

DAY 30: Jake Wagner walks jury through how he disposed of murder weapons

WAVERLY, Ohio — Jake Wagner testified on Tuesday about how he and his family carried out the mass murder of eight members of the Rhoden family in 2016. In the trial of his brother, George Wagner IV, Jake said that their father, Billy, planned the killings and how they disposed of the evidence, including the murder weapons. Jake Wagner said he “cut” the murder weapons in half and that George helped him, describing his brother as “strong as a bull ox.” Jake Wagner went on to say that he, himself, melted the firing pins to the weapons using a torch to prevent tracing any fired shell casings back to him.
WAVERLY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Where can I drop off my unused medications in central Ohio?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Unused and unfinished prescription medications filling up medicine cabinets have a new place to go this weekend. Law enforcement agencies throughout Franklin County will participate in the Drug Enforcement Agency’s semiannual National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day on Saturday. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., police and fire departments in Columbus, Worthington, […]
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

41K+
Followers
14K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy