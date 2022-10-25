Read full article on original website
bitcoinist.com
Nansen Enables Direct Messaging Between Crypto Wallets With This Web3 App
On-chain analytics firm Nansen launched an extended version of their Web3 app, Connect, to everyone with a crypto wallet. The new version of the Web3 app follows a close beta phase launched in June 2022, according to a press release shared with Bitcoinist. In crypto, investors can gain an edge...
crowdfundinsider.com
CleverCards Announces Digital Mastercards in Europe
Payments Fintech CleverCards has announced that it has integrated with Mastercard Processing Europe, as part of its recent partnership with Mastercard. This now allows digital Mastercards to be downloaded from the CleverCards platform. Ireland-based CleverCards explains that this card integration now enables payment administrators in Businesses and Public sector organizations...
crowdfundinsider.com
Fireblocks Introduces Digital Asset Payments Engine
Fireblocks, a platform to create innovative products on the blockchain and manage day-to-day crypto operations, announced the public launch of its Payments Engine, a new suite of tools that will “enable payment service providers (PSPs) with the ability to provide a blockchain agnostic, end-to-end solution for merchants, entrepreneurs and creators to accept, manage and settle digital asset payment transactions across any geography.”
crowdfundinsider.com
Fintech Juni Secures Swedish EMI License
The team at Juni is pleased to share that they have secured their Electronic Money Institution (EMI) license from Swedish regulator Finansinspektionen. This is “a first step to enable [them] to issue e-money in Sweden and in time, across Europe.”. According to the firm, this means that Juni and...
crowdfundinsider.com
BNPL: Zip Supports Buy Now Pay Later Adoption with Zip Card
BNPL firm Zip Co (ASX: ZIP) announced the availability of Zip Card, issued by WebBank, the newest buy now, pay later product “offered through its portfolio.”. As consumers look for BNPL options in brick-and-mortar retail, the Zip Card “extends the ‘Pay-in-4*’ functionality offline in a convenient physical card format.”
Tech Times
GTON Review: Providing Scalability and Utility to Modern Blockchain Systems
Over the past three years, the world of blockchain has gone through an incredible period of change. Rising from being a fairly unknown system into one that's at the forefront of technology, the world of blockchain is exploding with new developments. Yet, a central critique of this system is its lack of scalability.
crowdfundinsider.com
YuLife Expands to US to Develop Financial Services Brand
YuLife, the tech-driven financial services brand on a mission to inspire life, announced that it is launching in the United States. Founded in London in 2016, YuLife claims it “achieved rapid traction in the UK insurance market through its flagship product, group life insurance.” The company’s expansion into the US marks a significant milestone “as it seeks to redefine how people around the world derive value from financial products.”
crowdfundinsider.com
QuickSwap Lend Shuts Down Following Exploit
QuickSwap, a decentralized crypto exchange and automated market maker (AMM), has shut down QuickSwap Lend following an exploit. According to a Tweet by the platform, approximately $220,000 was pilfered in a “flash loan” due to a vulnerability. QuickSwap said only Market XYX lending was compromised. QuickSwap is urging...
crowdfundinsider.com
Marqeta, Blockchain.com Partner Up on Visa Card
The lines continue to blur between more traditional Fintechs and digital asset platforms. Today, Marqeta (NASDAQ: MQ) has announced a partnership with Blockchain.com to provide a Visa card that now claims 50K+ sign-ups at launch. The new card, first available to US customers, will be fee-free and generate a 1%...
crowdfundinsider.com
Kyriba Enhances Cash Forecasting for CFOs with Liquidity Planning Platform
Kyriba, which claims to be a global “leader” of cloud-based finance and IT solutions, announced the launch of Liquidity Planning, a “totally reimagined” cash flow planning and forecasting solution. Liquidity Planning unifies FP&A, working capital and treasury data across multiple scenarios, giving CFOs data, insight and...
ffnews.com
Adyen launches Moments that Matter programme to unlock charity funding at scale
Adyen (AMS: ADYEN), the global financial technology platform of choice for leading businesses, today launched its global holiday campaign, a part of Adyen’s wider Moments that Matter programme. Moments that Matter leverages Adyen’s Impact Technology to offer its customers opportunities to support important causes at moments throughout the year, or in response to an emergency. The first campaign begins this holiday season, featuring the UN Refugee Agency, WWF, Make-A-Wish, and Feeding America.
crowdfundinsider.com
Achieve Accelerates Digital Personal Finance Transformation with $225M Debt Capital
Achieve, which claims to be the leader in digital personal finance, recently announced that it has raised a new debt facility “totaling $225 million with participation from O’Connor Capital Solutions, the private credit unit of UBS O’Connor LLC, and others, including a multi-trillion dollar asset manager.”. The...
crowdfundinsider.com
Digital Asset Platform Exodus Announces Polygon Support in Web3 Wallet
Exodus Movement, Inc. (tZERO and Securitize ATS:EXOD), which claims to be the leading self-custodial cryptocurrency software platform, and Polygon Technology, a developer of Polygon, the Ethereum scaling blockchain protocol Polygon supporting Web3 technology for millions of users, recently announced “the addition of Polygon support in Exodus’s browser-based Web3 Wallet.”
u.today
BlazeSwap Launches DEX on Flare With Automated Delegation
A new protocol addresses the liquidity ecosystem of Flare (FLR) and attempts to introduce a new way to motivate FLR holders to delegate their stakes to price oracles. BlazeSwap goes live on Flare, optimizes delegators' rewards. According to the official announcement shared by the team of BlazeSwap, the first-ever open-source...
electronicpaymentsinternational.com
Crypto firm Fireblocks launches Payments Engine
Crypto firm Fireblocks has announced the launch of its Payments Engine, a new suite of tools that enables payment service providers (PSPs) to provide a blockchain agnostic solution for merchants, creators and entrepreneurs to accept, manage and settle digital asset payment transactions across any place. Checkout.com, which was the early...
TradeCentric, Coupa Collaborate on eProcurement Solutions
Integration and automation provider TradeCentric and business spend management platform Coupa Software are enhancing their collaboration to help businesses discover solutions that optimize their spend and reduce risk. With this collaboration, TradeCentric is strengthening its presence on the Coupa App Marketplace, a platform that connects businesses with certified solutions for...
salestechstar.com
Last Mile Delivery Management Software Company, Onfleet, Announces Partnership with Online Cannabis Marketplace Leafly
Collaboration aims to streamline delivery fulfillment and management for Leafly retailers. Onfleet, the leading last mile delivery management software platform, announces a partnership and product integration with leading online cannabis information resource and marketplace, Leafly. The integration is designed to provide end-to-end last mile delivery management for customers, making it easier than ever to get visibility into everything from order status, to fulfillment, driver tracking information, automated communication, and more.
crowdfundinsider.com
Jack Henry Introduces Real-Time Person-to-Person (P2P) Payments
Jack Henry (Nasdaq: JKHY) announced the launch of its standalone person-to-person (P2P) payments solution. Powered by the Payrailz® Digital Payments Platform, which Jack Henry acquired September 1, 2022, the P2P solution is now “available for standalone implementation or as a strategic component of the full Payrailz payments platform.”
crowdfundinsider.com
BNPL Fintech Tymit Finalizes £23M Series A
Tymit CEO, Martin Magnone, recently commented on the announcement of the Fintech firm’s series A funding round. Martin Magnone noted that when his brother, Nicolas Magnone Ballefin and he founded Tymit, they had “a simple vision in mind: [they] wanted to create a credit card that helped people make smarter financial decisions.”
Chime, Nubank No.1 in PYMNTS’ Digital Banking App Provider Ranking
In the latest edition of PYMNTS’ Provider Ranking of Digital Banking apps, 13 apps have earned a place on this month’s Top 10 list. Highlights from this month’s picks include two leaders that hold down the first ranking slot, two apps that have fallen down the ladder, one app that joined the leaders, and one app that stands alone no longer sharing the No. 5 slot.
