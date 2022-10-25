Read full article on original website
Related
KDRV
New U.S. Coast Guard base is activated today in Oregon
ASTORIA, Ore. – The U.S. Coast Guard has a new base along Oregon's Pacific Ocean coast. It held an establishment ceremony today to formally establish Coast Guard Base Astoria in Warrenton, when Commander Todd Wimmer assumed command of the new unit as Rear Admiral Jon Hickey, the Director of Operational Logistics, presided over the ceremony.
KATU.com
Multiple agencies lift burn ban across Oregon and Washington
Ore. — Multiple officials in surrounding areas have lifted the ban on recreational fire and outdoor debris burning. According to officials, the ban is lifted for Clark County, Washington County, Lincoln County, and Yamhill County. Burn bans have also been lifted in the parts of Multnomah County serviced by...
opb.org
Oregon South Coast prepares for natural disasters
Throughout the summer, emergency response managers in Coos and Curry counties on Oregon’s south coast held a series of exercises to prepare for the big earthquake, a major tsunami, or other disasters. “We always like to play to the worst-case scenario and plan for the Cascadia subduction [earthquake],” said...
These are The Top 5 Most Red Neck Cities in Oregon
When you think of the Pacific Northwest as an outsider you probably think, of hipsters, musicians, coffee enthusiasts, and big tech. What you're missing is, "Rednecks". People never believe us when we tell them the PNW is full of them and they're very proud. Let us take you on a...
‘This is a new thing’: Shemia Fagan deals with potential of voter intimidation in Oregon
With some groups and even local politicians pushing false claims of election fraud in the Northwest, KOIN 6 News talked with elections officials and the FBI about the potential for voter intimidation.
klcc.org
Measure 114 would tighten gun laws in Oregon
This November, Oregonians will have a chance to decide whether they think gun purchases should be more tightly regulated and magazines holding more than 10 rounds of ammunition banned. “Oregonians from across the state are saying ‘enough is enough,’” said Anthony Johnson, spokesperson for the Yes On 114 campaign and...
Let's save Oregon lives by voting no on Measure 114
Columnist argues that Measure 114 is unfunded and will pull funding from first responders, thus making communities less safeI hope we all can agree we should act on effective measures to save as many Oregonian lives as possible. The latest posted numbers (reflecting 2020) from the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) indicate sobering statistics: drug-related deaths 900, suicide 835, transportation 579, drunk driving 185, homicides 158. Within these statistics are all factors (crisis, accident, mental illness, addiction) and methods (drugs, automobiles, firearms) For each of these, we need to drill into the true factors and causes to find effective preventative actions. Today,...
Oregon State pioneers new method for recycling plastic
CORVALLIS, Ore. — Many people know the motto, "reduce, reuse, recycle." But what is the good of recycling if what people are putting in the bin is not truly being recycled?. Scientists at Oregon State University (OSU) may be close to solving this problem for good. They have developed a new process for recycling that would eliminate the most challenging step: sorting the material. This is usually done by number. The small numbers surrounded by arrows are stamped into virtually all plastic products.
beachconnection.net
Total Lunar Eclipse on Nov. 8 for Washington Coast, Oregon Coast
(Portland, Oregon) – The sky is about to get a whole lot more interesting in early November. If conditions cooperate on the Oregon coast and Washington coast, it's going to mean an extraordinary trip to the beaches for some. (All photos Oregon Coast Beach Connection) November 8 brings a...
Why Oregon is seeing an increase in stink bugs
PORTLAND, Oregon — Chances are you’ve seen— or smelled—those brown insects that crawl and fly, known as stink bugs, around the area. Their name comes as they emit a real smell if they're squished or killed. Their population is booming in Oregon and researchers are linking...
Waiting period is baked into gun ballot measure in Oregon
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A waiting and vetting period would be baked into gun purchases in Oregon if a measure on the November statewide ballot passes. If voters approve the measure Nov. 8, buying a gun would first involve the potential purchaser obtaining a permit, which requires a number of steps supporters of the initiative say would save lives. The measure also bans large capacity gun magazines.
Students across Oregon walked out of class to support Measure 114
PORTLAND, Ore. — A couple hundred students at Grant High School walked out at 1:14 p.m. Tuesday in support of Oregon Measure 114 that would increase gun control in Oregon. This comes after two students were killed at a high school in St. Louis, Missouri Monday morning and a week after a shooting happened outside of Jefferson High school that injured two students.
roguevalleymagazine.com
Rogue Valley News, Tuesday 10/25 – Lost Hunters Rescued After Three Days in Wilderness Near Prospect, Mail Found In River Included Josephine County Election Ballots
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Lost Hunters Rescued After Three Days in Wilderness Near Prospect. Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue (SAR) located two missing hunters in...
Joe Kent claims Washington election process features ‘funny business’
State and county election officials are speaking out after U.S. Congressional candidate Joe Kent criticized the election process in Washington at a town hall on Monday.
KDRV
FireWatch: U.S. Forest Service Chief denounces Oregon Sheriff's arrest of USFS staff member
SALEM, Ore. -- The head of the U.S. Forest Service is challenging an Oregon sheriff's arrest of a Forest Service staff member. Randy Moore is chief of the U.S. Forest Service, and he said today the arrest was highly inappropriate under the circumstances. Moore has denounced the arrest of Forest Service "burn boss" Rick Snodgrass this month.
yachatsnews.com
Oregon Measure 114 is not the first proposal to trigger gun debate, but is first on a statewide ballot in more than 20 years
Measure 114 is not the first proposed gun regulation to prompt a public debate in Oregon. But it is the first on a statewide ballot in more than 20 years, since voters in 2000 approved criminal background checks for purchasers at gun shows. Like the 2000 measure, Measure 114 is...
klcc.org
Bernie Sanders to visit Oregon to stump for Kotek, Hoyle
After a show of support from President Joe Biden earlier this month, Democratic candidate for governor Tina Kotek will receive another nationally-recognized guest in Oregon: Sen. Bernie Sanders. Sanders is coming to Oregon this week as part of a national tour to support Democratic nominees ahead of the Nov. 8...
Lebanon-Express
Debate over Oregon's Measure 114: What's at stake for future gun owners
Measure 114 is not the first proposed gun regulation to prompt a public debate in Oregon. But it is the first on a statewide ballot in more than 20 years, since voters in 2000 approved criminal background checks for purchasers at gun shows. The Legislature has passed several bills in...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Free braces for kids in Central Oregon: Here’s who qualifies
Some kids and young adults in Central Oregon who can’t afford braces are getting the chance to get free orthodontics. PacificSource Health Plans announced that the nonprofit A Smile For Kids (ASK) will provide free braces to eligible minors who are enrolled in PacificSource Community Solutions Coordinated Care Organization (CCO) Oregon Health Plan (OHP) in counties that are served by PacificSource Community Solutions Central Oregon. That includes Deschutes, Jefferson, Crook counties and the northern part of Klamath County (Gilchrist and Lakeview).
KVAL
NOAA predicts a snowier and colder winter for Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. — NOAA's predicting a wetter and colder winter that might include more snow for Oregon this winter. It's the third year the Pacific Ocean has seen cooler sea surface temperatures. This is known as a La Niña winter. Meteorologists and weather enthusiasts from across the Pacific...
Comments / 0