What does a Connecticut Accent Sound Like?
If you are planning a move or a vacation to Connecticut, you may be wondering what a Connecticut accent sounds like. I’m here to help you understand the nuances of this interesting and unique New England accent.
When Does Tick Season End in Connecticut?
If you are someone who enjoys spending time in the outdoors, you might be concerned about how long tick season is in Connecticut. Whether you’re hiking or getting a swim in at a lake – when you’re outside, ticks are a concern.
12 Funny and Interesting things People in Connecticut Say
People from Connecticut use some interesting phrases and terminology sometimes. When you come to Connecticut, be prepared for not only the interesting Connecticut accent, but for some terminology and phrases you may not be used to.
'We’re overdue' | Connecticut health officials prepare for different flu season
TOLLAND, Conn. — Connecticut health officials are starting to watch for flu cases in the state as the colder months approach. Rob Miller said it's hard to predict how the season will be but said it will be "different" than recent years. He's the health director of the Eastern Highlands Health District covering ten municipalities in Tolland and Windham Counties from Scotland to Bolton.
PhillyBite
Where Are the Best Thrift Stores in Connecticut?
- Thrift stores can be a great way to save money on household items. These shops often have good-quality furniture and household items and can be a great place to find a bargain. In Connecticut, there are a variety of great thrift stores. Here are a few suggestions: Bliss Marketplace in Willimantic, The Hunt in New Milford, PRP-R3 Thrift Shop in Deep River, and the English Building Market in New Haven.
Best fall hikes for seniors in Connecticut
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Wanting to enjoy the bursting fall colors, but want to take it easy? There are still plenty of nonstrenuous hikes across the state to choose from. AllTrails used more than 16,000 reviews to compile a list of wheelchair-friendly hikes, and there are plenty of trails and views that can be […]
ctnewsjunkie.com
OP-ED | Limited Bear Hunting Season Long Overdue In Connecticut
While the rest of the world is focused on the congressional midterm and statewide elections that take place in two weeks, we in Connecticut were recently reminded that all too often it takes a tragedy to spur the government into taking action to protect human life. Such was the case after the Sandy Hook massacre. While tragedy has been averted, we may still have reached that point of action after a 250-pound black bear mauled a 10-year-old boy in the Litchfield County town of Morris and attempted to drag him off into the woods for lunch.
Doctors confirm Connecticut children's hospitals are surging bed capacity during RSV outbreak
HARTFORD, Conn. — As children's hospitals in Connecticut reach ICU bed capacity from a surge in respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) cases, one Connecticut mom shared how her infant is weathering the illness. Doctors say, don’t panic. RSV is nothing new and most kids who get it do just fine...
Raising Cane's, chicken fingers and all, to open locations in Connecticut
HARTFORD, Conn. — A national fast-food restaurant is bringing its chicken game to Connecticut. Raising Cane's has plans to open several locations in the state. The first Connecticut location is slated to be in Enfield. At the moment, the estimated time of arrival is the end of 2023. They...
Are there any Wolves Left in Connecticut?
I’m sure you’ve seen it on social media – someone swearing they’ve just seen a wolf; refusing to believe it was anything else. So, you’ve taken to the internet to find out for sure if there are wolves in CT.
News 12 Connecticut Weather Report
The latest forecast details from News 12 Connecticut
NBC Connecticut
$1 Million Winning Powerball Ticket Sold in Ellington; Jackpot Grows to $800 Million
No one won the huge Powerball jackpot Wednesday night, but one ticket sold in Connecticut won $1 million and three tickets sold here won $50,000. The estimated jackpot for Saturday night is now $800 million. The cash value is $383.7 million. The winning numbers Wednesday night were 19, 36, 37,...
NBC Connecticut
Raising Cane's Is Coming to Connecticut
A popular fast food chain is opening its first location in Connecticut. Raising Cane's, known for their chicken fingers, will be opening its first location in the state in Enfield. Up until now, the closest locations for folks wanting Raising Cane's has been Boston or Pennsylvania. The chain says they...
Experts weigh in on whether Connecticut is ready for the next Superstorm Sandy
Connecticut sustained $360 million in damage. Since then, the state has made major changes to prevent flooding.
Connecticut Haunts: Nathan Hale Homestead
HARTFORD, Conn. — FOX61 is taking a look at all things spooky and scary in Connecticut for the final week before Halloween!. FOX 61’s Symphonie Privett explored why things go bump in the night at the Nathan Hale Homestead in Coventry. Visitors to the Connecticut landmark have reported...
This Is The Tastiest Cookie In Connecticut
Love Food compiled a list of the tastiest cookie in every US state. Here's the top choice for Connecticut.
New study claims Connecticut has most disposable income in America
New study claims Connecticut has most disposable income in America
Is the flu spreading in Connecticut? CDC map shows state levels
The U.S. is starting to see signs of an early flu season this year. According to tracking by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, visits to doctors' offices for respiratory illness are already above baseline levels, and more people are testing positive for influenza.
A 'Pet Project' to help police in Connecticut
BLOOMFIELD, Conn. — Dog Star Rescue, the pet adoption outfit on Tobey Road in Bloomfield, has a "pet project" that they hope will help both Connecticut's first responders and dogs in need of a forever home. In response to the aftermath of the tragic murders of two Bristol police...
The Top 5 Chillingly Haunted Places in Connecticut
It's exciting to read about ghosts, hauntings, and unexplained phenomena but do they exist? For example, have you ever seen the White Lady at Union Cemetery or witnessed an apparition inside a creepy abandoned building?. In this article, I will highlight five Connecticut locations that are rumored to be haunted,...
