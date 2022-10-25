ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

FOX 61

'We’re overdue' | Connecticut health officials prepare for different flu season

TOLLAND, Conn. — Connecticut health officials are starting to watch for flu cases in the state as the colder months approach. Rob Miller said it's hard to predict how the season will be but said it will be "different" than recent years. He's the health director of the Eastern Highlands Health District covering ten municipalities in Tolland and Windham Counties from Scotland to Bolton.
CONNECTICUT STATE
PhillyBite

Where Are the Best Thrift Stores in Connecticut?

- Thrift stores can be a great way to save money on household items. These shops often have good-quality furniture and household items and can be a great place to find a bargain. In Connecticut, there are a variety of great thrift stores. Here are a few suggestions: Bliss Marketplace in Willimantic, The Hunt in New Milford, PRP-R3 Thrift Shop in Deep River, and the English Building Market in New Haven.
NEW MILFORD, CT
WTNH

Best fall hikes for seniors in Connecticut

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Wanting to enjoy the bursting fall colors, but want to take it easy? There are still plenty of nonstrenuous hikes across the state to choose from. AllTrails used more than 16,000 reviews to compile a list of wheelchair-friendly hikes, and there are plenty of trails and views that can be […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
ctnewsjunkie.com

OP-ED | Limited Bear Hunting Season Long Overdue In Connecticut

While the rest of the world is focused on the congressional midterm and statewide elections that take place in two weeks, we in Connecticut were recently reminded that all too often it takes a tragedy to spur the government into taking action to protect human life. Such was the case after the Sandy Hook massacre. While tragedy has been averted, we may still have reached that point of action after a 250-pound black bear mauled a 10-year-old boy in the Litchfield County town of Morris and attempted to drag him off into the woods for lunch.
CONNECTICUT STATE
NBC Connecticut

Raising Cane's Is Coming to Connecticut

A popular fast food chain is opening its first location in Connecticut. Raising Cane's, known for their chicken fingers, will be opening its first location in the state in Enfield. Up until now, the closest locations for folks wanting Raising Cane's has been Boston or Pennsylvania. The chain says they...
CONNECTICUT STATE
FOX 61

Connecticut Haunts: Nathan Hale Homestead

HARTFORD, Conn. — FOX61 is taking a look at all things spooky and scary in Connecticut for the final week before Halloween!. FOX 61’s Symphonie Privett explored why things go bump in the night at the Nathan Hale Homestead in Coventry. Visitors to the Connecticut landmark have reported...
CONNECTICUT STATE
FOX 61

A 'Pet Project' to help police in Connecticut

BLOOMFIELD, Conn. — Dog Star Rescue, the pet adoption outfit on Tobey Road in Bloomfield, has a "pet project" that they hope will help both Connecticut's first responders and dogs in need of a forever home. In response to the aftermath of the tragic murders of two Bristol police...
BLOOMFIELD, CT
i95 ROCK

The Top 5 Chillingly Haunted Places in Connecticut

It's exciting to read about ghosts, hauntings, and unexplained phenomena but do they exist? For example, have you ever seen the White Lady at Union Cemetery or witnessed an apparition inside a creepy abandoned building?. In this article, I will highlight five Connecticut locations that are rumored to be haunted,...
CONNECTICUT STATE
FOX 61

FOX 61

Hartford, CT
Hartford local news

