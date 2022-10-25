Read full article on original website
Kanye Gets Escorted Out Sketchers HeadquartersTruflix NetworkLos Angeles, CA
Ghosts of LA's Infamous 90s Past Still Haunt The Viper Room, Soon to Be DemolishedLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
3 Great Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
This U.S. City Has the Biggest Rat Problem, New Data Shows—And It's Not New YorkijSciences MediaNew York City, NY
Ye's antisemitic comments spark outrage, fear | Kanye WestBLOCK WORK MEDIALos Angeles, CA
Giants on mission to steal Aaron Judge from Yankees: ‘They won’t be underbid’
NEW YORK — Aaron Judge’s last interview of the season, maybe his last representing the Yankees, ended at 1:05 a.m.on Monday. He answered questions for 11 minutes — some about the Houston Astros sweeping the Yankees into another unfulfilled offseason with a 6-5 ALCS Game 4 comeback win, some about his record-setting 62-homer season, some about his uncertain future with free agency approaching.
Dodgers Rumors: LA Labeled as a Top-5 Landing Spot for Aaron Judge This Offseason
The biggest name on the free-agent market this offseason is going to be Aaron Judge, coming off a season in which he set the American League record with 62 home runs and is likely to win the AL Most Valuable Player Award. Judge and his Yankees had their season ended...
dodgerblue.com
Aaron Judge Suggests Preference Is To Re-Sign With Yankees In Free Agency
With the New York Yankees getting swept by the Houston Astros in the American League Championship Series, their offseason began Monday but Aaron Judge is still at least one week away from becoming a free agent. Jude and the Yankees discussed a contract extension during Spring Training but couldn’t come...
Anthony Rizzo doubles-down on Aaron Judge praise, echoes Nestor Cortes’ Yankees ‘captain’ sentiment
Yankees fans and players are pleading their cases for Aaron Judge to stay in New York. Nestor Cortes said Judge should be given the title of ‘captain,’ while Anthony Rizzo said he should receive an “astronomical” amount of money in free agency. Rizzo recently doubled-down on his Aaron Judge praise while echoing Cortes’ take, per Bryan Hoch.
Yankees report card: From Aaron Judge to Josh Donaldson, the ugly postseason grades are in
Which New York Yankees players showed up this postseason, and which didn't? Pete Caldera hands out his final grades.
Yankees’ Hal Steinbrenner should clean house, fire Brian Cashman, Aaron Boone | Politi
How many October failures will it take? How many years without that 28th world championship? How many better teams have to roll through the Bronx en route to their own glory before owner Hal Steinbrenner does what his father would do — what most owners of resource-rich franchises would do — and finally clean house?
Yardbarker
Report: Dodgers could become 'serious players' to sign Aaron Judge
When Mookie Betts signed a 12-year, $365 million extension in 2020 with the Los Angeles Dodgers, both he and the team envisioned him being the right fielder for the next decade. However, the new American League home run king could put a wrinkle in that plan. According to MLB writer...
Yardbarker
MLB Free Agency: Kaplan Speaks on Cubs' Interest in deGrom, Judge, Turner
It’s no secret that the Cubs are reportedly interested in signing a “star” shortstop this offseason. Former Los Angeles Dodger Trea Turner would certainly fit that billing. With his speed and offensive production at the top of the lineup, Turner would be a huge boost for the...
Yardbarker
Aaron Judge Rumors: Giants ‘Prepared To Spend Whatever It Takes’
After blasting 62 home runs to break the American League single-season record, New York Yankees All-Star Aaron Judge is set to reach free agency for the first time in his career, and he is going to be the top player on the market. The likely 2022 AL MVP suggested his...
Hal Steinbrenner bringing ‘very good manager’ Aaron Boone back to Yankees
If the 2022 Yankees thought the booing they heard in Games 3 and 4 of the ALCS was toxic, then wait until they get to Opening Day in the Bronx, as Aaron Boone trots out of the dugout to greet a San Francisco Giants roster that just might include Aaron Judge.
ESPN
Hal Steinbrenner plans to have Aaron Boone return to Yankees
TAMPA, Fla. -- New York Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner plans to keep Aaron Boone as his manager. "As far as Boone's concerned, we just signed him and for all the same reasons I listed a year ago, I believe he is a very good manager," Steinbrenner said Wednesday as he left the Yankees' player development complex. "I don't see a change there."
