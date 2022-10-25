ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

NJ.com

Giants on mission to steal Aaron Judge from Yankees: ‘They won’t be underbid’

NEW YORK — Aaron Judge’s last interview of the season, maybe his last representing the Yankees, ended at 1:05 a.m.on Monday. He answered questions for 11 minutes — some about the Houston Astros sweeping the Yankees into another unfulfilled offseason with a 6-5 ALCS Game 4 comeback win, some about his record-setting 62-homer season, some about his uncertain future with free agency approaching.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

Anthony Rizzo doubles-down on Aaron Judge praise, echoes Nestor Cortes’ Yankees ‘captain’ sentiment

Yankees fans and players are pleading their cases for Aaron Judge to stay in New York. Nestor Cortes said Judge should be given the title of ‘captain,’ while Anthony Rizzo said he should receive an “astronomical” amount of money in free agency. Rizzo recently doubled-down on his Aaron Judge praise while echoing Cortes’ take, per Bryan Hoch.
NEW YORK STATE
Yardbarker

Report: Dodgers could become 'serious players' to sign Aaron Judge

When Mookie Betts signed a 12-year, $365 million extension in 2020 with the Los Angeles Dodgers, both he and the team envisioned him being the right fielder for the next decade. However, the new American League home run king could put a wrinkle in that plan. According to MLB writer...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ESPN

Hal Steinbrenner plans to have Aaron Boone return to Yankees

TAMPA, Fla. -- New York Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner plans to keep Aaron Boone as his manager. "As far as Boone's concerned, we just signed him and for all the same reasons I listed a year ago, I believe he is a very good manager," Steinbrenner said Wednesday as he left the Yankees' player development complex. "I don't see a change there."

