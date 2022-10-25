ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monday’s winning Powerball numbers worth $625 million

By Daniel Griffin
 2 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio ( WCMH ) – The winning numbers drawn in the Powerball lottery Monday night could be worth an estimated $625 million.

Monday’s winning Powerball numbers are 18, 23, 35, 45, and 54 . The Powerball number is 16 and the Power Play is 4X .

The cash option for Monday’s drawing is an estimated $299.8 million.

Monday’s jackpot is the eighth largest in Powerball history. No one has won the Powerball jackpot since August when a winning ticket for $206.9 million was sold in Pennsylvania.

It’s been a year for big jackpots, with a $1.28 billion Mega Millions ticket sold in Illinois back in July. In January, the seventh-largest Powerball jackpot — $632.6 million – was split between winning tickets in California and Wisconsin.

Even if you don’t win the big jackpot, there are still several prizes available. Tickets that match just the Powerball are worth $4, but if a player plays the 10X Power Play, that turns into $40. A ticket that matches all five numbers, but misses the Powerball, is worth $1 million, but Power Plays could double that.

Three tickets – sold in New York, South Carolina, and Texas – matched five numbers in Saturday’s drawing , with each ticket worth $1 million.

Winning numbers are pulled every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. EST.

