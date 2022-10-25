Read full article on original website
Doc Rivers gets brutally honest after Sixers drop to 1-4 following loss to Raptors
While only five games have passed in the new season, there is much cause for concern for the Philadelphia 76ers, a team with high hopes of competing for an NBA championship led by a core of Joel Embiid and James Harden. However, the Sixers have gone off to a less-than-ideal 1-4 start, their latest loss coming at the hands of the Toronto Raptors, and head coach Doc Rivers didn’t hold back when asked to assess his team’s struggles.
‘He’s not the same guy’: Warriors star Stephen Curry slapped with harsh Klay Thompson reality by Charles Barkley
Klay Thompson got ejected for the first time in his career on Tuesday night following a heated on-court altercation involving Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker. To make matters worse, the Golden State Warriors ended up on the wrong end of a blowout loss, 134-105. After the game, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr noted that Thompson’s […] The post ‘He’s not the same guy’: Warriors star Stephen Curry slapped with harsh Klay Thompson reality by Charles Barkley appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau reveals ‘biggest thing’ about Jalen Brunson’s impact on New York
There’s a lot to be excited about for the New York Knicks as they embark on what they are hoping to be a good year for their squad. The arrival of Jalen Brunson has had a tremendous impact on the team since his big-money move during the offseason, and for his part, Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau could not help but sing his new star’s praises.
Clippers’ John Wall drops truth bomb on Russell Westbrook’s mental state with Lakers
Los Angeles Clippers guard John Wall believes the criticisms and all the negativity directed at Russell Westbrook is taking a toll on the Los Angeles Lakers star. Speaking with Sam Amick of The Athletic, Wall opened up about the Westbrook situation in LA and admitted that “what he’s going through is tough.” The Clippers playmaker then […] The post Clippers’ John Wall drops truth bomb on Russell Westbrook’s mental state with Lakers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Anthony Edwards’ brutally honest admission after getting booed during Timberwolves loss to Spurs
The Minnesota Timberwolves are on high alert after two brutal losses to the Utah Jazz and San Antonio Spurs. Karl-Anthony Towns, Anthony Edwards, Rudy Gobert and the Wolves have put up some rough performances to start the 2022-23 season. Edwards is holding himself accountable for his struggles to start the...
KENS 5
Spurs news: Spurs sign player from San Antonio, Popovich speaks on wrongful convictions, Spurs assigned to the G League, and more
SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs' 2022-23 season is underway and there is plenty of team news and notes you might have missed. Let's catch you up on the latest on the Silver and Black. SPURS SIGN NEW PLAYER. The Spurs have signed center free agent center Charles...
Giannis Antetokounmpo notches incredible feat vs Nets never done in his career
With multiple accolades and an NBA championship already under his belt, there’s no question Giannis Antetokounmpo is well on his way to becoming one of the league’s All-Time greats. He continued that ascent on Wednesday in a win over the Brooklyn Nets. Antetokounmpo scored 43 points against the...
‘Where that s–t at?’ Nets star Kevin Durant reacts to Steve Nash ejection, going off at refs
Steve Nash got his first ejection as an NBA head coach on Wednesday night after going off at the referees, but Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant wasn’t surprised by his coach’s animated reaction. In fact, it seems he has been waiting for it. In his postgame presser following...
Every important Magic guard is getting hurt, including Cole Anthony
The Orlando Magic are the lone winless team in the Eastern Conference, but that is hardly their biggest concern right now. They have to deal with loads of injuries to key players. The most recent Magic player to hit the injury report is Cole Anthony. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, Anthony […] The post Every important Magic guard is getting hurt, including Cole Anthony appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Klay Thompson’s shocking ejection wasn’t just about Devin Booker, per Steve Kerr
The Golden State Warriors eventually matched the Phoenix Suns’ competitive fire on Tuesday night. In their first road game of the season against another Western Conference power, though, the defending champions’ emotions boiled over, with a mix of continued defensive struggles, a tough whistle from the officials and the Suns’ brash confidence sparking an ugly […] The post Klay Thompson’s shocking ejection wasn’t just about Devin Booker, per Steve Kerr appeared first on ClutchPoints.
5 takeaways from the Chicago Bulls’ dominant 124-109 win, including DeMar DeRozan’s impending career milestone
The Chicago Bulls were dominant in a 124-109 win over the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday at the United Center, improving to 3-2 on the season. The Bulls now own a two-game winning streak — their first of the season — as they prepare for back-to-back games against the San Antonio Spurs and Philadelphia 76ers this weekend. Here are five takeaways from the win. 1. DeMar DeRozan narrowly misses a ...
WATCH: Rockets teammates Jalen Green, Jabari Smith Jr. involved in heated verbal altercation during Jazz win
Things got pretty intense on Monday night as the Houston Rockets took on the red-hot Utah Jazz. A lot was on the line for Houston, who had yet to secure their first win of the season, and it’s quite understandable that emotions were running high. At one point, Rockets teammates Jalen Green and Jabari Smith […] The post WATCH: Rockets teammates Jalen Green, Jabari Smith Jr. involved in heated verbal altercation during Jazz win appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Klay Thompson ejected after getting into fiery exchange with Devin Booker, Suns
The Golden State Warriors are facing off with the Phoenix Suns in a battle of NBA super powers Tuesday night. In what has been a physical game, things got a little chippy midway through the third quarter. With just over six minutes remaining and the Warriors trailing 83-77, Draymond Green was called for a foul […] The post Klay Thompson ejected after getting into fiery exchange with Devin Booker, Suns appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA Odds: Mavericks vs. Nets prediction, odds and pick – 10/27/2022
The Dallas Mavericks (1-2) visit the Brooklyn Nets (1-3) in an inter-conference matchup on Thursday night. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 pm ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Mavericks-Nets prediction and pick. The Mavericks are 1-2 fresh off a tight loss to the Pelicans. Dallas is...
‘It doesn’t mean nothing’: Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo drops truth bomb on 3-0 start
The Milwaukee Bucks have begun the season an impressive 3-0 with wins over fellow contenders Philadelphia 76ers and Brooklyn Nets as they seek to bounce back from their second-round exit in last year’s postseason. Giannis Antetokounmpo has been nothing short of outstanding to begin the year, averaging 36 points, 13 rebounds, and 5.3 assists on […] The post ‘It doesn’t mean nothing’: Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo drops truth bomb on 3-0 start appeared first on ClutchPoints.
1 embarrassing stat that highlights everything wrong with the Sixers
The Philadelphia 76ers have not been off to the best of starts, having begun the season with a 1-4 record after their most recent 109-119 loss to the Toronto Raptors. While Sixers fans have grown increasingly frustrated with head coach Doc Rivers, and Joel Embiid hasn’t strung together consistent performances thus far as he puts his battle with plantar fasciitis in the rear view mirror, there is one area of concern the Sixers must address immediately as they try to snap out of their funk.
Nets’ Steve Nash ejection, murder eyes at ref has NBA Twitter going nuts
Steve Nash has never been known as an angry guy, but boy did we see that side from the Brooklyn Nets head coach Wednesday night. Nash was nearly unrecognizable when he went after NBA officials and had to be restrained by fellow Nets coaches and his players apparently over a non-call in the third quarter […] The post Nets’ Steve Nash ejection, murder eyes at ref has NBA Twitter going nuts appeared first on ClutchPoints.
3 theoretical LeBron James trade destinations if he requests out after 0-4 start
The Los Angeles Lakers have kicked off their 2022-23 season by looking even worse than they did last season, and are sitting with an 0-4 record through their first four games. It has led some folks to wonder whether or not LeBron James would reconsider his future with the Lakers based on their horrible start to the season.
‘He’s blowing the roof off’: Damian Lillard reacts to Anfernee Simons’ ‘crazy’ game in Blazers vs. Nuggets
Damian Lillard had nothing but praise for Anfernee Simons after the Portland Trail Blazers youngster exploded in the third quarter of their contest against the Denver Nuggets. Simons only had seven points in the first half, but an incredibly hot shooting streak saw him drop 22 points in the penultimate period alone. He made six […] The post ‘He’s blowing the roof off’: Damian Lillard reacts to Anfernee Simons’ ‘crazy’ game in Blazers vs. Nuggets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Raptors president Masai Ujiri fined $35K
Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri was fined $35,000 by the NBA on Wednesday for inappropriate remarks made toward a game
