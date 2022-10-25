The Philadelphia 76ers have not been off to the best of starts, having begun the season with a 1-4 record after their most recent 109-119 loss to the Toronto Raptors. While Sixers fans have grown increasingly frustrated with head coach Doc Rivers, and Joel Embiid hasn’t strung together consistent performances thus far as he puts his battle with plantar fasciitis in the rear view mirror, there is one area of concern the Sixers must address immediately as they try to snap out of their funk.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 HOUR AGO