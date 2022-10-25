ON YOUR SIDE: Springfield pair says their rental home has black mold; requests for help from landlord are being ignored

Read full article on original website
Rosali Jimerson
2d ago
The property management companies in this city do not care about anything but getting that check...the houses are dilapidated and they refuse to do anything!
boldandfaith
2d ago
Welcome to Springfield! Most older homes will have mold. The lacking of home maintenance! It’s a same all over , can’t afford to move, living SS month to month, one can’t save anything! Too move. Company Management, or property management, should be held accountable! RENT CONTROL!
Daniel McMahan
2d ago
HS property management did the same to me until finally i had enough then when before i could get all my things out by the 3rd the went in therew it all away 3 tvs gaming systems 2 beds that wernt payed for yet and all my kids cloths besides what little we were able to grab
