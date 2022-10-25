ON YOUR SIDE: Springfield pair says their rental home has black mold; requests for help from landlord are being ignored

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Election day is two weeks away. One county in the Ozarks is hoping to lower taxes for some commercial property owners. According to presiding commissioner Randy Angst Laclede County has the 14th highest surtax rate in the state of Missouri. The tax was established in 1985 without a sunset date. Now it will be up to voters whether or not that tax should be reduced.

