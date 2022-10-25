ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hightstown, NJ

NJ.com

Girls volleyball: Results, links and scoreboards for Thursday, Oct. 27

No. 12 Hunterdon Central vs. Bridgewater-Raritan, 5:30. Notre Dame (17-5) vs. Lawrenceville (10-6) at Lawrenceville Prep, 5:30pm. Lodi Immaculate (19-2) at Northern Highlands (10-12), 4pm. Westwood (10-12) at Emerson Boro (19-3), 4:15pm. Fair Lawn (17-5) vs. Paramus (12-8) at Paramus High School, 4:15pm. Saddle River Day (8-10) at Bergenfield (9-11),...
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

Seneca over Cinnaminson - Girls Soccer recap

Gabby Miller scored a second half goal to lead sixth-seeded Seneca past 11th-seeded Cinnaminson by a score of 1-0 in the first round of the South Group 2 Tournament in Tabernacle. Seneca (12-7) will face off against third-seeded Middle Township in the quarterfinals on Saturday. Maddy Schwartz assisted Miller’s goal,...
CINNAMINSON, NJ
NJ.com

South Jersey Times football picks, Week 9

It seems like just yesterday that several local teams were headed to Ocean City for the season-opening Battle at the Beach, but playoff football is already upon us. The quest for sectional titles — along with the first true state championships for public schools in New Jersey history — begins in earnest this weekend.
PAULSBORO, NJ
theridernews.com

A dream becomes reality for Princeton native

Princeton High School and Rider are just a 15-minute drive from one another. With both Rider and Princeton University in the area, both athletics programs scout their own area for prospective high school athletes that want to play at the Division I level. Yet, a student-athlete who scored 1,000 career...
PRINCETON, NJ
roi-nj.com

Montclair State, Bloomfield announce agreement to merge

Montclair State University and Bloomfield College will sign an agreement to merge and create “Bloomfield College of Montclair State University,” the two schools announced Wednesday. The schools’ boards of trustees have authorized the presidents of both institutions to sign an agreement and plan of merger, according to a...
MONTCLAIR, NJ
NJ.com

What’s happening in the Hunterdon area this weekend and beyond (Oct. 28-Nov. 3)

WHAT’S GOING ON? Here is a small sample of area happenings you may want to check out in the coming days. BRANCHBURG “The Light from the Yellow Star,” Institute for Holocaust and Genocide Studies exhibit of works by 60 students inspired by Robert Fisch’s book, through Dec. 31. Raritan Valley Community College, Route 28 West and Lamington Road in North Branch. raritanval.edu, michelle.edgar@raritanval.edu.
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

10 years after Sandy, the state remains as vulnerable as ever to nature’s fury

Jon Zois called the Princess Cottage home. The yellow two-story colonial on Raritan Bay had withstood hurricanes and powerful nor’easters for more than 150 years. But it would be no match for Superstorm Sandy. Literally ripped in half by the powerful winds and a catastrophic storm surge that battered and scoured New Jersey a decade ago in October 2012, the house on Front Street in Union Beach would become an iconic symbol of the destruction caused by Sandy.
UNION BEACH, NJ
Daily Voice

Pedestrian Struck In South Jersey

A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in Gloucester County, authorities said. The crash occurred at about noon on Wednesday, Oct. 26 on Route 322 westbound near Meetinghouse Road in Woolwich Township, according to the New Jersey Department of Transportation website. All lanes were closed and detoured, 511nj.org reported. to...
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Powerball ticket worth $50K sold in Morris County

NEW JERSEY – Four New Jersey Lottery tickets matched four of the five white balls and the Power Ball drawn for the Monday, October 24, drawing winning the $50,000 second-tier prize. One of those tickets was purchased with Power Play, multiplying the prize to $200,000. Those tickets were sold...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
