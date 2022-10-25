Read full article on original website
This Small New Jersey Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.Travel MavenSea Bright, NJ
Holy 'Que Smokehouse Celebrates Second Anniversary With $2 Tacos and Cheesesteak SlidersMarilyn JohnsonBucks County, PA
Red Bank's Halloween Queen Maria Molino Holds Her Crown For Another Year... Here's WhyBridget MulroyRed Bank, NJ
The True Story Behind Netflix's 'The Watcher' Took Place In Westfield, NJBridget MulroyWestfield, NJ
Woman Dead, Body Found in a bin, in a driveway to a home in Staten Island New YorkBLOCK WORK MEDIAStaten Island, NY
Field Hockey: Phillipsburg hands No. 8 Northern Highlands 1st loss
Sammy Helman had a goal and an assist to lead Phillipsburg to a 3-2 win over Northern Highlands, No. 8 in the NJ.com Top 20, in Phillipsburg. It marked the first loss of the season for Northern Highlands (16-1), which had just defeated Lakeland, 1-0, 24 hours earlier. Gracie Merrick...
Girls Soccer: North Jersey, Section 2, Group 4 First Round recaps for Oct. 26
Annie Clapp scored two second half goals and had an assist in the first half to lift 12th-seeded Bridgewater-Raritan to a 4-1 victory over fifth-seeded Bayonne in the first round of the North Jersey, Section 2, Group 4 tournament in Bayonne. Clapp assisted on Kaelyn Corbitt’s goal which gave Bridgewater-Raritan...
Girls volleyball: Results, links and scoreboards for Thursday, Oct. 27
No. 12 Hunterdon Central vs. Bridgewater-Raritan, 5:30. Notre Dame (17-5) vs. Lawrenceville (10-6) at Lawrenceville Prep, 5:30pm. Lodi Immaculate (19-2) at Northern Highlands (10-12), 4pm. Westwood (10-12) at Emerson Boro (19-3), 4:15pm. Fair Lawn (17-5) vs. Paramus (12-8) at Paramus High School, 4:15pm. Saddle River Day (8-10) at Bergenfield (9-11),...
Seneca over Cinnaminson - Girls Soccer recap
Gabby Miller scored a second half goal to lead sixth-seeded Seneca past 11th-seeded Cinnaminson by a score of 1-0 in the first round of the South Group 2 Tournament in Tabernacle. Seneca (12-7) will face off against third-seeded Middle Township in the quarterfinals on Saturday. Maddy Schwartz assisted Miller’s goal,...
Girls Volleyball: No. 18 Old Bridge takes down Monroe in GMCT championship (PHOTOS)
Top-seeded Old Bridge, No. 18 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated second-seeded Monroe in straight-sets, 25-21, 25-11, in the final round of the Greater Middlesex Conference Tournament in Matawan. Leena Tran and Malina Sullivan both recorded nine kills in the victory while Victoria Nazarova had six and Abigail Jazmin notched...
Raiders outduel Pingry to win first Somerset County championship since 2015
Fresh off winning its first Skyland Conference championship in nine years earlier this month, the Hillsborough High School girls cross-country team added more gold to its 2022 ledger on Oct. 20 at the Somerset County Championships that were held at Pleasant Valley Park in Basking Ridge. Coach Richard Refi watched...
South Jersey Times football picks, Week 9
It seems like just yesterday that several local teams were headed to Ocean City for the season-opening Battle at the Beach, but playoff football is already upon us. The quest for sectional titles — along with the first true state championships for public schools in New Jersey history — begins in earnest this weekend.
theridernews.com
A dream becomes reality for Princeton native
Princeton High School and Rider are just a 15-minute drive from one another. With both Rider and Princeton University in the area, both athletics programs scout their own area for prospective high school athletes that want to play at the Division I level. Yet, a student-athlete who scored 1,000 career...
Seton Hall’s Tray Jackson vows to make big jump in senior season
When Seton Hall was picked seventh in the Big East preseason poll, it upset some members of the team. But senior forward Tray Jackson found motivation in it. “Absolutely, I love being an underdog and proving what we’re capable of,” the 6-foot-10 senior forward from Detroit said this week at the team’s media day.
Beach Haven NJ Lottery Player Scores $200,000 Winning Ticket
As the Powerball game jackpot continues to grow in New Jersey and elsewhere - it's currently at $700 Million - there's a very happy lottery player who bought a winning ticket in Ocean County. New Jersey Lottery officials say a winning ticket from the Monday, October 24 drawing is worth...
Rutgers’ Aaron Young could see role grow vs. Minnesota as he approaches end of long recovery
It was a forgettable play on an overlooked assignment, but when Aaron Young took the field on Rutgers’ punt-block unit against Indiana last Saturday, it officially marked the end of his long journey back to the field. The snap marked the Scarlet Knights running back’s first appearance in a...
Rutgers football announces 2023 schedule
Rutgers football has announced its full schedule for the 2023 season, which includes a season opener against Northwestern, part of three straight home games.
roi-nj.com
Montclair State, Bloomfield announce agreement to merge
Montclair State University and Bloomfield College will sign an agreement to merge and create “Bloomfield College of Montclair State University,” the two schools announced Wednesday. The schools’ boards of trustees have authorized the presidents of both institutions to sign an agreement and plan of merger, according to a...
What’s happening in the Hunterdon area this weekend and beyond (Oct. 28-Nov. 3)
WHAT’S GOING ON? Here is a small sample of area happenings you may want to check out in the coming days. BRANCHBURG “The Light from the Yellow Star,” Institute for Holocaust and Genocide Studies exhibit of works by 60 students inspired by Robert Fisch’s book, through Dec. 31. Raritan Valley Community College, Route 28 West and Lamington Road in North Branch. raritanval.edu, michelle.edgar@raritanval.edu.
Rutgers vs. Minnesota picks, predictions: Will huge underdog Scarlet Knights pull off road upset?
Rutgers and Minnesota have the same record, share similar strengths and are led by coaching staffs that are very familiar with one another, but the home side is still significantly favored to win their upcoming meeting. The Golden Gophers (4-3, 1-2) are 14.5-point favorites over the Scarlet Knights (4-3, 1-3)...
10 years after Sandy, the state remains as vulnerable as ever to nature’s fury
Jon Zois called the Princess Cottage home. The yellow two-story colonial on Raritan Bay had withstood hurricanes and powerful nor’easters for more than 150 years. But it would be no match for Superstorm Sandy. Literally ripped in half by the powerful winds and a catastrophic storm surge that battered and scoured New Jersey a decade ago in October 2012, the house on Front Street in Union Beach would become an iconic symbol of the destruction caused by Sandy.
Pedestrian Struck In South Jersey
A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in Gloucester County, authorities said. The crash occurred at about noon on Wednesday, Oct. 26 on Route 322 westbound near Meetinghouse Road in Woolwich Township, according to the New Jersey Department of Transportation website. All lanes were closed and detoured, 511nj.org reported. to...
How Rutgers Reemerged As an Iconic College Hoops Venue
The RAC has been long known for its unusual architecture. Nowadays, it’s back to also being a fearsome advantage.
Hard working New Jersey guy needs your help
This time of year we all have to be careful of deer darting out in front of our cars. It can do a lot of damage and even cause serious injury. If you're on a motorcycle, all bets are off. You're more than likely going to be seriously hurt. That's...
wrnjradio.com
Powerball ticket worth $50K sold in Morris County
NEW JERSEY – Four New Jersey Lottery tickets matched four of the five white balls and the Power Ball drawn for the Monday, October 24, drawing winning the $50,000 second-tier prize. One of those tickets was purchased with Power Play, multiplying the prize to $200,000. Those tickets were sold...
