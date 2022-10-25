ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

AmericanWomenUniteAgainstOppression
2d ago

Thank goodness for mail in ballots. With people traveling for work, vacations, and being unable to get to the precincts due to no transportation, health problems, etc, this process is a godsend. Just remember to follow all the instructions to ensure your vote is counted, including dates and signatures. 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸

MSNBC

Everything I learned after spending a day with abortion canvassers in Pennsylvania

Last Thursday, I spent the day in the Pittsburgh suburb of Braddock, Pennsylvania. But I wasn’t briefing the media on Air Force One in advance of campaign events with President Joe Biden and Democratic Senate hopeful (and longtime Braddock mayor) John Fetterman. I was walking block to block with a group of women, canvassing for Planned Parenthood.
BRADDOCK, PA
pghcitypaper.com

Pennsylvania General Election 2022: Ballot questions explained

Ballot questions can present challenges for voters seeing them for the first time on election day. Often full of confusing legal language, the questions deserve time and consideration ahead of Election Day. This year all Allegheny County residents will be asked whether they believe county council members should be allowed to retain their seats while running for other offices. Wilkinsburg residents will also be asked whether they want to establish a home rule study commission.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
pghcitypaper.com

Pennsylvania Governor: Josh Shapiro vs. Doug Mastriano

Pennsylvania’s governor leads the executive branch of the state government. The governor can veto bills passed by the General Assembly, requiring a two-third majority to override. The governor also staffs state agencies. Current Gov. Tom Wolf, a Democrat, has reached his term limit and is not eligible to seek re-election.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

PA Senate unanimously passes drivers license reform bill

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania State Senate held a vote Tuesday for House Bill 987 and it passed unanimously 49-0. The Pennsylvania State Senate released a public statement announcing the passage of House Bill 987. House Bill 987 aims to provide retroactive relief for citizens of the commonwealth whose licenses were suspended for non-driving […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WGAL

Fetterman, Oz debate recap

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Republican Mehmet Oz and Democrat John Fetterman debated on Tuesday night as the two face off for Pennsylvania's open U.S. Senate seat. Fetterman struggled at times to explain his positions and spoke haltingly throughout the highly anticipated debate. In the opening minutes, Fetterman addressed what he called the "elephant in the room": the stroke he suffered five months ago.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

2022 General Election Guide: Information For Pennsylvania Voters

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pennsylvania voters head to the polls Tuesday, Nov. 8, to cast their ballots in the state's General Election. There are a lot of big races this year, so here is the information you need to know to navigate the voting process.On Election Day, the polls are open in Pennsylvania from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Anyone in line by 8 p.m. will be allowed to cast their vote. Mail-in and absentee ballots must be received by your county election office by 8 p.m. (postmarks are not enough).If you are headed to the polls, look below for more...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
pghcitypaper.com

Pennsylvania Lieutenant Governor: Austin Davis vs. Carrie DelRosso

The lieutenant governor steps in if the governor can't complete the term, presides over the state Senate and chairs the Board of Pardons. Incumbent Lt. Gov. John Fetterman (D-Braddock) is not seeking re-election and is currently running for U.S. Senate. Third Party Candidates: The following third-party candidates will also appear...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

Voting by mail? Don’t delay in dropping ballot in mailbox, Pa. election official advises

Voters who intend to cast their ballot by mail for the Nov. 8 election are urged to drop it in a mailbox to send to their county election office at least a week in advance. Acting Secretary of State Leigh Chapman said she has heard reports of mail delays through the U.S. Postal Service, raising some concerns about whether mailed ballots will arrive in time to be counted.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PublicSource

Election Guide 2022: One issue looms large in PA voting

Pittsburgh City Paper compiled this voters’ guide to the 2022 General Election, featuring key races and issues on this year's ballot. The post Election Guide 2022: One issue looms large in PA voting appeared first on PublicSource. PublicSource is a nonprofit news organization serving the Pittsburgh region. Visit www.publicsource.org to read more.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WITF

Pa. Republican candidates are dodging the press and ditching debates. What does that mean for democracy?

Republican Doug Mastriano wants to govern the fifth-most populous state in the country. But his campaign is a black box. The state senator is largely ignoring requests for comments from the press and is refusing to participate in a traditional debate unless it is moderated by a former Trump Administration aide. However, Mastriano’s unorthodox campaign strategy isn’t so unorthodox.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

