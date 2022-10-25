Pontiac, October 25 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Pontiac.
The Frankenmuth High School soccer team will have a game with Imlay City High School on October 25, 2022, 14:30:00.
Frankenmuth High School
Imlay City High School
October 25, 2022
14:30:00
2022 MHSAA Boys Soccer Playoffs
The Detroit Country Day High School soccer team will have a game with Powers Catholic High School on October 25, 2022, 16:30:00.
Detroit Country Day High School
Powers Catholic High School
October 25, 2022
16:30:00
2022 MHSAA Boys Soccer Playoffs
