Pontiac, October 25 High School ⚽ Game Notice

If you have heard of Detroit rap, you probably know of Big Sean, Eminem, and maybe even Trick Trick, but what about Pontiac’s own rising artist, Big Norb? While he hasn’t been on your radar just yet, that could soon be changing. In just two weeks since being recognized by DaHubDetroit and DetroitRapNews, Big Norb has already gained over 10,000 followers and has received over 11,000 streams for his single Onna Bible on the popular music streaming platform Youtube.

