ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pontiac, MI

Pontiac, October 25 High School ⚽ Game Notice

High School Soccer PRO
High School Soccer PRO
 2 days ago

There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Pontiac.

The Frankenmuth High School soccer team will have a game with Imlay City High School on October 25, 2022, 14:30:00.

Frankenmuth High School
Imlay City High School
October 25, 2022
14:30:00
2022 MHSAA Boys Soccer Playoffs

The Detroit Country Day High School soccer team will have a game with Powers Catholic High School on October 25, 2022, 16:30:00.

Detroit Country Day High School
Powers Catholic High School
October 25, 2022
16:30:00
2022 MHSAA Boys Soccer Playoffs

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox2detroit.com

VIDEO: Detroit bus driver brawls with 7th grader

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A Detroit bus driver has been suspended after a video was recorded that showed the driver getting into a brawl with a 7th-grade student all because the girl wouldn't sit down. The shocking video was recorded Tuesday on a bus in Detroit and was confirmed with...
DETROIT, MI
Chalkbeat

Detroit school district looks to sell Cooley High School to local nonprofit

After years of weighing the future of the vacated site of Cooley High School, Detroit school district officials have landed on a new owner they believe will revive the blighted yet historic building. The Detroit Public Schools Community District is poised to sell Cooley to local nonprofit Life Remodeled for $400,000. During a meeting held by the school board’s academic committee Monday afternoon, where the potential sale was first introduced, Superintendent Nikolai...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Plymouth-Canton schools educator named 2023 Michigan Superintendent of the Year

(CBS DETROIT) - Monica L. Merritt, superintendent of the Plymouth-Canton Community Schools (P-CCS) was named the 2023 Michigan Superintendent of the Year.Michigan Association of Superintendents & Administrators (MASA), gives this award out annually and the winner is selected by a panel of education stakeholders. The award is presented to a superintendent in the state who shows continuous dedication to enhancing the lives of their students and the overall community. As a part of the award, sponsor Michigan Virtual, will donate a $1,000 student scholarship in her honor. "In her time at Plymouth-Canton, Dr. Merritt has shown her commitment to students, staff,...
MICHIGAN STATE
WWJ News Radio

Novi High School under a Shelter-In-Place

In a statement to families, Superintendent Ben Mainka wrote: “…recently, administrators at NHS became aware of concerning language in a bathroom stall. In an abundance of caution, the building immediately went into a Shelter-In-Place.”
NOVI, MI
The Oakland Press

Another school threat found in South Lyon-area school, leads to lock-down

South Lyon High School was locked down Tuesday in response to a reported threat of a school shooting — the second such threat this month in the school district. The threat was written on a second-floor bathroom wall, claiming someone was “Gonna shoot the school up today.” It was found to be non-credible after the school was extensively searched, according to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
US 103.1

Ex-Detroit Piston Asking $3.5 Million For Bloomfield Hills Home

If you are in the market for a Bloomfield Hills, Michigan home priced at just over $3 million, you are in luck. In August of 2021, signed a three-year deal with the Detroit Pistons worth $37 million. Fast forward to September 2022, and Kelly Olynyk was traded to the Utah Jazz. The center (I know he plays center because I Googled it) has since put his gorgeous lakefront home on the market for $3.5 million. Still interested? Your payment and or mortgage would be roughly $24,443 per month.
BLOOMFIELD HILLS, MI
The Oakland Press

Students lead town hall meeting in Pontiac

A campaign to reduce violence in Pontiac includes youth recreation, mentoring and jobs. On Tuesday, some Pontiac officials attended a student-led town hall at the Arts and Technology Academy of Pontiac to find out what is – and isn’t – working. Kaino Phillips, president and CEO of...
PONTIAC, MI
24hip-hop.com

Big Norb is on fire! Pontiac artist racking up streams and followers

If you have heard of Detroit rap, you probably know of Big Sean, Eminem, and maybe even Trick Trick, but what about Pontiac’s own rising artist, Big Norb? While he hasn’t been on your radar just yet, that could soon be changing. In just two weeks since being recognized by DaHubDetroit and DetroitRapNews, Big Norb has already gained over 10,000 followers and has received over 11,000 streams for his single Onna Bible on the popular music streaming platform Youtube.
PONTIAC, MI
HometownLife.com

Amazon opens delivery station in Canton, its 4th facility in west Wayne, Oakland counties

The opening of a new Amazon delivery station marks another step in the development future of Canton Township. The new building, spanning more than 180,000 square feet along Michigan Avenue between Beck and Denton roads, employs hundreds sorting through packages and prepping them to head out to the doorsteps of customers. It's a step township supervisor Anne Marie Graham-Hudak said is one to keep pushing the township into the future.
CANTON, MI
fox2detroit.com

Wyandotte vigil held for Downriver CMU freshman killed in car crash

WYANDOTTE, Mich. (FOX 2) - From red balloons to red plaid shirts, several high school friends showed up in Amanda Grace Kish’s favorite color along the Wyandotte waterfront - honoring a life cut short last weekend. "I don’t know where we’ll go from here," said Sue Geftos, her cousin....
WYANDOTTE, MI
fox2detroit.com

SUV struck 10 times in Southfield Freeway shooting in Detroit

DETROIT (FOX 2) - The driver of an SUV was shot at several times while traveling on the Southfield Freeway in Detroit early Thursday morning. State police got a call from the Detroit Regional Command Center after they were contacted about a shooting that happened on the freeway around 12:40 a.m.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Novi High School sheltering in place after "concerning language" found in bathroom

NOVI, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Students at Novi High School were instructed to shelter in place after "concerning language" was found in a bathroom stall, school officials said on Wednesday."In an abundance of caution, the building immediately went into Shelter In Place, which means the classrooms are locked and instruction continues," Superintendent Ben Mainka said in a statement.Mainka said students' backpacks and bags would be checked. 
NOVI, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Compuware could leave downtown Detroit for Southfield

The downtown Detroit building formerly known as the Compuware Building could lose its original occupant: Compuware. The mainframe computer software company, known since 2020 as BMC Compuware, has been looking to leave One Campus Martius — the former "Compuware Building," according to a news media report. The company is said to have signed a lease for about 10,000 square feet in the Southfield Town Center complex of office towers, according to a source the Free Press spoke with who is familiar with the matter.
DETROIT, MI
High School Soccer PRO

High School Soccer PRO

Mountain View, CA
5K+
Followers
11K+
Post
438K+
Views
ABOUT

High school soccer game info

Comments / 0

Community Policy