NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady's Ex-Girlfriend News
Tom Brady's ex-girlfriend, Bridget Moynahan, shared a cryptic message about relationships amid the divorce rumors. Moynahan, who dated Brady before he married Gisele Bundchen, shared a cryptic quote about relationships on her social media pages. “Not everything is meant to be mended. Not all relationships are meant to last a...
NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Ezekiel Elliott News
On Wednesday afternoon, the Dallas Cowboys received some bad news about running back Ezekiel Elliott. Following a tough game against the Detroit Lions, Elliott missed practice today. However, that was just the beginning of the bad news. According to a new report, Elliott is dealing with a sprained MCL and a thigh contusion.
Troy Aikman makes his feelings on Mac Jones very clear
Just how good of a quarterback can Mac Jones become? That’s a question many, including the New England Patriots, are wondering. Troy Aikman though seems pretty convinced about Jones’ ability. Aikman was the analyst for the “Monday Night Football” game between Jones’ Patriots and the Chicago Bears in...
NBC Sports
Bailey Zappe's comment about Patriots' play-calling is telling
The New England Patriots' quarterback situation is complicated -- in part, perhaps, because Bailey Zappe likes to keep things simple. The rookie QB led the Patriots to back-to-back blowout wins in Weeks 5 and 6 and replaced starter Mac Jones after just three offensive series in Monday night's loss to the Chicago Bears. While Zappe faltered in the second half Monday, the fact that New England turned to him so quickly (assuming Jones' benching wasn't injury-related) shows the team has real faith in him.
Zach Ertz gave teammate JJ Watt fitting baby gift
JJ Watt and his wife Kealia are expecting their first child sometime soon. The two received a pretty fitting baby gift from one of JJ’s teammates. Arizona Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz and his wife Julie had a baby in August whom they named Madden. According to what was reported during the Cardinals’ game on “Thursday Night Football,” The Ertz family gave the Watts a custom baby outfit.
thecomeback.com
Roquan Smith gets very emotional after huge Bears trade
As the NFL’s Nov. 1 trade deadline nears, there is a lot of movement around the league, including a few blockbuster moves as postseason contenders try to pull away from the pack and teams at the bottom of the standings trade away their assets to try and rebuild for the future. But as players move from team to team, sometimes there is a reminder that the players are still human, just like Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith gave us on Wednesday afternoon.
profootballnetwork.com
NFL Week 8 Predictions and Picks Against the Spread: Assessing Injury Impacts for Breece Hall, DK Metcalf, Ryan Tannehill, and Others
We went 8-5 on both point spreads and moneylines in Week 7. Here’s an early look at our NFL Week 8 predictions and picks for all 15 games, with the Chiefs and Chargers on byes. The following betting odds are for picks against the spread, as well as moneylines based on DraftKings Sportsbook.
Chiefs reveal secret weapon to team chemistry that Kyler Murray is going to hate
The Kansas City Chiefs have revealed their secret weapon to improving team chemistry, and it’s one that took a jab at Kyler Murray. The Kansas City Chiefs have revealed their secret weapon to improving team chemistry, and it’s one that took a jab at Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray.
NBC Sports
Matt Eberflus: Mike Pennel was “totally in the wrong” for hit that led to ejection
Bears defensive lineman Mike Pennel was ejected on Monday night for a blindside block on Patriots center David Andrews, and afterward Pennel’s coach made no excuses for him. “I saw it. Yeah. Totally in the wrong,” Eberflus said, via NBCSportsBoston.com. “He should not do that. And I told him right afterward. And that’s not what we teach. We don’t teach that. It’s not good football.”
NBC Sports
Meyers gives brutally honest take on Jones being pulled early
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones made his long-awaited return to game action Monday night against the Chicago Bears, but he barely lasted more than a quarter before being replaced by backup Bailey Zappe. The Patriots' first two offensive possessions ended with punts, and the third one came to a...
NBC Sports
Colts plan to start Sam Ehlinger at QB for rest of season
The Colts will have a new quarterback this week. Head coach Frank Reich announced that Sam Ehlinger will start for the Colts in Sunday’s home game against the Commanders. Reich also said that Matt Ryan has a a Grade 2 shoulder separation that will keep him from practicing or playing this week, but he made it clear that the decision to go to Ehlinger was not because of Ryan’s injury.
‘Around the Second Week of Camp’: Marvin Jones Quickly Realized Urban Meyer Was a Mistake
The longtime collegiate coach embarked on an NFL rollercoaster, one mired with controversy and ineptitude.
ESPN
NFL: Refs weren't seeking Buccaneers WR Mike Evans' autograph
A postgame interaction between two game officials and Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver Mike Evans did not involve a request for an autograph, the NFL said in a statement Tuesday. Following the Buccaneers' 21-3 loss Sunday to the Carolina Panthers, 1340 AM Fox Sports captured video of side judge Jeff Lamberth and line judge Tripp Sutter calling Evans' name. Evans then wrote something on a card they handed him.
NFL
NFL Power Rankings, Week 8: Cowboys hit top five; Packers' plunge continues into bottom half of league
Week 6 will forever be remembered as the Sunday that broke the NFL Power Rankings. Week 7 was about picking up the pieces. The Eagles and Bills, each idle, remain the cream of the crop. The Chiefs' resounding victory in San Francisco further entrenched Andy Reid's team among the Big Three. The Cowboys won with Dak Prescott, mercifully stabilizing the top four.
NBC Sports
Coleman release opens 49ers roster spot as Verrett decision looms
The 49ers made a timely roster move Tuesday with the release of running back Tevin Coleman, freeing up roster space to potentially activate cornerback Jason Verrett. After spending the 2019 and 2020 NFL seasons with the 49ers, Coleman played for the New York Jets last season before signing to San Francisco's practice squad on Sept. 21 of this year.
NBC Sports
Young recalls tough decision to turn down 49ers coaching job
Kyle Shanahan nearly added a future Hall of Famer to his coaching staff when he took over as head coach of the 49ers in 2017. In speaking with 49ers radio play-by-play announcer Greg Papa in last week's edition of "49ers Game Plan," Shanahan revealed that he tried to hire former defensive lineman Bryant Young to his coaching staff before the future Hall of Famer became the Atlanta Falcon's defensive line coach in 2017.
Chargers Place CB J.C. Jackson on Injured Reserve, Sign OLB Jeremiah Attaochu
The Chargers have announced two roster moves.
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 8: Commanders will cover, early best bets
It’s never too early to look ahead to another NFL Sunday. This week, I'm going with one NFC South team to bounce back and an NFC East squad to cover two consecutive weekends. Here are my early best bets on two games on the Week 8 slate (odds via...
NBC Sports
49ers injury update: Verrett activated, Deebo doesn't practice
SANTA CLARA -- The 49ers on Wednesday activated cornerback Jason Verrett from the physically unable to perform list. The roster move keeps alive the possibility Verrett could make a contribution this season. “(I’m) not ruling out this week,” 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said. “(We’ll) wait to see how he practices...
James Robinson rips Jaguars, Doug Pederson on first day with Jets
Newly acquired Jets running back James Robinson seems to be saying good riddance to the team that gave him his first opportunity in the NFL.
