WKRG News 5

Palmer’s Toyota Coach of the Week: Eric Collier, Theodore

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Congratulations to Theodore High School head coach Eric Collier for winning Palmer’s Toyota Coach of the Week for the 10th week of Friday Night Football Fever! Coach Collier led No.3-ranked Theodore Bobcats to a huge win over No. 1-ranked Saraland in our Game of the Week last Friday, 27-26. Theodore improved to 9-0 on the […]
THEODORE, AL
Atmore Advance

Tate High School to dedicate football field in honor of Atmore native

Tate High School will dedicate its football field to Atmore native and legendary coach Carl Madison this Friday night, according to officials. The event is slated to begin on the field at 6:45 p.m. this Friday, just prior to the Aggies taking on Escambia High School at 7. Madison is...
ATMORE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

5th Annual Passion for Prichard Prep Tailgate Dinner

The following information was provided by event organizers:. 5th Annual Passion for Prichard Prep Tailgate Dinner. Pre-game Meet and Greet Happy Hour, 5 pm to 6 pm. This is a football-themed event with BBQ, cocktails, entertainment, and great conversation! Each year features a panel of football personalities, former players, and affiliates, entertaining us with some of their favorite football stories! It’s November, so we’re going to talk about the biggest game of the year, the Iron Bowl. We have a talented panel. You’ll truly get some credible analysis of players, games, and predictions. Jim Nagy, a former recruiter for the Seattle Seahawks and currently the Executive Director of Senior Bowl. Taylor Zarzour, a Mobile native and St. Paul’s graduate, will be the master of ceremonies and moderator. He currently works at ESPN as a play-by-play commentator for college football.
PRICHARD, AL
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in Alabama

If you live in Alabama and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing seafood restaurants in Alabama that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
ALABAMA STATE
WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile mourning the loss of the “Meat Boss” Benny Chinnis

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile is mourning the Meat Boss. The restaurant announced Monday that its owner, Benny Chinnis lost his battle with cancer. His wife Dara described him as hard-working with a big heart. “He was huge. Just larger than life. He was very giving. He was a friend...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Fugitive surrenders to U.S. Marshals 2 days after WKRG feature

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — This week’s United States Marshals Service South Alabama Warrants Squad Fugitive of the Week has surrendered after “he saw his profile on WKRG” two days prior, Oct. 24. Devin Gales turned himself into the S.A.W.S Wednesday. Gales was wanted for felon in possession of a firearm. WKRG News 5 has teamed […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

The Gulf Coast Challenge will be stepping in to Mobile in November

Where can you find a College and Career Fair, parades, luncheons, concerts, a Mardi Gras Fest, a Greek Stroll Exhibition, great football, Coach Prime and more? It’s not the Magic City Classic, but it’s something better, as The Gulf Coast Challenge is coming to Mobile from November 9th through the 12th! The Gulf Coast Challenge […]
MOBILE, AL
AL.com

6 places to start your gumbo quest in Lower Alabama

It’s rarely a bad time for a cup of gumbo, but somehow a hint of fall weather makes it perfect. If you’re ready to address that craving, here are six fine places to get started in the Mobile area. Obviously there are scores of places in coastal Alabama...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

UPDATE: 10-year-old Saraland girl undergoes 2nd major brain surgery

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) —  Resilient is the only way to describe 10-year-old Tinyla Kitchen as she has undergone her second major brain surgery within the past two years. Kitchen was diagnosed with Rasmussen’s Encephalitis, a rare condition that damages certain parts of the brain and causes seizures. Kitchen underwent surgery on Thursday to have the […]
SARALAND, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Gulf Coast Spotlight: Fairhope Brewing Company Pet Adoption and Beer Release

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - This Sunday, October 30, Fairhope Brewing is hosting its annual pet adoption in celebration of the release of our Rescue Dog Red Ale. This is our 10th year releasing the beer and we decided to do some thing a little bit different. We had a contest this summer on social media and let our fans nominate their rescue dogs to be featured on the limited edition can. We had more than 400 entries. Forrest, a rescue from Daphne, with a hilarious story, was our winner with the most votes on social media, and he couldn’t be cuter.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Chickasaw officer injured at I-65 Walmart: Mobile police

UPDATE (4:51 p.m.): Two people have been arrested in regard to this incident. Jarvis Johnson and Jakylia Lloyd were arrested and charged with assault and resisting arrest. UPDATE (2:56 p.m.): Officials have confirmed the officer injured was an off-duty Chickasaw officer. Previously, we said it was a Mobile officer but we have updated the story. […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Man stabbed in the abdomen: Pensacola Police

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Pensacola Police Department said their officers are investigating after a man was stabbed in the abdomen Tuesday night. Officers said the man was stabbed on North Palafox Street, near East Jordan Street. The man is conscious and alert. Officers said the stabbing happened just after 7:30 p.m.
PENSACOLA, FL

