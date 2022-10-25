Read full article on original website
Head to Wales West RV Park Pumpkin Patch Express and Scary Night Train for some Halloween funAna KimberSilverhill, AL
3 Great Seafood Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Man Claiming to be Police Assaults Loxley WomanAna KimberLoxley, AL
Alabama witness says UFO may have reset vehicle radio to Christian stationRoger MarshMobile, AL
The Blind Tiger slated to open early 2023 at the Fairhope PierAna KimberFairhope, AL
Watch: Rings lost during Mardi Gras parade found six years later
A former high school football star who lost two championship rings during a Mardi Gras parade was reunited with his lost items when they were found by a man using a metal detector six years later.
Palmer’s Toyota Coach of the Week: Eric Collier, Theodore
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Congratulations to Theodore High School head coach Eric Collier for winning Palmer’s Toyota Coach of the Week for the 10th week of Friday Night Football Fever! Coach Collier led No.3-ranked Theodore Bobcats to a huge win over No. 1-ranked Saraland in our Game of the Week last Friday, 27-26. Theodore improved to 9-0 on the […]
Atmore Advance
Tate High School to dedicate football field in honor of Atmore native
Tate High School will dedicate its football field to Atmore native and legendary coach Carl Madison this Friday night, according to officials. The event is slated to begin on the field at 6:45 p.m. this Friday, just prior to the Aggies taking on Escambia High School at 7. Madison is...
WALA-TV FOX10
5th Annual Passion for Prichard Prep Tailgate Dinner
The following information was provided by event organizers:. 5th Annual Passion for Prichard Prep Tailgate Dinner. Pre-game Meet and Greet Happy Hour, 5 pm to 6 pm. This is a football-themed event with BBQ, cocktails, entertainment, and great conversation! Each year features a panel of football personalities, former players, and affiliates, entertaining us with some of their favorite football stories! It’s November, so we’re going to talk about the biggest game of the year, the Iron Bowl. We have a talented panel. You’ll truly get some credible analysis of players, games, and predictions. Jim Nagy, a former recruiter for the Seattle Seahawks and currently the Executive Director of Senior Bowl. Taylor Zarzour, a Mobile native and St. Paul’s graduate, will be the master of ceremonies and moderator. He currently works at ESPN as a play-by-play commentator for college football.
3 Great Seafood Places in Alabama
If you live in Alabama and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing seafood restaurants in Alabama that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile mourning the loss of the “Meat Boss” Benny Chinnis
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile is mourning the Meat Boss. The restaurant announced Monday that its owner, Benny Chinnis lost his battle with cancer. His wife Dara described him as hard-working with a big heart. “He was huge. Just larger than life. He was very giving. He was a friend...
WALA-TV FOX10
Saraland High School cuts the ribbon on new soccer and track & field complex
SARALAND, Ala. (WALA) - Saraland High School officially cut the ribbon Tuesday for its brand new soccer and track & field athletic complex. It was a great turnout and after speaking to the Superintendent, this is something that the school board and students are very excited about. “This gives me...
Fugitive surrenders to U.S. Marshals 2 days after WKRG feature
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — This week’s United States Marshals Service South Alabama Warrants Squad Fugitive of the Week has surrendered after “he saw his profile on WKRG” two days prior, Oct. 24. Devin Gales turned himself into the S.A.W.S Wednesday. Gales was wanted for felon in possession of a firearm. WKRG News 5 has teamed […]
The Gulf Coast Challenge will be stepping in to Mobile in November
Where can you find a College and Career Fair, parades, luncheons, concerts, a Mardi Gras Fest, a Greek Stroll Exhibition, great football, Coach Prime and more? It’s not the Magic City Classic, but it’s something better, as The Gulf Coast Challenge is coming to Mobile from November 9th through the 12th! The Gulf Coast Challenge […]
6 places to start your gumbo quest in Lower Alabama
It’s rarely a bad time for a cup of gumbo, but somehow a hint of fall weather makes it perfect. If you’re ready to address that craving, here are six fine places to get started in the Mobile area. Obviously there are scores of places in coastal Alabama...
WSFA
3-year-old takes on miniature form as Alabama State University drum major
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Friday was represent your favorite HBCU/ College Day at Eastern Shore Academy of Excellence in Fairhope. Three-year-old Kai had no question about who he wanted to represent. From the whistle down to the cape, Kai appeared to be an Alabama State University drum major in miniature...
UPDATE: 10-year-old Saraland girl undergoes 2nd major brain surgery
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Resilient is the only way to describe 10-year-old Tinyla Kitchen as she has undergone her second major brain surgery within the past two years. Kitchen was diagnosed with Rasmussen’s Encephalitis, a rare condition that damages certain parts of the brain and causes seizures. Kitchen underwent surgery on Thursday to have the […]
Friends carry legacy of beloved Mobile runner 1 month after tragedy, questions linger on crash
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — This Tuesday will mark one month since a beloved Mobile area runner was killed in a crash. 61-year-old Victor Birch’s vehicle collided head-on with another vehicle on Rangeline road on Sept. 25. From the large “Victor-y Lap” tribute run the week after he died, to a moment of silence at Bras […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Gulf Coast Spotlight: Fairhope Brewing Company Pet Adoption and Beer Release
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - This Sunday, October 30, Fairhope Brewing is hosting its annual pet adoption in celebration of the release of our Rescue Dog Red Ale. This is our 10th year releasing the beer and we decided to do some thing a little bit different. We had a contest this summer on social media and let our fans nominate their rescue dogs to be featured on the limited edition can. We had more than 400 entries. Forrest, a rescue from Daphne, with a hilarious story, was our winner with the most votes on social media, and he couldn’t be cuter.
Meat Boss BBQ founder passes away from cancer, public service set for Saturday
UPDATE (12:25 p.m.): A public funeral service for Benny Chinnis will be held at Cottage Hill Baptist Church on Saturday, Oct. 29 at 10:30 a.m., according to a Facebook post. Visitation begins at 9 a.m. followed by a graveside at Pine Crest Cemetery on Dauphin Island Parkway. The restaurant will be closed Saturday. You can […]
Mobile Sports Authority brings $14 million to Mobile economy since Oct. 2021
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Sports Authority, the sports tourism agency for Mobile, reported the organization generated $14.3 million for the economy during the fiscal year from Oct. 2021 to Sept. 2022. MSA “attracted, supported and/or hosted” 30 sports events during the most recent fiscal year. Of the 30 events, 22 sports were featured […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Renowned author and national ambassador visits Bay Minette Middle School
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Bay Minette Middle School students had a special guest stop by today. But he’s not just any guest-- he’s hailing from Washington, D.C.’s Library of Congress. Author and speaker Jason Reynolds brought a message of hope-- that every person has a story worth...
Chickasaw officer injured at I-65 Walmart: Mobile police
UPDATE (4:51 p.m.): Two people have been arrested in regard to this incident. Jarvis Johnson and Jakylia Lloyd were arrested and charged with assault and resisting arrest. UPDATE (2:56 p.m.): Officials have confirmed the officer injured was an off-duty Chickasaw officer. Previously, we said it was a Mobile officer but we have updated the story. […]
Pet of the Week: Scruffy terrier needs calm home and warm lap
Our Pet of the Week is a four-year-old terrier mix named Dolly.
Man stabbed in the abdomen: Pensacola Police
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Pensacola Police Department said their officers are investigating after a man was stabbed in the abdomen Tuesday night. Officers said the man was stabbed on North Palafox Street, near East Jordan Street. The man is conscious and alert. Officers said the stabbing happened just after 7:30 p.m.
