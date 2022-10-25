Read full article on original website
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD: Man shoots victim during argument
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A 59-year-old Theodore man faces a first-degree assault charge in connection with a shooting that wounded another man Tuesday, according to the Mobile Police Department. Officers responded to the 5000 block of Hunter Street around 2:42 p.m. Tuesday and discovered that the subject, identified as George...
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile Police: Looking for Rapper Turned Armed Robber
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Mobile Police tells FOX10 News Fugitive Files, a local rapper will have to face the music for using a gun to rob a woman. Take a good look at 19 year old Dennis Lamar III. He’s also known as “Den Den” to fans of his rap. Lamar and two women were trying to help another woman sell her Play Station 4, when the group decided to take a break at Rickarby Park on D-I-P. They got a pizza, but some time during lunch, investigators say Lamar became an armed robber, instead of a rapper. He pulled a gun on the woman, demanded the gaming console, and to empty her pockets. The woman complied, and Lamar, and the two women then drove off, leaving the victim in the park.
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile homeowner shoots burglar, police say
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man shot a burglar who was taking items from his house and detached garage on North Ann Street, police said Wednesday. The incident occurred in the 100 block at about 6:40 p.m. on Tuesday. According to police, the property owner pulled up to his house and saw a man coming out. He then tried to hold the burglar, but the thief got aggressive and charged the man, police said.
WALA-TV FOX10
UPDATE: Off-duty Chickasaw officer released from hospital following incident at I-65 Walmart
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - UPDATE: The officer injured in an incident Wednesday afternoon has been released from the hospital. The two suspects, 22-year-old Jakylia Lloyd and 48-year-old Jarvis Johnson have been released from metro jail after posting a $3,750 bond. Both will appear in court next month. Both are charged with resisting arrest and 2nd degree assault.
utv44.com
Loxley rapist on the loose, women take safety precautions
LOXLEY, Ala. (WPMI) — Loxley Police say a man beat and raped a 49-year-old woman who was home alone on County Road 68 Thursday morning. Investigators say the suspect had been watching the house and lured her to the door by yelling "police." With a dangerous predator on the loose, women say they're preparing themselves in case they're targeted next. Tonia, a friend of the victim, told us she installed surveillance cameras at her home and bought a gun.
WALA-TV FOX10
Former Fugitive Files suspect arrested again
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Larry Curry, a former FOX10 News Fugitive Files suspect, is back in jail. Curry was profiled back in the summer, which led to his arrest on a robbery charge. Curry was arrested Wednesday by the Mobile Police Department SWAT and U.S. Marshals on numerous charges, including...
utv44.com
Hunt for dangerous predator accused of raping Loxley woman continues
LOXLEY, Ala. (WPMI) — A 49-year-old Loxley woman says she woke up early Thursday morning to a man, who was wearing a badge, banging on her front door yelling "police." Investigators say he pushed his way in the door and beat and raped the woman in her home on County Road 68. Since the Loxley Police Department posted a sketch of the rape suspect Tuesday morning on its Facebook page, it's been shared more than 3,000 times with hundreds more commenting.
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD investigating shooting in connection with alleged burglary
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police are investigating a shooting in connection with an alleged burglary. The incident happened around 7 p.m. when officers responded to a burglary in progress on North Ann Street, near Springhill Avenue. According to the Mobile Police Department, The victim attempted to detain the subject...
WALA-TV FOX10
Caught in the Act: MPD seeking alleged thieves
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police are hoping the public can help identify suspects in several alleged thefts. In one scene outside a home on Gunn Road, a game camera capturing two alleged thieves walking in a yard and one of them is pushing a baby stroller. Mobile police say...
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD seeking answers in death of Rommie Odoms
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding out what happen the night Rommie Odoms died. Officers were called to Bayou Bend Apartments on Brill Road on Aug. 9 and found Odom unresponsive. Odoms was taken to the hospital where he...
Girlfriend of Chickasaw murder victim seeks answers, as MCSO searches for suspect
UPDATE (10:30 p.m.): Grace Nichols never thought she’d lose the love of her life, Tristan Bohanan… who was so unexpectedly, and so violently taken. “He was a very amazing person,” said Nichols. “Anybody who knew him was very lucky to know him… and he cared for everybody.” Bohannon leaves behind his three-year-old son and his four-week-old […]
Pensacola dentist found guilty of battery, sentencing begins Nov. 1: ECSO
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A jury found a Pensacola dentist guilty of battery Wednesday afternoon, according to the State Attorney’s Office. Since May 27, Dr. Charles Stamitoles has been arrested four times. Several employees and clients complained of “inappropriate conduct.” Stamitoles was convicting of slapping an employee on her back side and hugging her from […]
New law aims to slow catalytic converter thefts, 1st arrest in Baldwin County
A Foley man is in jail charged with possession of a "used or detached catalytic converter". It's the first arrest in Baldwin County under a new law that went into effect in June.
WALA-TV FOX10
Man shoots brother during argument, Mobile police say
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police continue to investigate after they say a man shot his brother early Sunday morning. Officers responded to the Montlimar Apartments, 1417 Azalea Road, around 12:10 a.m. and discovered that the victim’s brother shot him during an argument then fled the scene, according to authorities.
Man stabbed in the abdomen: Pensacola Police
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Pensacola Police Department said their officers are investigating after a man was stabbed in the abdomen Tuesday night. Officers said the man was stabbed on North Palafox Street, near East Jordan Street. The man is conscious and alert. Officers said the stabbing happened just after 7:30 p.m.
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD: Man found shot in vehicle
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police continue to investigate a shooting that happened late Friday night. Officers responded to Bellingrath Road and Will Casher Lane around 11:50 p.m. Friday in reference to a single-vehicle accident and discovered a victim inside the vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was...
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile County Sheriff’s Office looking for suspect in Chickasaw murder
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Eighteen-year-old Joseph Timmons is now wanted for a shocking crime last Friday. Investigators say Timmons is responsible for the murder of 25-year-old Triston Bohannon. The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office says Bohannon was killed in broad daylight at Paul Divine park in Chickasaw while children were playing nearby.
Woman injured after leading deputies on high-speed chase: ECSO
A woman was arrested Monday night for allegedly leading deputies on a high-speed chase.
Expired tag leads to fentanyl trafficking arrest in Florida
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Early Wednesday morning, a man was arrested for trafficking fentanyl after getting pulled over for an expired car tag, according to Escambia County Sheriff’s deputies. Jeremy Edward Byrd, 46, was charged with trafficking fentanyl, possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession […]
utv44.com
Mobile Police: Two drive-by shootings reported in one night, one injured
According to Mobile Police, two separate instances of a vehicle driving by and opening fire were reported in the same hour in Mobile Monday night. One person was hospitalized with injuries as a result. Shooting into an Occupied Vehicle. On Monday, October 24, 2022, at approximately 10:11 p.m., officers responded...
