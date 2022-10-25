ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deadline

‘Halloween Ends’ Director Explains Why Film Didn’t Focus On Laurie Strode & Michael Myers

By Armando Tinoco
Deadline
Deadline
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iq9Zg_0ilKtKbz00

The final film of the David Gordon Green Halloween reboot trilogy has fans of the franchise divided and the director of the slasher is explaining the creative decisions he made for Halloween Ends .

Some of the criticism that the horror flick received was that Laurie Strode and Michael Myers, played by Jamie Lee Curtis and James Jude Courtney, respectively, were not featured in what is supposed to be their final showdown after 44 years.

“We had to decide how we wanted to wrap up these characters. How do we want to make it not just a nice, neat bow on a franchise? Honestly, we never once considered making a Laurie and Michael movie,” Green told Movie Maker . “The concept that it should be a final showdown-type brawl never even crossed our minds. I wanted to see where it would go. I wanted one to win, one to die. But we were always more ambitious with that.”

Instead, Green said he did “what no one except us would do: make a love story.” Halloween Ends focuses on Laurie’s granddaughter Allyson, played by Andi Matichak , and Corey, played by Rohan Campbell . Corey is wrongfully accused of murdering a boy while he was babysitting him, which caused him trauma and become isolated by society.

“It’s our version of going out with a bang and opening our hearts to this community and these characters,” he added.

Green, later on, said that the premise of the film is to see the development of evil and “what a community that neglects the well-being of their own can unleash on themselves in a way that they didn’t intend. That’s something that’s fascinating and I think it happens all the time.”

Halloween Ends had an underwhelming first week and opened lowered than originally expected generating $41M at the box office in the U.S. where it was also released on Peacock day and date. In its second week, the horror film had an 80% drop at the box office only accumulating $8M over the weekend.

More from Deadline
Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Fox‘s ’Call Me Kat‘ Pauses Production Following Leslie Jordan’s Death; Mayim Bialik & Co-Stars React

Production on Fox’s Call Me Kat has been halted following the death of Leslie Jordan. Jordan, who portrayed Phil in the series since Season 1, completed work on a total of 9 episodes. Thursday night’s episode titled “Call Me Uncle Dad” will air as scheduled and will include an in-memorium. Jordan died in a single-car crash in Hollywood today. He was 67. According to the LAPD, a driver, likely suffering a medical emergency, drove a car into a wall at the intersection of Cahuenga Boulevard and Romaine Street around 9:45 a.m. today. “There aren’t words to convey the loss we are experiencing as...
Deadline

Matthew Perry Apologizes After “Keanu Reeves Walks Among Us” Statements In New Book Raise Eyebrows – Updated

UPDATED with latest: Matthew Perry has issued a statement to Deadline regarding his comments about Keanu Reeves, which raised some eyebrows earlier today. “I’m actually a big fan of Keanu,” Perry’s statement reads. “I just chose a random name, my mistake. I apologize. I should have used my own name instead.” The idea that Reeves’ name was picked at random seems odd. He is mentioned specifically in multiple passages in the book as an actor who “still walks among us” even as “the original thinkers like River Phoenix and Heath Ledger die.” Perry did not elaborate further. PREVIOUSLY at 3 p.m.: “Why...
Deadline

Garcelle Beauvais Comments On Jennifer Coolidge Wanting To Be A Part Of ‘The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills’

Could Jennifer Coolidge be the next star to hold a diamond as part of the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills? Garcelle Beauvais thinks the White Lotus star could use a signature maneuver to deal with the drama on the Bravo series. “She would be fantastic, we need some humor,” Beauvais said while guest co-hosting on The Talk. Beauvais remembered that Coolidge was on Legally Blonde and did the “bend and snap” move that Reese Witherspoon’s Elle Woods taught her character to get the attention of a man she had her eyes on. “She would bend and snap a b***h,” Beauvais...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Cinemablend

Halloween Ends Set Photo Shows Michael Myers Without His Mask

In 1978, John Carpenter’s Halloween kicked off the Golden Age of slasher films that would also give birth to franchises like Friday the 13th. Over 40 years later, the reign of Michael Myers has apparently concluded with Halloween Ends. The Shape has gone on many rampages over the years, with and without Jamie Lee Curtis’ Laurie Strode, but now that he’s hanging up his knife, the mask is going off too.
ohmymag.co.uk

Netflix's new releases in October: Here are 4 movies you shouldn't miss

It’s that time of the year again. Spooky season is officially here as we crawl into the second week of October. With shorter days, longer nights, and not to mention Halloween coming up, there is a lot of eeriness in the air. And Netflix is here to add to the general spookiness of the season.
Deadline

Andy Cohen Apologizes To Garcelle Beauvais Following ‘Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills’ Reunion Backlash

Andy Cohen is apologizing to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Garcelle Beauvais after the Bravo host received backlash from viewers. During the second part of the RHOBH reunion last week, Lisa Rinna admitted she was the one that threw Beauvais’ autobiographical book in the trash and not Erika Jayne, who had shared the moment on Instagram. While talking about the situation at the reunion, Cohen sidestepped Beauvais’ feelings about the memoir in the trash and instead made light of it by asking Rinna about her recycling habits. Fans of the reality series took to social media to call out Cohen,...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Deadline

Michael Kopsa Dies: ‘The X-Files’, ‘Stargate SG-1’ Actor Was 66

Michael Kopsa, a Canadian actor whose roles on hits and cult-favorites like The X-Files, Highlander, Smallville and Stargate SG-1 made him an immediately recognizable TV presence, died Sunday, Oct. 23, of complications from a brain tumor. He was 66. His death was announced on Twitter by his ex-wife, actor Lucia Frangione. “The great Michael Kopsa, my dear friend and the father of my child, Nora, passed away Oct. 23, 2022, of a brain tumor,” she wrote yesterday. “He was an incredible stage and screen actor, voice actor, carpenter, musician and painter. Most importantly, he was a loving and richly present father.” A...
Deadline

ABC Takes ‘The Parent Test’ Unscripted Series Based On Australian Format

ABC is comparing parenting styles in its upcoming unscripted series The Parent Test. The series, which will debut on December 15, will take a “provocative look at parenting” and explore different parenting styles from helicopter to child-led. The Parent Test will put 12 families under a series of stress tests and ask parents to share their perspective on hot-button topics so that each can understand how the other operates. Comedian Ali Wentworth will host, and parenting expert Dr. Adolph Brown will moderate. The Parent Test is based on Australian series Parental Guidance. It is produced in the U.S. by Eureka Productions. Executive...
Deadline

Niecy Nash-Betts Hires Traci Carter Holsey As Head Of Development For Her eOne-Based Banner

EXCLUSIVE: Niecy Nash-Betts, star of The Rookie: Feds, is staffing up her production banner. Nash-Betts has hired Traci Carter Holsey as her head of development for her first-look deal at eOne. It reunites Nash-Betts and Carter Holsey, who previously worked together on Yahoo! series Let’s Talk About Love, which was produced by Nash-Betts’ Chocolate Chicks (CC) Productions. The actor signed the first-look deal with eOne earlier this summer to produce scripted and unscripted content. Carter Holsey started her career at BET. She was a producer on OWN’s reality series Iyanla Fix My Life and has worked on non-scripted, talk and variety projects with Dave Chapelle,...
Deadline

James Cameron Takes Aim At Marvel, DC Characters: “They All Act Like They’re In College”

Add James Cameron to the list of elite filmmakers taking umbrage with today’s superhero films. The three-time Oscar winner critiqued the storytelling of Marvel and DC in an interview with The New York Times published on Tuesday. “When I look at these big, spectacular films — I’m looking at you, Marvel and DC — it doesn’t matter how old the characters are, they all act like they’re in college,” he said. “They have relationships, but they really don’t. They never hang up their spurs because of their kids. The things that really ground us and give us power, love, and a...
The Independent

37 horror movies that will actually scare you

For filmmakers, horror is one of the toughest genres to get right.Mastering a scare is something that only the most gifted of directors can manage, and there are a lot of films out that that fall very short when trying to terrify their audience.Those that do deliver, though, succeed with aplomb: John Carpenter, George Romero and Get Out director Jordan Peele to name but a few.For those on the hunt for scares, it can be quite hard out there, but fret no more – we’ve compiled the scariest horror films on offer, ranging from German Expressionist films from the...
Deadline

‘Will & Grace’ Actor Leslie Jordan Dies In Single-Car Accident At 67

Leslie Jordan, the actor who rose to fame on Will & Grace as the caustic Beverley Leslie, frenemy of Megan Mullally’s Karen Walker, died in a single-car crash in Hollywood today. He was 67. According to the LAPD, a driver, likely suffering a medical emergency, drove a car into a wall at the intersection of Cahuenga Boulevard and Romaine Street around 9:45 a.m. today. A statement on Jordan’s Instagram page reads, “The love and light that Leslie shared will never go out…” In addition to Will & Grace, Jordan appeared on TV in American Horror Story, Hearts Afire, Murphy Brown, Ugly Betty,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

IFC Films Buys Amy Redford’s YA Thriller ’What Comes Around’ – SFiFF

EXCLUSIVE: Deadline has learned that IFC Films has snapped up the North American rights to Amy Redford’s What Comes Around, which made its world premiere at TIFF under the title Roost. The movie will hit select theatres and VOD in February and stream exclusively on AMC+ in May 2023. The pic played to a packed house last week at the Santa Fe International Film Festival, where we caught the title. Grace Van Dien stars as a teenager, Anna, who befriends an online stranger (Kyle Gallner). Her mom Beth (Summer Phoenix) struggles to defend their new life as past is made present....
Deadline

‘Yellowstone’: Special Sneak Peek From Season 5 To Screen At AMC Theatres

UPDATE: With tickets rapidly selling out to the big screen sneak peek of Yellowstone season 5, AMC Theatres is adding encore showtimes on October 29 and 30 to meet demand. Fans will also get a first look at Tulsa King, Taylor Sheridan’s latest project that stars Sylvester Stallone. Tickets are currently on sale on the AMC website and mobile app. PREVIOUS, October 20: Yellowstone is headed to the big screen. MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios have partnered with AMC Theatres to give Dutton fans an exclusive sneak peek of season 5 before it returns to the Paramount Network. It will be available across more...
Deadline

‘Barbarian’s Georgina Campbell Joins Liam Neeson, Joe Keery In Sci-Fi Actioner ’Cold Storage’ From Studiocanal

EXCLUSIVE: Georgina Campbell (Barbarian) has signed on to star alongside Liam Neeson and Stranger Things‘ Joe Keery in the sci-fi actioner Cold Storage, based on the novel by David Koepp, which Jonny Campbell is directing for Studiocanal. The synopsis for Cold Storage is as follows: Several decades ago, a highly infectious, constantly mutating micro-organism — capable of extinction-level destruction — was contained in a military facility. In the present day, the military has sealed the facility’s lowest sublevel, selling the remaining space to a self-storage company. As temperatures rise underground, the micro-organism finds a way to escape — and if left...
Deadline

‘Young Sheldon’: Rachel Bay Jones & Will Sasso Join CBS Comedy As Recurring

EXCLUSIVE: Rachel Bay Jones and Will Sasso have joined Young Sheldon. The pair will have recurring guest roles on the current season of the CBS sitcom as the parents of Mandy (Emily Osment). Jones will play Audrey McCallister, Mandy’s domineering mother. She seems sweet, but is actually a force to be reckoned with both in her daughter’s life and in her marriage. She is unhappy with Mandy’s life choices (especially the one to have a baby with Georgie) and isn’t afraid to say so. Related Story 'So Help Me Todd' On CBS Ranks As Best Series Premiere So Far This Season; 'Ghosts'...
Deadline

Deadline

136K+
Followers
38K+
Post
61M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy