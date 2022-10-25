ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connor Hellebuyck, Jets blank Blues

Connor Hellebuyck made 25 saves for his 29th career shutout as the Winnipeg Jets defeated the visiting St. Louis Blues 4-0 on Monday.

Mark Scheifele, Sam Gagner, Morgan Barron and Cole Perfetti scored goals and Josh Morrissey had two assists for the Jets, who snapped a two-game losing streak.

Thomas Greiss stopped 39 of 42 shots for the Blues, who suffered their first loss after a 3-0 start to the season.

Each team put 13 shots on goal in the first 20 minutes of action while trading scoring chances, but the game remained scoreless.

Hellebuyck made several excellent saves, including one during a penalty kill on Ryan O’Reilly’s one-time blast off Jake Neighbours’ cross-ice pass.

The Jets finished the first period and started the second on a power play — and Pierre Luc-Dubois tested Greiss with three firm shots.

Scheifele put the Jets up 1-0 10:30 into the second period after the Blues left him alone in front of the net. Morrissey located him with a pass from the left point and Scheifele reached the puck around Greiss.

Josh Leivo attempted to even the score with a pair of wrist shots with just over six minutes left in the period, but Hellebuyck stopped him. Greiss responded to the saves with one of his own with 3:19 remaining on Kyle Connor’s wrister.

The Jets outshot the Blues 21-7 in the third period while sustaining relentless pressure. Greiss made two saves each on Connor and Scheifele in the first 4 1/2 minutes of the third period to keep the Blues within a goal.

But the Jets kept coming. Gagner made it 2-0 with 9:22 left by moving in through the right faceoff circle to convert Connor’s pass from behind the net.

Barron pushed the lead to 3-0 by driving to the goalmouth to bang in Adam Lowry’s centering pass. Perfetti scored an empty-net goal to make it 4-0.

