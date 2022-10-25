La Jolla Dental Boutique uses 'the newest and most advanced technology'

La Jolla Dental Boutique offers patients 3D technology to improve their smiles. (Elisabeth Frausto)

La Jolla Dental Boutique, a fixture in La Jolla run by husband-and-wife team Drs. Erez and Irene Nosrati, uses the latest technology to make the dental experience a pleasant one. To learn more about the practice, La Jolla Light posed the following questions to Irene Nosrati.

Q: When did your business start? Who founded it? What is its mission?

A: " We acquired our office in 2018, however it has been a dental practice from the early 60's. [It was] later acquired by Dr. Jacob Russell. It has always maintained private ownership and personalized care, which is a legacy we strive to continue. Our mission is to care for our patient’s overall health and wellbeing by providing an exceptional dental experience and by delivering the highest quality care with honesty and integrity."

Q: What services do you offer?

A: " We offer a full scope of routine and highly specialized and advanced dental services. We see patients of all ages for regular cleanings and check-ups and are able to provide all treatment necessary without having to send patients to multiple other offices. We also offer IV sedation for all our surgical and non-surgical procedures. Some of our more specialized services include Invisalign, veneers, dental implants, gum surgeries, and full smile makeovers. We are also now offering the new SinSational Smile in-office whitening system, which is the first true sensitivity-free whitening option, and our patients are loving it!"

Q: What makes La Jolla Dental Boutique unique compared with similar businesses?

A: " What makes us unique is the great combination of knowledge, skills, technology, and personalized care that we are able to offer. We only book appointments for one patient at a time, so you get our full attention and care. We have all the newest and most advanced technology, including CT scanner, 3D scanner, microscope, x-ray machine with lowest radiation available, intraoral cameras, and we only use top rated materials to provide aesthetic, long lasting results.

"We perform 3D guided dental implant placement and all of our dental implant and aesthetic treatment is pre-designed with 3D imaging software in cooperation with our patients to achieve the smile that they desire. Since we have both a cosmetic general dentist and a periodontist, we are able to create complex treatment options by planning together and providing treatment together for the most predictable, most aesthetic and healthy results."

Q: What's new recently with the business that you want everyone to know about?

A: "After COVID we are seeing so many more people are now returning to get their routine dental care and are looking to get their mouth in healthy shape. La Jolla has also significantly grown with many people moving to the area.

"Given the higher need for additional care, we are happy to announce we have recently added several hygienists to our wonderful team in order to expand our availability to schedule dental cleanings and allow patients to get in for their appointments sooner. Many people have insurance benefits and flex spending accounts that will be lost at the end of the year, so we are happy to be able to give people the opportunity to get in and take advantage of those benefits before they are lost."

Q: What are the advantages of working in La Jolla?

A: " The main advantage of working in La Jolla is being a part of such a wonderful community. We have so many people who have been coming to our office their entire lives and then we get to meet their kids, grandkids, and extended family. We have many people who recently moved to the neighborhood and are able to walk over for a visit between work-from-home meetings. We also see many [UC San Diego] faculty and students and get to hear about all the great things they are doing. Many of our patients know each other and it's always fun to make the connections. It's been really great providing care to such a close-knit community, hearing everyone's stories and having the privilege to continue the great legacy that this practice started so many years ago."

— La Jolla Dental Boutique is located at 525 Nautilus St. Office hours are 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday. The practice can be reached at (858) 459-4113. For more information, visit lajolladentalboutique.com .

Business Spotlight features commercial enterprises that support this publication. ◆

This story originally appeared in La Jolla Light .