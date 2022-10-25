ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mooresville, October 25 High School ⚽ Game Notice

There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Mooresville.

The South Iredell High School soccer team will have a game with Lake Norman High School on October 25, 2022, 14:30:00.

South Iredell High School
Lake Norman High School
October 25, 2022
14:30:00
Junior Varsity Boys Soccer

The South Iredell High School soccer team will have a game with Lake Norman High School on October 25, 2022, 16:30:00.

South Iredell High School
Lake Norman High School
October 25, 2022
16:30:00
Varsity Boys Soccer

