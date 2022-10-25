Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Walmart Location Unexpectedly ClosingJoel EisenbergPittsburgh, PA
Pennsylvania Elections: 2022Dayana SabatinPennsylvania State
Pittsburgh’s Only Walmart ClosesBryan DijkhuizenPittsburgh, PA
Popular restaurant chain opening another new location in Pennsylvania this monthKristen WaltersCranberry Township, PA
blink-182 Featuring Tom DeLonge Head to Pittsburgh in 2023Ted RiversPittsburgh, PA
Related
wtae.com
Ask Kelly: What does it take become a volunteer firefighter?
This week's "Ask Kelly" segment takes us to two Pittsburgh-area volunteer fire departments to answer a question from a Pittsburgh's Action News 4 viewer who's a volunteer firefighter himself. Pittsburgh's Action News 4 viewer Mike Komondor was wondering, "What does it take to become a volunteer fireman these days?" According...
wtae.com
New police force created at Penn Hills School District
The Penn Hills School District officially has its own police force. The school board voted to create the new department during a meeting over the summer. Board members hired Keith Lazaron as their first school police chief Monday. They narrowed down their candidates to five people before selecting Lazaron. "We...
wtae.com
Shapiro stumps for 33rd PA House District candidate Mandy Steele
CHESWICK, Pa. — Democratic gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro joined forces Wednesday with 33rd state House District candidate Mandy Steele in a campaign canvassing rally in Cheswick. “It is all on the line right now," Shapiro said at the rally, "and we have to do our work to protect those...
pghcitypaper.com
Pennsylvania General Election 2022: Ballot questions explained
Ballot questions can present challenges for voters seeing them for the first time on election day. Often full of confusing legal language, the questions deserve time and consideration ahead of Election Day. This year all Allegheny County residents will be asked whether they believe county council members should be allowed to retain their seats while running for other offices. Wilkinsburg residents will also be asked whether they want to establish a home rule study commission.
wtae.com
As new homeless center prepares to open, Pittsburgh cleanup of encampments will follow
PITTSBURGH — In the shadow of downtown Pittsburgh, homeless encampments continue on the river walk parallel to Fort Duquesne Boulevard. With colder weather approaching, a knowledgeable source tells Pittsburgh's Action News 4 the city's plan is for the encampments to be gone within the next three weeks. Mayor Ed...
Sharpsburg to use Allegheny County grant to demolish a blighted home
A two-story dilapidated home in Sharpsburg may be demolished next year with the financial boost of an Allegheny County grant. County officials in early October announced about $2.1 million was awarded to help demolish 95 structures through the Act 152 Demolition Fund. Grants averaged about $123,000 and were awarded to...
City of Pittsburgh will pay for officers’ defense in civil suit filed by Jim Rogers’ family
PITTSBURGH — The family of Jim Rogers, who was tased 10 times last October and died a day later, filed a federal lawsuit against nearly a dozen Pittsburgh police officers, accusing them of excessive, unreasonable and unnecessary force. Target 11 has learned Pittsburgh City Council on Wednesday gave preliminary...
wtae.com
Norwin school board member opposing use of children's book on diversity; District not investigating
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. — A western Pennsylvania school board member is objecting to the use of a specific children’s book, which he said should not have been shared with second graders. Alex Detschelt criticized the book, “All Are Welcome,” at a recent school board meeting, questioning why it...
Target 11 Exclusive: City of Pittsburgh paid $50,000 for drones, never used them
PITTSBURGH — It has been four years since the city of Pittsburgh purchased two high-tech drones at a cost of more than $50,000. But Target 11 Investigator Rick Earle has learned they’ve never been used. Earle wanted to know why the drones have never gotten off the ground. He questioned the city’s new public safety director, Lee Schmidt.
Election Guide 2022: One issue looms large in PA voting
Pittsburgh City Paper compiled this voters’ guide to the 2022 General Election, featuring key races and issues on this year's ballot. The post Election Guide 2022: One issue looms large in PA voting appeared first on PublicSource. PublicSource is a nonprofit news organization serving the Pittsburgh region. Visit www.publicsource.org to read more.
wtae.com
South Side bar closes for good after District Attorney stops their liquor sales
PITTSBURGH — An exchange of gunfire has led one establishment on Pittsburgh’s South Side to close for good. The Allegheny County District Attorney ordered the bar to stop all liquor sales the day after the Sept. 26 shooting. A few days ago, the District Attorney sent a letter...
Bodies recently found in Pittsburgh communities being investigated as homicides
Pittsburgh police continue to investigate the deaths of two men whose bodies were found earlier this week. Officers were dispatched at 10:15 a.m. Wednesday for reports of a dead man found along the 800 block of Aisbett Street in the city’s Garfield neighborhood. Public Safety spokeswoman Cara Cruz said...
Allegheny County councilwoman disputes claim that Shuman closure led to spike in gun, youth violence
In the aftermath of last week’s triple homicide on the North Side, Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey blamed increased gun and youth violence, in part, on the closure of Shuman Juvenile Detention Center. “We should have never closed Shuman without a plan,” Gainey said during a news conference related to...
WATCH LIVE: John Fetterman holds rally in Pittsburgh day after debate
Pennsylvania Senate hopeful John Fetterman (D) is holding a "get out the vote" event in Pittsburgh on Wednesday to rally voters ahead of the midterm elections in November.
wtae.com
Fetterman on debate: 'It wasn't easy'
PITTSBURGH — One night after his debate against Republican Mehmet Oz, Democratic U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman admitted the experience "wasn't easy." "I knew it wasn't going to be easy after having a stroke after five months," Fetterman said to a crowd of supporters at Stage AE in Pittsburgh's North Shore Wednesday.
pghcitypaper.com
My preferred candidate has died or won higher office – what does my vote mean?
Several likely winners in local races this year have also placed their hopes on higher offices, or, in one case, they have died. What does this mean for your vote?. If a nominee is running for multiple offices and wins both, they must forfeit one before they can fill another. The seat they chose to vacate then reopens and must be filled by a special election.
wtae.com
Microplastics found in PA's "most pristine" waters
PITTSBURGH — Microplastics were found in 50 of Pennsylvania's "cleanest and most ecologically important" waterways, PennEnvironemnt announced in a report Wednesday. Researchers sampled local streams, including Bear Run, Little Sandy Creek and the Youghiogheny River. Every sample tested contained microplastics. “The results of this study should set off alarms...
Allegheny County pushing to launch treatment team for people not competent to stand trial
ALLEGHENY COUNTY — Allegheny County officials are pushing to create a team that will treat people considered “not competent to stand trial.”. County officials say the new team would provide those people with behavioral health services and provide an alternative to treatment at Torrance State Hospital. The alternative option would be available for people considered capable of showing competency in other settings.
Teen shot in head in Pittsburgh’s Beechview neighborhood has died
PITTSBURGH — Clayton Tierney, the 17 year old who was shot in the head Wednesday afternoon in Pittsburgh’s Beechview neighborhood, has died. Tierney was pronounced dead at 11:37 p.m. Wednesday according to a report from the Allegheny County Medical Examiner. Pittsburgh police and medics were called to the...
MSNBC
Everything I learned after spending a day with abortion canvassers in Pennsylvania
Last Thursday, I spent the day in the Pittsburgh suburb of Braddock, Pennsylvania. But I wasn’t briefing the media on Air Force One in advance of campaign events with President Joe Biden and Democratic Senate hopeful (and longtime Braddock mayor) John Fetterman. I was walking block to block with a group of women, canvassing for Planned Parenthood.
Comments / 1