ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wtae.com

Ask Kelly: What does it take become a volunteer firefighter?

This week's "Ask Kelly" segment takes us to two Pittsburgh-area volunteer fire departments to answer a question from a Pittsburgh's Action News 4 viewer who's a volunteer firefighter himself. Pittsburgh's Action News 4 viewer Mike Komondor was wondering, "What does it take to become a volunteer fireman these days?" According...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

New police force created at Penn Hills School District

The Penn Hills School District officially has its own police force. The school board voted to create the new department during a meeting over the summer. Board members hired Keith Lazaron as their first school police chief Monday. They narrowed down their candidates to five people before selecting Lazaron. "We...
PENN HILLS, PA
wtae.com

Shapiro stumps for 33rd PA House District candidate Mandy Steele

CHESWICK, Pa. — Democratic gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro joined forces Wednesday with 33rd state House District candidate Mandy Steele in a campaign canvassing rally in Cheswick. “It is all on the line right now," Shapiro said at the rally, "and we have to do our work to protect those...
CHESWICK, PA
pghcitypaper.com

Pennsylvania General Election 2022: Ballot questions explained

Ballot questions can present challenges for voters seeing them for the first time on election day. Often full of confusing legal language, the questions deserve time and consideration ahead of Election Day. This year all Allegheny County residents will be asked whether they believe county council members should be allowed to retain their seats while running for other offices. Wilkinsburg residents will also be asked whether they want to establish a home rule study commission.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
PublicSource

Election Guide 2022: One issue looms large in PA voting

Pittsburgh City Paper compiled this voters’ guide to the 2022 General Election, featuring key races and issues on this year's ballot. The post Election Guide 2022: One issue looms large in PA voting appeared first on PublicSource. PublicSource is a nonprofit news organization serving the Pittsburgh region. Visit www.publicsource.org to read more.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wtae.com

Fetterman on debate: 'It wasn't easy'

PITTSBURGH — One night after his debate against Republican Mehmet Oz, Democratic U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman admitted the experience "wasn't easy." "I knew it wasn't going to be easy after having a stroke after five months," Fetterman said to a crowd of supporters at Stage AE in Pittsburgh's North Shore Wednesday.
PITTSBURGH, PA
pghcitypaper.com

My preferred candidate has died or won higher office – what does my vote mean?

Several likely winners in local races this year have also placed their hopes on higher offices, or, in one case, they have died. What does this mean for your vote?. If a nominee is running for multiple offices and wins both, they must forfeit one before they can fill another. The seat they chose to vacate then reopens and must be filled by a special election.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Microplastics found in PA's "most pristine" waters

PITTSBURGH — Microplastics were found in 50 of Pennsylvania's "cleanest and most ecologically important" waterways, PennEnvironemnt announced in a report Wednesday. Researchers sampled local streams, including Bear Run, Little Sandy Creek and the Youghiogheny River. Every sample tested contained microplastics. “The results of this study should set off alarms...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WPXI Pittsburgh

Allegheny County pushing to launch treatment team for people not competent to stand trial

ALLEGHENY COUNTY — Allegheny County officials are pushing to create a team that will treat people considered “not competent to stand trial.”. County officials say the new team would provide those people with behavioral health services and provide an alternative to treatment at Torrance State Hospital. The alternative option would be available for people considered capable of showing competency in other settings.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
MSNBC

Everything I learned after spending a day with abortion canvassers in Pennsylvania

Last Thursday, I spent the day in the Pittsburgh suburb of Braddock, Pennsylvania. But I wasn’t briefing the media on Air Force One in advance of campaign events with President Joe Biden and Democratic Senate hopeful (and longtime Braddock mayor) John Fetterman. I was walking block to block with a group of women, canvassing for Planned Parenthood.
BRADDOCK, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy