judah Isra'el
2d ago
I purchase from the streets, not into making government rich while we suffer, keep that expensive stuff, I'm good
Patrick price
1d ago
It's a plan to remove customers from street dealers. It's working! Young corner boys killing each other for homeless customers. They made us numb to the amount of teenagers killed by gun violence. Generation lost! Production rate id down. Migrants ready to take over your jobs to keep you in mental slavery. #Facts
Social Media Seductress Brings Total to Seven Men Robbed in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Judge slams Mayor Adams for double standard, says NYC must rehire workers who rejected COVID vax mandate.BLOCK WORK MEDIANew York City, NY
NY State Supreme Court Reinstates Employment of Unvaccinated Workers & Orders Backpay: NY Violated Constitutional RightsBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
