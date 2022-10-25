Read full article on original website
Aspirus Health launches Project Search program in Rhinelander
RHINELANDER – Aspirus Rhinelander Hospital is the newest location in Wisconsin to be selected as a business partner for Project Search, Aspirus announced recently. Project Search is a one year business-led, school-to-work program that involves total workplace immersion by combining classroom instruction, career exploration and hands-on training for students with disabilities.
Wausau native named Miss Wisconsin
Grace Stanke, a nave of Wausau and graduate of Wausau West High School, has made history by becoming the first woman from Wausau to be awarded the title of Miss Wisconsin. A student at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, Stanke has dedicated her year as Miss Wisconsin to promoting clean energy for future generations through the advocacy of nuclear power.
WSAW
Natural Resources Board approves recreational forest deal
KESHENA, Wis. (WSAW) - The Natural Resources Board unanimously approved the acquisition of over 56,000 acres of forest in northern Wisconsin. The forest stretches across eastern Oneida County as well as part of Langlade and Forest counties. The forest is proposed as a public recreational space for outdoor activities as...
WJFW-TV
Ribbon-cutting to be held for iconic T-bird Country Bridge at LUHS
MINCOQUA (WJFW) - The Iconic T-Bird Country Bridge is coming back to Lakeland Union High School (LUHS) this Friday. The T-Bird Bridge Panel will be placed above the LUHS entrance to Highway 70. The bridge is scheduled to arrive at LUHS on Fri., Oct. 28 between 9:30 a.m. and 11...
onfocus.news
Festival Foods To Celebrate Grand Reopenings in Wausau and Stevens Point
CENTRAL WI (OnFocus) – Ribbon cutting ceremonies at the recently renovated Festival Foods stores in Wausau and Stevens Point will be held Wednesday, October 26. Festival Foods acquired these stores, along with Express Market by Festival Foods in Weston, in December 2021. Renovations began in March 2022. Wausau Festival...
With questions over license denials, Wausau committee explains decision-making process
With questions raised over how Wausau’s Public Health and Safety Committee decides on applications for certain licenses, the standing committee held an educational presentation on the process for screening, approving or denying applications. “We have had some questions on that lately and there are some legal requirements that we...
waupacanow.com
New police officer in Manawa
Department now staffed with three full-time officers. Noah Brandl is the Manawa Police Department’s newest full-time officer. Coming from a law enforcement family, he is excited to begin his career in Manawa. “I have always respected the career field,” Brandl said. “I think if you want to help change...
Scam Targeting Seniors With Water Bills Reported In Wisconsin
There's yet another scam you should be aware of. This scam has the basic formula scammers love with a twist that would be easy to fall for, especially in today's day and age. A global pandemic and tight financial times are not causing scammers to call it quits. In fact, there are just as many scams as there were a few years ago, possibly even more. Scammers have capitalized on everything from COVID-19 to vaccine rollout to stimulus checks, and more.
wisfarmer.com
Guth Farms finds success no-till planting vegetables into cover crops
BANCROFT, Wis. – Farmers throughout Wisconsin are consistently utilizing no-till planting for growing soybeans, corn, wheat and alfalfa. Guth Farms, Inc. one such farm that successfully produces a variety of vegetables by no-tilling them into cover crops. The fifth-generation family farm in Portage County is currently owned and operated...
wtmj.com
Wisconsin priest resigns over alleged misconduct with minor
WAUSAU, Wis. — A Catholic priest in central Wisconsin has resigned over allegations of sexual misconduct with a minor that happened several decades ago. The La Crosse Tribune reports that the allegation against Monsignor Mark Pierce surfaced last week. La Crosse Bishop William Callahan says Pierce was told of the accusation, placed on a leave of absence and relieved from ministerial duties. No details about the allegation were released. Pierce has led the St. Michael Parish and the Church of the Resurrection in Wausau. Pierce announced his resignation and issued an apology in a statement read Sunday at several area churches. The Survivor Network of those Abused by Priests says Callahan should use his position to seek out others who may have been abused by Pierce.
Wausau area births, Oct. 25
Matthew and Megan Dahlquist announce the birth of their son Beckett Michael, born at 9:45 a.m. Oct. 18, 2022. Beckett weighed 8 pounds, 8 ounces. Caleb and Taylor Gintner announce the birth of their son Tripp Owen, born at 1:19 p.m. Oct. 18, 2022. Tripp weighed 9 pounds, 14 ounces.
WSAW
Nationwide Amoxicillin shortage expected to hit local pharmacies
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Amoxicillin, a commonly used drug for treating bacterial infection, is in short supply. Three of the top four makers of the antibiotics report having supply constraints in the U.S. The liquid form of the drug is taking the biggest hit. One Marshfield Clinic Health System Pharmacist...
WSAW
Marshfield’s Luminary Hike rescheduled for Wednesday
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - The city of Marshfield has canceled Monday night’s luminary hike due to expected showers. The event was scheduled to be held at Weber Park in Marshfield from 6:30-9 p.m. The event is now rescheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 26. No registration is required. Weber Park is...
Wausau area obituaries October 24, 2022
Terrance (Terry, TJ, Lucky) James Lach passed away peacefully on October 14, 2022 while in Hospice care at the VA Medical Center in Tomah, Wisconsin. Terry began a long and painful fight with bone cancer in 2020, shortly after the death of his beloved wife of 52 years, Annette (Heinz) Lach.
WSAW
Marshfield woman loses $400 in Amazon gift card scam
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - The Marshfield Police Department is investigating the report of fraud after a woman lost $400 in a scam. Investigators said on Oct. 25 the woman thought she was emailing an Amazon gift card to a family member. The recipient turned out to be a scammer posing as a family member. The gift card was immediately drained. The case is now inactive due to leads.
WSAW
Republican candidates join ‘Road to Victory in Wisconsin Tour’
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A group of Republicans is traveling across Wisconsin as part of the ‘Road to Victory in Wisconsin Tour.’. Wednesday, Senator Patrick Testin along with the republican candidate for the 29th State Senate District, Cory Tomczyk, and others rallied support leading up to the November 8 Primary Election. The Committee to Elect a Republican Senate said the event highlights the importance of maintaining a strong Republican majority in Wisconsin.
WSAW
2 Wood County campgrounds to close for season on Oct. 31
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - South Wood County and North Wood County Park campgrounds will close for the season on Oct. 31. According to the Wood County Parks and Forestry Department, Dexter County Park campground will remain open until Nov. 28. The second and third loops will remain open and will be available for camping by reservation only. Dump stations are still available but all water filling stations have been shut down for the season. Dexter has a heated shower building that will remain open until closing.
WSAW
Wausau Police see increase in vehicle break-ins
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wausau Police are seeing a sharp increase in vehicle break-ins in the last week. About a dozen vehicles on the east side have been broken into. Patrol Officer Ben Price said it’s common for break-ins to go in phases. Meaning the department would have a long stretch without seeing any vehicle break-ins and then sometimes a lot at once.
wearegreenbay.com
Missing Sheboygan man found dead in waters of northern Wisconsin lake
AINSWORTH, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Sheboygan who was reported missing in early October was found in the waters of Rolling Stone Lake. According to the Langlade County Sheriff’s office, on October 24, the body of the man that was reported missing on October 1 was found. He was reportedly found in the waters of Rolling Stone Lake.
Police ID victim in Portage Co. death investigation
Police have identified the man whose body was found in September in a Portage County corn field as an investigation into the death continues. Bruce Vossekuil, a 41-year-old Wisconsin Rapids resident, was identified Oct. 24 by Portage Co. Medical Examiner Heather Schultz through forensic dental records, according to a news release. Vossekuil’s body was found Sept. 24 near the intersection of 15th Road and Lein Road in the town of Belmont by a farm worker.
