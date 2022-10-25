At least 60 people were killed in India Sunday when a bridge collapsed in the western state of Gujarat, causing hundreds of people to fall into the water, officials said. The bridge in the town of Morbi had been recently renovated and the government would investigate how and why the incident occurred, said the Minister of State in the Ministry of Labour and Employment of Gujrat, Brijesh Merja. The current focus was on search and rescue operations, he added.

