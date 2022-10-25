ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Yardbarker

AFC Trade Rumors: Broncos, Colts, Jets, Steelers

ESPN’s Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler report a lot of eyes are on the Broncos ahead of the NFL’s trade deadline next Tuesday. Players Graziano says are drawing varying degrees of interest include OLB Bradley Chubb, WR Jerry Jeudy, WR KJ Hamler and RB Melvin Gordon. Fowler adds...
DENVER, CO
theScore

NFL trade deadline big board: The 20 most appealing trade chips

The NFL trading season ends Tuesday, Nov. 1, at 4 p.m. ET. Let's examine the 20 most appealing trade chips ahead of the deadline. * Quinn was reportedly traded to the Eagles on Wednesday for a fourth-round pick. The chips. Roquan Smith. Smith pushed for an exit from Chicago in...
atozsports.com

NFL insider details latest trade buzz surrounding Kansas City Chiefs

The NFL trade deadline (November 1) is less than a week away and the Kansas City Chiefs could be a team that makes some moves. Pro Football Focus NFL insider Doug Kyed reported this week that the Chiefs, along with the Green Bay Packers and the Los Angeles Rams, have “shown interest in the wide receiver market”.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Rams' Reinforcements News

The Los Angeles Rams hope to return from their bye week a bit healthier. After a weekend to lick their wounds, the Rams designated wide receiver Van Jefferson, linebacker Travin Howard, and cornerback Troy Hill to return from the injured reserve. Those three players are cleared to practice, but that...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Baltimore Sun

Ravens vs. Buccaneers staff picks: Who will win Thursday’s Week 8 game in Tampa?

Here’s how The Baltimore Sun sports staff views the outcome of Thursday’s Week 8 game between the Ravens (4-3) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers Browns (3-4) at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida: Jonas Shaffer, reporter Ravens 21, Buccaneers 20: This matchup feels like a repeat of the Ravens’ Week 5 win over the Bengals. Tampa Bay has a better defense and more explosive passing attack than the ...
BALTIMORE, MD
iheart.com

ESPN1530 On Demand: The Mo Egger Show For 10/26/22

Podcasts of The Mo Egger Radio Show are a service of Longnecks Sports Grill. On Wednesday's show, we talked about how the Bengals have used the preseason to put themselves in a position to make a run now that they've reached the middle of the season. Plus, Brandon Kravitz from...
CINCINNATI, OH

