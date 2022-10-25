Read full article on original website
Chicago Mayor is Struggling to House 3,600 Texas Migrants
This U.S. City Has the Biggest Rat Problem, New Data Shows—And It's Not New York
Chicago Homeowners Face Property Tax Nightmare
Boo Bash at Orland Square on 10/27
Chicago Man Secretly Dies with $11 Million in 2016, Relatives Share His Riches
Yardbarker
AFC Trade Rumors: Broncos, Colts, Jets, Steelers
ESPN’s Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler report a lot of eyes are on the Broncos ahead of the NFL’s trade deadline next Tuesday. Players Graziano says are drawing varying degrees of interest include OLB Bradley Chubb, WR Jerry Jeudy, WR KJ Hamler and RB Melvin Gordon. Fowler adds...
Kirk Herbstreit Has 1-Word Reaction To Colts' Quarterback Decision
In a shocking turn of events, the Indianapolis Colts decided Monday to bench quarterback Matt Ryan in favor of Sam Ehlinger. While Ryan is reportedly suffering from a shoulder injury, information surfacing today appears to state that the switch will remain in effect even if Ryan is cleared to ...
theScore
NFL trade deadline big board: The 20 most appealing trade chips
The NFL trading season ends Tuesday, Nov. 1, at 4 p.m. ET. Let's examine the 20 most appealing trade chips ahead of the deadline. * Quinn was reportedly traded to the Eagles on Wednesday for a fourth-round pick. The chips. Roquan Smith. Smith pushed for an exit from Chicago in...
NFL trade deadline 2022: Latest Eagles rumors | Pass rush help? Trade bait?
UPDATE (5:13 p.m.): The Eagles traded for Chicago Bears defensive end Robert Quinn. Read more about that here. If you’re Howie Roseman, general manager of the 6-0 Philadelphia Eagles, you do it by working the phones ahead of the Nov. 1 trade deadline. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports “Chicago’s Robert...
atozsports.com
NFL insider details latest trade buzz surrounding Kansas City Chiefs
The NFL trade deadline (November 1) is less than a week away and the Kansas City Chiefs could be a team that makes some moves. Pro Football Focus NFL insider Doug Kyed reported this week that the Chiefs, along with the Green Bay Packers and the Los Angeles Rams, have “shown interest in the wide receiver market”.
NFL World Reacts To The Rams' Reinforcements News
The Los Angeles Rams hope to return from their bye week a bit healthier. After a weekend to lick their wounds, the Rams designated wide receiver Van Jefferson, linebacker Travin Howard, and cornerback Troy Hill to return from the injured reserve. Those three players are cleared to practice, but that...
Tom Brady attending Robert Kraft's wedding hurt the Bucs, created 'distractions,' Super Bowl MVP says
Former Super Bowl MVP Phil Simms shared thoughts on the Buccaneers' disappointing season, placing blame on the shoulders on Tom Brady and saying Brady created distractions.
Ravens vs. Buccaneers staff picks: Who will win Thursday’s Week 8 game in Tampa?
Here’s how The Baltimore Sun sports staff views the outcome of Thursday’s Week 8 game between the Ravens (4-3) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers Browns (3-4) at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida: Jonas Shaffer, reporter Ravens 21, Buccaneers 20: This matchup feels like a repeat of the Ravens’ Week 5 win over the Bengals. Tampa Bay has a better defense and more explosive passing attack than the ...
Former Miami star Calais Campbell Out for Baltimore at Tampa
The Ravens will miss Calais Campbell when playing at the Buccaneers.
The one positive so far in Cristobal’s first UM season. And why he’s still so confident
A quick six-pack of Miami Hurricanes notes on a Thursday:
TV coverage map for Eagles vs. Steelers in Week 8
The Eagles (6-0) and Steelers (2-5) are set for an intriguing in-state matchup in Lincoln Financial Field. Pittsburgh is led by quarterback Kenny Pickett, running back Najee Harris, and a trio of talented wide receivers. The Eagles will counter with quarterback Jalen Hurts, one of the leaders in the MVP...
Pistons aim to snap skid, avenge loss to Hawks
The Detroit Pistons won’t have to wait long for an opportunity to pay back the Atlanta Hawks. Atlanta handed Detroit
Kansas Jayhawks Football: Three Keys to the rest of the season.
We use the bye week to look ahead to the rest of the regular season for a team hoping to go to a bowl game.
iheart.com
ESPN1530 On Demand: The Mo Egger Show For 10/26/22
Podcasts of The Mo Egger Radio Show are a service of Longnecks Sports Grill. On Wednesday's show, we talked about how the Bengals have used the preseason to put themselves in a position to make a run now that they've reached the middle of the season. Plus, Brandon Kravitz from...
Chiefs betting odds for AFC West, conference championship and Super Bowl LVII at the bye week
The Kansas City Chiefs are enjoying their bye week in Week 8, but the work is far from over. The team’s pursuit of Super Bowl LVII will kick into high gear when they get back to it following the bye week. There was a little hesitation from oddsmakers to...
Detroit Lions owner Sheila Hamp gives team leadership vote of confidence, despite 1-5 record
Detroit Lions owner Sheila Hamp expressed confidence in head coach Dan Campbell and GM Brad Holmes in a rare meeting with reporters Wednesday.
Giants on the Rise Again in MMQB's NFL Power Ranking Poll
And there is still room for this team to go even higher in future weeks!
