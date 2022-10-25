Read full article on original website
Forensic Handwriting Analysis of Darrell Brooks UncoveredDr. Mozelle MartinWaukesha, WI
4 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
6 dead at Wisconsin apartmenthellasHartland, WI
This Town in Wisconsin Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Visit in the Entire StateJoe MertensCedarburg, WI
Popular restaurant chain opening another new location in WisconsinKristen WaltersWisconsin State
CBS 58
Big Clean MKE: Citywide cleanup event returns Oct. 29
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee's Big Clean MKE is coming back this Saturday, Oct. 29. It's a citywide cleanup created in memory of city worker Greg "Ziggy" Zyskiewicz, who was killed on the job five years ago during an attempted carjacking robbery. Big Clean was suspended during the pandemic, but...
CBS 58
Wide range of emotions for families and community as parade verdict sinks in
WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Reaction to the Waukesha parade verdict came quickly from both inside and outside the courthouse Wednesday. And it ranged from anger to relief to vindication. The trial forced many people in the community to relive the traumatic events of what happened almost a year ago....
CBS 58
Lighting Up Blue: After parade trial, Waukesha focuses on healing
WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Downtown Waukesha was busy Wednesday afternoon, many in the community gathering to continue the healing process. Waukesha residents are showing support with one another, after Darrell Brooks was found guilty on all 76 counts for his attack at the Waukesha Christmas Parade in 2021. Blue...
CBS 58
Community leaders in Wisconsin discuss importance of the Latino vote
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A panel of community leaders gathered at the Newsroom Pub in downtown Milwaukee Wednesday to discuss the importance of the Latino vote in Wisconsin and across the United States. The Milwaukee Press Club, WisPolitics.com and the National Association of Hispanic Journalists Wisconsin Chapter held a luncheon...
CBS 58
Downtown Milwaukee rally, march to Fiserv Forum kicked off early voting
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Early voting kicked off across the state of Wisconsin on Tuesday. A rally was held at the Milwaukee Area Technical College campus to encourage people to go out and vote; followed by a march headed toward Fiserv Forum, which is one of the main polling sites located in downtown Milwaukee.
CBS 58
Milwaukee event celebrates creativity of those on autism spectrum
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The chance to celebrate the creativity of those on the autism spectrum will be celebrated in a November event. "Colors & Chords" is being put on by Islands of Brilliance on Saturday, Nov. 10 from 6:00 - 9:00 p.m. Margaret Fairbanks, Co-founder and CEO of Islands...
CBS 58
Milwaukee health officials push for people to get latest COVID boosters
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Cold and flu season is upon us, and Milwaukee County health officials say COVID continues to be a concern. Everyone five and older can now get a booster shot to protect against multiple strains of COVID. In Milwaukee County, health officials say 62% of people have...
CBS 58
Fiserv Inc. to move global headquarters to downtown Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) ---- Hundreds of new jobs are coming to the city as Fiserv Inc. plans to move its headquarters to downtown Milwaukee. The new location will be at 640 Vel Phillips Avenue, the HUB640 building and former Boston Store. Fiserv will lease more than 150,000 square feet for...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Froedtert sues Tim Michels' campaign
MILWAUKEE - Wisconsin hospital group, Froedtert Health, is suing the campaign of Tim Michels, candidate for governor. Froedtert alleges Michels webpage and advertisements infringed on Froedtert's trademark by using photos from an event where the Michels family announced a $15 million pledge to set up the Michels Rare Cancers Research Lab at the Medical College of Wisconsin.
CBS 58
'Families are getting closure': Waukesha community reacts to Brooks' guilty verdict
WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- It was an emotional day outside the Waukesha County Courthouse once Darrell Brooks' guilty verdicts rolled out. Waukesha community members say justice has been served. It was a tense but gratifying day for the Waukesha community. Community members with ties to the Waukesha Christmas parade...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Man cut holes in Milwaukee Food Market roof, stole money, complaint says
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man blamed his crack cocaine addiction for leading him to burglarize three businesses over 20 days, according to prosecutors. At the Milwaukee Food Market, he allegedly admitted to entering through the roof on separate occasions. Lorne Pearman, 59, faces four counts of burglary of a building...
cdrecycler.com
Elevated highway demolition eyed in Milwaukee
A stretch of Interstate 794 in Milwaukee is being pointed to by urban planners as a prior highway project mistake that should be corrected, or at least updated. News coverage in the region indicates a stretch of the interstate leading to and from downtown Milwaukee was built in 1974 and is in line for repairs and upgrades. It could provide an opportunity to remove portions of the highway, or attached ramps, that have divided neighborhoods from each other for nearly 50 years.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Crash on Milwaukee's north side, 4 injured: police
MILWAUKEE - A crash on Milwaukee's north side injured four people Wednesday morning, Oct. 26. Police said a driver ran a red light at 76th and Brown Deer just after 10 a.m. – hitting another motorist. The impact sent both vehicles into a third. The driver who ran the...
CBS 58
George Floyd mural in Milwaukee defaced
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- It appears a mural of George Floyd in Milwaukee has been vandalized. This is located near North Avenue and Holton. The mural was painted in the summer of 2020 after Floyd was killed by Minneapolis police officers. You can now see large streaks of gray paint...
CBS 58
Committee okays zoning change allowing for construction of Deer District music venues
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The city of Milwaukee is one small step closer to getting a pair of new concert venues at Deer District. It's controversial, but it may be coming. We're talking about a complex that includes two halls, one with room for 800 people, the other with room for 4,000.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee County Sheriff Denita Ball takes office, outlines plan
MILWAUKEE - Denita Ball took office as Milwaukee County's new sheriff Monday, Oct. 24 – a few months earlier than expected after Earnell Lucas resigned. Ball said the first thing she did when she walked into her new office was answer a few emails, but after that she said she had an 8:30 a.m. meeting with her executive leadership team about changes moving forward.
CBS 58
Sen. Warren, Gov. Youngkin campaign in Wisconsin
MADISON Wis. (CBS 58) -- With early voting underway in the battleground state, both parties held dueling rallies in the Democratic stronghold of Madison and in Waukesha, a Republican-leaning suburb of Milwaukee. U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) held an event on the UW-Madison campus to campaign on behalf of Democratic...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
ARPA again viewed as saving grace by Racine officials
RACINE — The Committee of the Whole met in a marathon session on Monday to discuss the proposed 2023 operating budget. The Committee will hold a public meeting on Wednesday, and the City Council will vote on the budget on Tuesday. A decade ago, soon after Scott Walker was...
Survey asks about red light runners, speeding on Milwaukee streets
The Sherman Park Community Association is conducting a survey aimed at collecting data on red light running and speeding in the City of Milwaukee.
CBS 58
Local leaders react to Darrell Brooks' guilty verdict
WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Community members and local leaders are reacting Wednesday after Darrell Brooks was found guilty on all counts in the Waukesha Christmas parade trial. A press conference was held Wednesday afternoon following the verdict. Waukesha DA Sue Opper spoke, along with victims and family members affected...
