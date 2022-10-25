Latest Horror News: A blood-stained Ryan Murphy series could be eyeing a comeback while Michael Jackson almost became a horror icon

Read full article on original website
Related
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Big Trouble in Little China’ star wants Dwayne Johnson to leave the cult classic well alone
If you can believe it, t’s been seven years since the ominous news first emerged that Dwayne Johnson was planning to produce and star in either a remake, reboot, or sequel to John Carpenter’s beloved cult classic Big Trouble in Little China. As you’d expect given the genre-bending...
Following Leslie Jordan’s Death, ‘Call Me Kat’ at Fox Will Pause Production
Production on Season 3 of “Call Me Kat” will pause production following the death of Leslie Jordan, Variety has learned. The actor died on Monday in a car accident age 67. Season 3 is currently airing on Fox, having premiered on Sept. 29. Since the comedy series debuted in 2021, Jordan has held the series regular role of Phil, the head baker at Kat’s (Mayim Bialik) cafe, who is newly single in Season 1. In Season 3 Episode 7, which is currently set to air on Nov. 10, he gets his first love interest, a man named Jalen played by John...
wegotthiscovered.com
Nicolas Cage confirmed to be in talks for both ‘National Treasure 3’ and ‘Face/Off 2’
The Nicolas Cage renaissance is well and truly upon us, with the Academy Award winner’s days slumming it on the VOD circuit looking to be over after the one-two punch of universally-acclaimed independent drama Pig and phenomenal self-aware action comedy The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent sent his stock soaring higher than it had been for a decade.
wegotthiscovered.com
Millie Bobby Brown hits the beach in set photos from the Russo brothers’ Netflix sci-fi ‘The Electric State’
The Gray Man may have become one of Netflix’s most-watched original films ever, but it was hardly rapturously received by critics, with many questioning why it needed to cost upwards of $200 million. The mighty algorithm will point in the direction of those viewing numbers, though, but that doesn’t mean eyebrows weren’t raised when the siblings were handed another $200 million for blockbuster sci-fi adaptation The Electric State.
Actor in cult favorite 'American Movie' dies at age 53
Musician Mike Schank, who was best known for his good guy role in the award-winning documentary film "American Movie," has died, according to a close friend
buzzfeednews.com
Neil Patrick Harris Is Facing Backlash After His “Disgusting” And “Inappropriate” Comments About Teenage Nick Jonas Resurfaced Online
Neil Patrick Harris is facing backlash after the problematic comments that he made about teenage Nick Jonas resurfaced online. During a 2015 appearance on The Wendy Williams Show, Neil told the host that he had a crush on Nick before it was “allowed” — which he went on to describe as being “a bit of a problem.”
wegotthiscovered.com
‘House of the Dragon’ star says the finale ‘moves the goalposts for suffering’
Warning: The following article contains spoilers for the House of the Dragon finale, “The Black Queen”. With House of the Dragon continually announcing new characters, aging them, and generally expanding its worldbuilding over the past couple of weeks, we’d all but forgotten that this is Game of Thrones we’re experiencing all over again, with a reputation to rack up quite the body count when things take a turn for the worse in the political climate.
Brendan Fraser Supported By His Partner At ‘The Whale’ Premiere
Brendan Fraser was recently supported by his partner Jeanne Moore at the UK premiere of his newest film The Whale, which has already received rave reviews. The two were attending the seventh day of the BFI London Film Festival. This isn’t the first time Jeanne has made a public appearance...
wegotthiscovered.com
Sun’s out, buns out for Jason Momoa after going fishing in a loincloth
Jason Momoa is trying to prove that he really is the king of the sea through his latest social media post. The Aquaman actor showcased a series of photos of his recent fishing trip, only to shock the internet with what he wore when he reeled in his latest catch.
Leslie Jordan, ‘Will & Grace’ and ‘American Horror Story’ Star, Dies at 67 in Car Accident
Leslie Jordan, an Emmy-winning actor, writer and singer best known for his roles in “Will & Grace,” “American Horror Story” and “Hearts Afire,” has died. He was 67. Jordan was driving in Hollywood Monday morning and crashed into the side of a building at...
‘The Watcher’: Ryan Murphy Takes Pride In Having Cast Older Women In His Limited Series For Netflix
Ryan Murphy sat down with the female cast members of The Watcher to reflect on the true crime genre and discuss who may have been the true voyeur who inspired his Netflix limited series. But first, Murphy was happy to take credit for accomplishing what few — if any — Hollywood projects try to accomplish these days: casting not one, but five women of a certain age. “People are always writing articles about how there are no roles for women over 40,” Murphy said to stars Naomi Watts, Jennifer Coolidge, Margo Martindale, Mia Farrow and Nova Dumezweni. “That’s not true …...
AdWeek
HBO Max: What’s Coming and Going in November 2022
Thanksgiving isn’t the only thing to be thankful for in November. The second to last month of the year will see some amazing additions on HBO Max. New titles include seasons of The Sex Lives of College Girls, The Big Brunch and Titans and the original documentary Love, Lizzo, along with all eight Harry Potter movies and 11 Star Trek films.
wegotthiscovered.com
Rosario Dawson is totally down for a team-up with her Hollywood look-alike
There are plenty of celebrities out there that seem to have their own look-alike working within the industry. Celebrities who look so similar they could be related are actually not that uncommon in Tinseltown, with notable mentions being Isla Fisher and Amy Adams, Matt Bomer and Henry Cavill, and Kiera Knightly and Natalie Portman, with the last pair having once looked so similar that one played the others double in the 00’s Star Wars trilogy. One fan picked up on the resemblance of another two Hollywood leading ladies and would love to see them star in a film together.
‘Sausage Party’ Series Ordered at Amazon, Multiple Original Cast Members Returning
A “Sausage Party” series has been ordered at Amazon, Variety has learned. The animated show is titled “Sausage Party: Foodtopia.” Plot details are being kept under wraps, so it is unknown if it will be a prequel or sequel to the 2016 film. Seth Rogen, Kristen Wiig, Michael Cera, David Krumholtz, and Edward Norton — all of whom lent their voices to the film — will return for the series. Additionally, Will Forte, Sam Richardson, Natasha Rothwell, and Yassir Lester will also star in the series. It is currently in production. “Film used to be the superior art form...
Ben Feigin death: Emmy-winning producer and ‘architect’ of Schitt’s Creek dies aged 47
Producer Ben Feigin, the “architect” behind hit sitcom Schitt’s Creek, has died aged 47. The executive producer’s former employer United Talent Agency confirmed his death to Variety, adding that he had died on Monday (24 October) of pancreatic cancer. Feigin was described as a driving force...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Secret Invasion’ accidentally reveals Emilia Clarke’s pivotal MCU role
Marvel Studios is having a horrendous time with leaks at the moment, with today’s major Secret Invasion bombshell marking the third day in a row that one of the studio’s major projects has seen sensitive information make its way online ahead of time. First it was the teaser...
wegotthiscovered.com
Zoe Saldaña reveals she felt ‘bitter’ filming ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’
While everyone is riding the wave of the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special trailer, Zoe Saldaña is reminiscing on her “bittersweet” time on set of Vol. 3. Although it is uncertain whether or not Saldaña’s Gamora will show her face around the Christmas Special, the actress has seemingly implied the upcoming third-part of the Guardians trilogy will be her last outing as the green-skinned warrior.
wegotthiscovered.com
A wildly successful but widely-hated franchise makes an opinion-splitting comeback on Netflix
Of all the fantastical YA literary adaptations to swamp the marketplace in the aftermath of Harry Potter‘s global success, none proved to be anywhere near as successful or generate quite the same levels of fervor as The Twilight Saga. Those who bore witness to the cultural phenomenon will recall...
wegotthiscovered.com
Taylor Swift calls herself a ‘geriatric pop star,’ finally reveals if she’s going to tour
Taylor Swift released her new album, Midnights, just five days ago and it’s already the best-selling album of the year. Monday night, Taylor appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to discuss the album’s creation, its success, and whether or not she will take the show on the road.
ETOnline.com
How to Watch 'Bros' Online — Billy Eichner's New Rom-Com Now Streaming
Bros, the new rom-com co-written by and starring Billy Eichner, is finally available to watch on-demand. As the first gay rom-com to be produced and distributed by a major studio with a wide theatrical release, and the first to feature an entirely LGBTQ+ ensemble cast, you won’t want to miss out on this iconic movie.
Comments / 0