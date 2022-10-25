Damon Lindelof’s ‘Star Wars’ film will reportedly take place after ‘The Rise of Skywalker’ and feature returning characters

Read full article on original website
wegotthiscovered.com
DC just canceled a hugely popular hero’s movie, and yet nobody’s mourning it
DC has just quietly axed another upcoming solo movie for a popular comic book character, but the odd thing is this one seems to have avoided inflaming angry fans. Reams of DC projects have been canned as part of the massive Warner Bros. Discovery turnover, and each disappointing announcement has earned the ire of once loyal lovers of the franchise. Except the latest, it seems, although perhaps its the easily missed method by which the news was announced that’s allowed it to fly under the radar.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Big Trouble in Little China’ star wants Dwayne Johnson to leave the cult classic well alone
If you can believe it, t’s been seven years since the ominous news first emerged that Dwayne Johnson was planning to produce and star in either a remake, reboot, or sequel to John Carpenter’s beloved cult classic Big Trouble in Little China. As you’d expect given the genre-bending...
Gamespot
New Star Wars Movie May Be Set After Rise Of The Skywalker, Feature Familiar Characters
New details have come to light about the Star Wars movie from Lost's Damon Lindelof and Oscar-winning director Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy. The film has yet to be officially announced, but The Hollywood Reporter shed some light on the project, including who is writing it and what the story could be. Sources...
wegotthiscovered.com
Nicolas Cage confirmed to be in talks for both ‘National Treasure 3’ and ‘Face/Off 2’
The Nicolas Cage renaissance is well and truly upon us, with the Academy Award winner’s days slumming it on the VOD circuit looking to be over after the one-two punch of universally-acclaimed independent drama Pig and phenomenal self-aware action comedy The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent sent his stock soaring higher than it had been for a decade.
Quentin Tarantino Quit His ‘Luke Cage’ Film When Wesley Snipes Was Suggested as the Marvel Superhero
Quentin Tarantino once considered doing a Luke Cage film, but he was later talked out of it by his friends who wanted Wesley Snipes in the role.
Popculture
Harrison Ford Reportedly Lands Major Marvel Role to Replace Late Actor
Harrison Ford was reportedly chosen to play Thaddeus Ross in the upcoming Marvel movies Thunderbolts and Captain America: New World Order. The role was originally played by the late Oscar-winner William Hurt in The Incredible Hulk, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, and Black Widow. Hurt died on March 13 at age 71 after a long battle with prostate cancer.
wegotthiscovered.com
Sun’s out, buns out for Jason Momoa after going fishing in a loincloth
Jason Momoa is trying to prove that he really is the king of the sea through his latest social media post. The Aquaman actor showcased a series of photos of his recent fishing trip, only to shock the internet with what he wore when he reeled in his latest catch.
411mania.com
Matt Reeves Reportedly Developing The Batman Spinoffs Focused on Villains
Matt Reeves is at work on a sequel to The Batman, but he’s also reportedly developing spinoffs for members of the Dark Knight’s rogues gallery. THR reports that Reeves, who wrote and directed the 2022 DC Films hit, is “quietly” meeting with writers and directors in order to build out movies focused on Batman villains.
wegotthiscovered.com
MCU fans joke the Avengers are done after seeing the ‘Ant-Man 3’ trailer
We’ve just gotten our first look at Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania courtesy of an amazing trailer that takes us deep inside the Quantum Realm. After two urban superhero adventures, it seems Quantumania is taking a leaf out of the Guardians of the Galaxy playbook with a fantastical sci-fi world populated by weird creatures that seems to exist “under” ours.
wegotthiscovered.com
Zoe Saldaña reveals she felt ‘bitter’ filming ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’
While everyone is riding the wave of the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special trailer, Zoe Saldaña is reminiscing on her “bittersweet” time on set of Vol. 3. Although it is uncertain whether or not Saldaña’s Gamora will show her face around the Christmas Special, the actress has seemingly implied the upcoming third-part of the Guardians trilogy will be her last outing as the green-skinned warrior.
wegotthiscovered.com
Millie Bobby Brown hits the beach in set photos from the Russo brothers’ Netflix sci-fi ‘The Electric State’
The Gray Man may have become one of Netflix’s most-watched original films ever, but it was hardly rapturously received by critics, with many questioning why it needed to cost upwards of $200 million. The mighty algorithm will point in the direction of those viewing numbers, though, but that doesn’t mean eyebrows weren’t raised when the siblings were handed another $200 million for blockbuster sci-fi adaptation The Electric State.
thedigitalfix.com
Star Wars: The Acolyte release date speculation, cast, plot and more
Star Wars: The Acolyte release date. If you’re a Star Wars fan, you’re probably still enjoying the excellent new Star Wars series Andor. The sci-fi series is gripping, and fun, and very different to what we’ve come to expect from the Star Wars universe. However, like all...
Why Rogue One is the most underrated Star Wars movie in the galaxy
Cassian Andor's tragic debut isn't just the best 'Disney era' Star Wars movie, it holds its own against George Lucas’ sacred Original Trilogy too.
Harrison Ford Replacing Late William Hurt in Next 'Captain America' Sequel: Reports
Welcome to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Harrison Ford. On Monday, multiple outlets reported that the Star Wars alum, 80, will appear as Gen. Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross in the upcoming MCU film Captain America: New World Order, replacing the late William Hurt, who died in March at age 71. Hurt had...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Black Panther’ fans debate going back to basics after new film’s premiere
With the premiere of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever now behind us, critics have been quick to afford it ample praise, but it’s far from universal, and, for fans, the debate about continuing on with a character whose original iteration was retired due to the death of Chadwick Boseman is heating up online for the umpteenth time.
A New ‘Star Wars’ Movie Is Coming From Damon Lindelof
Star Wars’ TV slate is going great, with series like The Mandalorian, Andor, Ahsoka, and the awesome-sounding The Acolyte. Star Wars movie slate is, well, kind of in shambles. It’s been three years since the last theatrically released Star Wars film (which was The Rise of Skywalker, and we all recall how that went), and we’re still years away from seeing any new Star Wars project back on the big screen. Films have been announced, like Rian Johnson’s trilogy of movies or Patty Jenkins’ Rogue Squadron, only to stall out in development, or get canceled completely.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Star Wars’ fans emotional as ‘Tales of the Jedi’ makes key ‘Attack of the Clones’ scene even more tragic
Tales of the Jedi dropped yesterday on Disney Plus, and everything in the show involving Count Dooku was straight fire. The Attack of the Clones character has previously been explored in novels and comics, but seeing him as a conflicted Jedi Master slowly realizing that the Senate is corrupt, that the Jedi Order is too wrapped up in rules to defend regular people, and making a lethal decision to permanently ally with Darth Sidious, made for great drama.
disneydining.com
‘Avatar’ Director Calls Out Marvel For Characters Who Don’t “Have Relationships”
On December 16, more than 10 years after the first movie came out, Avatar: The Way of Water will hit theaters. The highly-anticipated sequel will see the return of Sam Worthington as Jake Sully, Zoe Saldaña as Ney’tiri, Stephen Lang as Colonel Miles Quaritch, and Sigourney Weaver as Kiri (a new role for her character). Like the original, Avatar: The Way of Water was directed by James Cameron, who also directed Avatar 3, but may step away from the 4th and 5th films.
wegotthiscovered.com
Rosario Dawson is totally down for a team-up with her Hollywood look-alike
There are plenty of celebrities out there that seem to have their own look-alike working within the industry. Celebrities who look so similar they could be related are actually not that uncommon in Tinseltown, with notable mentions being Isla Fisher and Amy Adams, Matt Bomer and Henry Cavill, and Kiera Knightly and Natalie Portman, with the last pair having once looked so similar that one played the others double in the 00’s Star Wars trilogy. One fan picked up on the resemblance of another two Hollywood leading ladies and would love to see them star in a film together.
wegotthiscovered.com
Leaked ‘Holiday Special’ trailer confirms the Guardians of the Galaxy cameo we’ve all been waiting for
Marvel Studios hasn’t been having the best of times when it comes to security, with the studio forced to upload the official teaser trailer for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania earlier than expected after it leaked online, and we can expect the same thing to happen imminently now that The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special has followed suit.
