Syracuse, NY

Daily Orange

Get spooky on the dance floor at these Halloweekend concerts

Funk N Waffles will host Chestnut Grove, a five-piece indie band out of the suburbs of Philadelphia. Their mix of retro pop and rock 'n' roll jam brings fresh vibes to a classic familiar sound. The band will be supported by Kale, a jam band from New Paltz, New York.
Daily Orange

Local Notre Dame fans excited for Irish to visit Syracuse

S — tephen Erwin's earliest memories of Notre Dame football were sitting with his grandpa on Sundays as a little kid, listening to replays on the radio. Dan Hulihan's family rushed home from church to watch the Fighting Irish's highlights before NFL games. "We just were...
Daily Orange

Watch: SU's Remembrance Week brought together celebration and reflection

Each year, Syracuse University selects 35 students to be Remembrance Scholars and honor the lives of those who died in the terrorist attack of Pan Am Flight 103 over Lockerbie, Scotland in 1988. Here's what happened during SU's annual recognition of the victims. Video by Micah Greenberg and Isabella Flores, edited by Yui Inagawa.
Daily Orange

Students talk cultural appropriation, representation at 'My Culture is not Your Costume'

Freshman Joey Mueller remembers one Halloween as a child when people around him dressed in Indigenous costumes. Though those costumes, and many like them, have been common on Halloween, people have increasingly called them out as cultural appropriation.
Daily Orange

Syracuse local responsible for '1 of the best card collections'

In The Metropolitan Museum of Art, past a towering Spanish choir screen from the Valladolid cathedral and a Bronze sculpture of Diana, up one floor, accessible by an entirely glass elevator, sits the Mezzanine level of the American wing. Buried deep beyond paintings, vases, furniture and the rest of the 10,000 works of art is a collection of pieces that could fit in the palm of your hand — baseball cards.
Daily Orange

Syracuse ranked among 50 'rattiest' cities for 6th consecutive year

Syracuse's metropolitan area was in the top 50 cities for the number of rodent treatments from 2021 to 2022, according to a list that Orkin, a pest control service, released on Oct. 17. Syracuse has ranked on the list six consecutive times starting in 2017.
Daily Orange

It's time SU strengthens its ties to Onondaga Nation

Syracuse University has a rich but controversial history, especially with the Saltine Warrior as its former mascot. At that time, derogatory mascots were commonplace across the country, and though the university somewhat acknowledges its past, I doubt that many students even know that SU had a different mascot besides Otto the Orange.
Daily Orange

Diwali celebration at the Orange Grove brings universal message of the power of light

In 2016, Romita Ray was discouraged to find that Syracuse University didn't hold celebrations for the festival of light, otherwise known as Diwali. Ray decided to invite the entire community to celebrate the holiday by holding the first ever public Diwali festival on campus.
Daily Orange

Reliving Syracuse's 2008 upset over Notre Dame

T — hree jet drive, X shallow cross. A simple play drawn up in the midst of the 2008 training camp. Nothing special. Syracuse ran it numerous times throughout the season, sometimes with success, other times not so much. The play wouldn't lead the Orange to a national championship, bowl game or winning season. It wouldn't erase a 2-8 record or a one-conference win season.
Daily Orange

Syracuse's depth allows rotations to be made without drop in play

Prior to Syracuse's game against Bucknell, Jeorgio Kocevski entered SU Soccer Stadium as a spectator, not a player. He received a suspension for a red card in the Orange's previous match against then-No. 11 Louisville.
Daily Orange

Beat writers agree on Syracuse returning to the win column against Notre Dame

N — o. 16 Syracuse suffered a heartbreaking loss at No. 5 Clemson on Saturday. It led by 11 points at halftime but couldn't score for the rest of the game, resulting in the Orange's first loss of the season. Notre Dame began the season as a potential playoff contender, yet a combination of upsets and inconsistent play have pushed the Fighting Irish outside the rankings and in need of victories in order to achieve bowl eligibility.
Daily Orange

OPPONENT PREVIEW

N — o. 16 Syracuse returns home to the JMA Wireless Dome Saturday after a 27-21 loss in which the Orange went the entire second half without scoring, blowing an 11-point lead against Clemson. A Notre Dame squad in a down year will be SU's first rebound attempt of the season. The Fighting Irish began the season ranked in the top 10, but fell to No. 2 Ohio State before a stunning upset loss in South Bend to Marshall. They most recently blew out UNLV after losing a close matchup to Stanford.
Daily Orange

Entering the ACC Tournament, what does Syracuse field hockey bring to the table?

After No. 12 Syracuse (14-3, 3-2 Atlantic Coast) moved into third place in the Atlantic Coast Conference following last week's upset win over No. 4 Louisville, its focus shifts to the ACC Tournament. The Orange play their regular-season finale at No. 13 Wake Forest on Oct. 28, and the conference tournament begins on Nov. 1 in Durham, North Carolina.
