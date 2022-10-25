ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
spectrumnews1.com

Meet Georgetown mayoral candidate Burney Jenkins

GEORGETOWN, Ky. — Mayoral candidates from all over the state are getting ready for Election Day. In Georgetown, two long time Scott County residents are looking for votes. Burney Jenkins is running against David Lusby for Georgetown mayor. Jenkins attend Georgetown College and worked for Scott County Schools. If...
GEORGETOWN, KY
fox56news.com

Where, when to vote early in Fayette County

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — The 2022 general election is set for Nov. 8, with polling locations open from 6 a.m. – 6 p.m. But what if you cannot make it to a polling location that day or wish to record an early vote?. Early voting is available...
FAYETTE COUNTY, KY
lanereport.com

Local woman inks major business deal with historic college

LEXINGTON, Ky. — You’ve Got Curls and Hair Loss Center owned by Melanie Day, has expanded its brand to include beauty vending machines for the college campus. In Living Curls College Beauty Supply provides a curated selection of high-quality hair care and beauty products and extensions along with a sense of community to the college campus for all students.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Majority of Lexington’s homicides happening in one section of city

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police are still working to solve 17 murders that happened this year in Lexington, which is nearly half the number of total homicide cases in the city. The city’s latest homicide happened Tuesday. Nicole Morton was found shot to death at a home on Maple Avenue. Morton’s is the city’s 39th murder this year, the deadliest year on record.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

WATCH | Large police presence at Lexington high school

WATCH | Lexington high school put on lockdown after report of weapon on campus. Lexington high school put on lockdown after report of weapon on campus. WATCH | Beshear calls for more investment in education ahead of General Assembly session. Updated: 3 hours ago. Beshear calls for more investment in...
LEXINGTON, KY
smileypete.com

Who's Who for November 2022

Matthew J. Zimmerman, M.D., MSPH, has joined Lexington Clinic Cardiology, and Rebecca Geile, M.D., has joined Lexington Clinic in Richmond. Chris Francis, who has served as the YMCA of Greater Cincinnati chief operating officer the past five years has been named the new Kentucky/West Virginia Alliance executive director. Keeneland has...
LEXINGTON, KY
Eastern Progress

EKU addresses dining concerns related to enrollment

As college enrollment grows, students wonder if Eastern Kentucky University (EKU) has planned and prepared dining services for nearly 3,000 new students expected in the 2022-2023 academic year. The Case Food Court, or Lower Case, has struggled to keep up with student needs, noticeably after 8 p.m. during VIP meal...
RICHMOND, KY
WKYT 27

UK’s cannabis center shares plan for studies on the drug’s impacts

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky Cannabis Center is sharing its plans for studies and trials on the drug’s various impacts. Wednesday, a University of Kentucky professor sat before the Interim Joint Committee on Health, Welfare, and Family Services to report that the UK’s newly-established cannabis research center is making progress at lightning-quick speed.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Coach Cal reflects on eastern Ky. miner in viral photo

WATCH| Domestic abuse survivors share their stories during vigil held in downtown Lexington. October is Domestic Violence Awareness month and advocates are trying to spread the word in Lexington. WATCH| Dog missing after fire damages Lexington building. Updated: 19 hours ago. Lexington fire crews are investigating an overnight fire. Longtime...
LEXINGTON, KY
wymt.com

AppHarvest opens new high-tech vegetable farm in Ky. town

BEREA, Ky. (WKYT) - AppHarvest just opened a new high-tech vegetable farm that will bring 60 jobs to Berea. A ceremony was held Wednesday to highlight AppHarvest’s new 15-acre indoor salad greens farm. Inside the facility, you’ll find 35 million lettuce plants growing at a time. The farm...
BEREA, KY
harrodsburgherald.com

Mercer School District Buys Land For New Elementary School

Mercer County Schools have closed on the property on Industrial Road which district officials hope will serve as the future home of Mercer County Elementary School. At last week’s meeting, the Mercer County Board of Education considered their next steps on the new elementary school. At the school board’s...
MERCER COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Remodeling company gifts Lexington Vietnam veteran walk-in shower

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - West Shore Home is gifting eight veterans throughout the nation a new shower. The remodeling company is installing the new showers as a way to thank our service men and women ahead of next month’s Veterans Day. One of those honored is U.S. Army veteran...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Parts of Lexington dealing with a lingering stink

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — It is the smell of sewage. Lack of rain and damaged parts at a Lexington Wastewater Treatment Facility has led to the odor, in portions of Lexington. Councilman Josh McCurn, council district 2, who represents the area near the Town Branch Wastewater Treatment Facility...
LEXINGTON, KY

