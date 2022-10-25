Read full article on original website
WKYT 27
Candidates running for Lexington’s first district react to staggering crime rates
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Tuesday’s homicide on Maple Ave. in Lexington marked the 39th in the city for 2022, and the 14th within the city’s first council district. District 1 stretches from Georgetown Street to Winchester Road and includes the city’s East End and Winburn areas. District...
spectrumnews1.com
Meet Georgetown mayoral candidate Burney Jenkins
GEORGETOWN, Ky. — Mayoral candidates from all over the state are getting ready for Election Day. In Georgetown, two long time Scott County residents are looking for votes. Burney Jenkins is running against David Lusby for Georgetown mayor. Jenkins attend Georgetown College and worked for Scott County Schools. If...
wymt.com
London Mayoral candidates face-off in heated debate two weeks before elections
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - London Mayoral candidates Randall Weddle and Judd Weaver faced off in a debate Tuesday evening. The debate took place at the Jackson Energy office in London. The evening started at 5:30p.m. with time for prospective City Council members to state their case. Transparency of city council...
fox56news.com
Where, when to vote early in Fayette County
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — The 2022 general election is set for Nov. 8, with polling locations open from 6 a.m. – 6 p.m. But what if you cannot make it to a polling location that day or wish to record an early vote?. Early voting is available...
WKYT 27
Group still working to get enough signatures to recall FCPS tax increase
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The group looking to recall the decision of Fayette County Public Schools to raise property taxes has until Friday, October 28, to get 5,000 signatures. The petition began online. However, the group is now working to get in-person signatures to reach their goal. In September the...
lanereport.com
Local woman inks major business deal with historic college
LEXINGTON, Ky. — You’ve Got Curls and Hair Loss Center owned by Melanie Day, has expanded its brand to include beauty vending machines for the college campus. In Living Curls College Beauty Supply provides a curated selection of high-quality hair care and beauty products and extensions along with a sense of community to the college campus for all students.
WKYT 27
Majority of Lexington’s homicides happening in one section of city
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police are still working to solve 17 murders that happened this year in Lexington, which is nearly half the number of total homicide cases in the city. The city’s latest homicide happened Tuesday. Nicole Morton was found shot to death at a home on Maple Avenue. Morton’s is the city’s 39th murder this year, the deadliest year on record.
wdrb.com
Kentucky Center for Cannabis to study medical marijuana for cancer patients, opioid use
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) -- Plans are being made to conduct first of its kind cannabis use research in cancer patients and people who have opioid use disorders. This Spring, Kentucky's House of Representatives passed a bill to legalize medical marijuana. It failed to pass the Senate. Instead, lawmakers allocated $2...
WKYT 27
WATCH | Large police presence at Lexington high school
smileypete.com
Who's Who for November 2022
Matthew J. Zimmerman, M.D., MSPH, has joined Lexington Clinic Cardiology, and Rebecca Geile, M.D., has joined Lexington Clinic in Richmond. Chris Francis, who has served as the YMCA of Greater Cincinnati chief operating officer the past five years has been named the new Kentucky/West Virginia Alliance executive director. Keeneland has...
WKYT 27
WKYT Investigates UPDATE | Lexington business withdraws application for incinerator permit
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington mulch company has withdrawn its controversial permit application to use an incinerator on its property, WKYT Investigates has confirmed. C&R Asphalt and Mulch faced a groundswell of opposition to its plans. The business had applied for a permit from the Kentucky Division for Air...
WUKY
Frankfort lynching marker tells story of 'racial terrorism' that took place there
The apologies were part of a larger ongoing effort to memorialize the more than 169 known cases of lynching in Kentucky between 1877 and 1950, according to the Frankfort-based nonprofit Focus on Race Relations. But two Black citizens of Frankfort were the focus of the weekend remembrance ceremony – Marshall...
Eastern Progress
EKU addresses dining concerns related to enrollment
As college enrollment grows, students wonder if Eastern Kentucky University (EKU) has planned and prepared dining services for nearly 3,000 new students expected in the 2022-2023 academic year. The Case Food Court, or Lower Case, has struggled to keep up with student needs, noticeably after 8 p.m. during VIP meal...
WKYT 27
UK’s cannabis center shares plan for studies on the drug’s impacts
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky Cannabis Center is sharing its plans for studies and trials on the drug’s various impacts. Wednesday, a University of Kentucky professor sat before the Interim Joint Committee on Health, Welfare, and Family Services to report that the UK’s newly-established cannabis research center is making progress at lightning-quick speed.
WKYT 27
Coach Cal reflects on eastern Ky. miner in viral photo
wymt.com
AppHarvest opens new high-tech vegetable farm in Ky. town
BEREA, Ky. (WKYT) - AppHarvest just opened a new high-tech vegetable farm that will bring 60 jobs to Berea. A ceremony was held Wednesday to highlight AppHarvest’s new 15-acre indoor salad greens farm. Inside the facility, you’ll find 35 million lettuce plants growing at a time. The farm...
harrodsburgherald.com
Mercer School District Buys Land For New Elementary School
Mercer County Schools have closed on the property on Industrial Road which district officials hope will serve as the future home of Mercer County Elementary School. At last week’s meeting, the Mercer County Board of Education considered their next steps on the new elementary school. At the school board’s...
WKYT 27
Ky. health department giving opioid rescue kits to businesses in effort to save lives
WKYT 27
Remodeling company gifts Lexington Vietnam veteran walk-in shower
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - West Shore Home is gifting eight veterans throughout the nation a new shower. The remodeling company is installing the new showers as a way to thank our service men and women ahead of next month’s Veterans Day. One of those honored is U.S. Army veteran...
fox56news.com
Parts of Lexington dealing with a lingering stink
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — It is the smell of sewage. Lack of rain and damaged parts at a Lexington Wastewater Treatment Facility has led to the odor, in portions of Lexington. Councilman Josh McCurn, council district 2, who represents the area near the Town Branch Wastewater Treatment Facility...
